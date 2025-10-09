The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Tractor Outdoor brings new levels of accountability to DOOH

In the past, advertisers who were keen on leveraging the scale of Digilites forecourt network only had access to data showing probable audience size, with little certainty around the true reach of their campaigns.

Now, that’s all changing. Thanks to Tractor Outdoor’s deep investment in its forecourt audience measurement, advertisers can establish the real reach of their campaigns. Powered by AllUnite and underpinned by the globally recognised VAC (Visibility Adjusted Contacts) framework, the new system introduces verified and quantified audiences, while the +165-screen Digilites network delivers unmatched brand presence and messaging frequency at scale.

“This investment is an ongoing part of our strategy to innovate and engage the latest tech to ensure our clients stay top-of-mind in everyday environments,” sais Ruchelle Mouton, chief marketing officer at Glynt, the parent company of Tractor Outdoor.

“With the new measurement in place, advertisers can finally ‘buy’ certainty; not just in impressions, but in the true reach of their campaigns.”

Mouton said the updated methodology incorporates sensor and mobility data, capturing real movement patterns, dwell times, and audience flows around Digilite sites, while the visibility modelling (VAC) adjusts for angles, distance and site-specific factors to calculate viewed impressions. This information is then validated against ground truth benchmarks.

She added, “For advertisers, this means Digilites campaigns can now be planned and reported with the same rigour as other digital media, with programmatic enablement, demographic insights for more precise targeting, and post-campaign delivery reporting included – which is verified data on actual campaign delivery, not just forecasts.”

People moves

SABC appoints Enver Groenewald as chief commercial officer The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Enver Groenewald as chief commercial officer, effective 1 October 2025. The introduction of the chief commercial cfficer role marks a significant evolution in the Corporation’s strategic approach to revenue generation. This executive role replaces the group executive: sales position and reflects the SABC’s determination to broaden and integrate all aspects of its commercial operations in line with the organisation’s five-year strategy to build long-term financial sustainability. Groenewald will oversee not only advertising and sponsorship sales, but also television licence fee collections, alternative revenue streams, partnerships and new commercial opportunities. This consolidated mandate ensures a holistic approach to driving revenue growth and future-fit business practices that can secure the SABC’s role as a sustainable public broadcaster. “The appointment of a Chief Commercial Officer signals a new chapter in the way we approach revenue generation. This is not just a title change, it is a strategic shift to ensure every commercial lever works together in delivering value for the Corporation and for our stakeholders,” said Nomsa Chabeli, group chief executive officer of the SABC. He brings more than two decades of leadership experience across media, advertising, classical marketing and digital transformation in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. His leadership journey includes senior executive roles such as Africa director for Media, Marketing Capabilities, and Digital Transformation at Unilever; group chief executive Officer at Ogilvy South Africa; chief executive officer at Interbrand Southern Africa; general manager: Revenue at Avusa (now Arena Holdings); and chief executive officer of Ochre Media.

Exabeam appoints Pete Harteveld as CEO

Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, has announced Pete Harteveld as chief executive officer. The leadership transition follows the decision by Chris O’Malley to step into retirement after three years of dedicated service to the company and over 30 years of executive leadership.

The transition comes at a time of strength and momentum for Exabeam. The company recently delivered strong financial performance over the last two quarters, delivering quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year double digit bookings growth, underscoring the power of its business strategy and market adoption.

Harteveld, who most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Exabeam, brings more than two decades of leadership experience that has uniquely prepared him for this opportunity.

Cassava Technologies appoints Marco Gagiano as global head: connectivity

Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has appointed Marco Gagiano as Global Head of Connectivity. With this strategic appointment, Cassava has further strengthened its leadership team and reaffirmed its commitment to becoming the leading digital solutions provider in its chosen markets. Gagiano will be responsible for the connectivity business across Africa, including all of Cassava’s fibre, satellite, wireless and wholesale voice and connectivity services.

Gagiano brings over two decades of leadership experience in telecoms and technology across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. His has previously held senior executive roles at MTN, Vodacom and Vodafone Group, covering product strategy, digital transformation and commercial growth.

Business moves

Megapro launches content creation division, MegaLive, appoints industry veteran Sean Everett as CEO Megapro Holdings, a leader in the South African sports commercial agency landscape, has announced the launch of MegaLive, a new content creation entity set to begin operations in October 2025. This move marks a strategic expansion for Megapro, allowing it to produce both live broadcasts and original content to meet the evolving needs of its commercial partners. Sean Everett, a veteran of the broadcast and production environment with over 25 years of experience, has been appointed CEO of MegaLive. Everett brings a wealth of expertise, having previously led his own production company and prior to that as a senior executive within SuperSport. MegaLive will serve as a storytelling vehicle for rights holders and brands looking to create compelling content, whether through live productions or bespoke short format content. It starts with the live broadcast of PFL Africa events in Rwanda on October 18. MegaLive will also be working on the annual iconic Dusi Canoe Marathon, aiming to give it the prominence it deserves. The launch of MegaLive is a significant step under the leadership of Megapro’s new CEO, Marc Jury. Jury brings two decades of executive experience across the sports, media, and broadcasting sectors, including his most recent role as CEO of MultiChoice South Africa and Showmax. Prior to that, as CEO of SuperSport, he was instrumental in shaping the continent’s sport broadcasting landscape.

SABC secures unqualified audit opinion for second consecutive year

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) has, for a second consecutive year, issued an unqualified audit opinion on the Corporation’s financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025.

This announcement follows the tabling of the SABC’s Annual Report to Parliament and marks an important milestone in strengthening governance, accountability, and transparency at the public broadcaster. This outcome reflects SABC’s continued efforts to embed robust governance practices and demonstrates progress in successfully implementing its 2025 – 2030 Strategic Plan.

In line with legislative processes, the audited annual report is now a public document and has been published on the SABC website.

· The SABC recorded a net loss of R253.3m for FY2025, compared to R197.8m in FY2024, as modest total revenue growth of 1.3% was outpaced by a 3% rise in expenditure. This resulted in a 4.9% decline in net margin.

· TV licence revenue grew by 10% year-on-year, supported by improved collection efforts.

· The Public Commercial Services operation recorded a 9.63% revenue growth, outperforming the market and generating a profit before interest and tax of R145m. However, the substantial cost of delivering the public mandate continues to weigh heavily on the organisation, in the absence of government funding for the public mandate and the crafting of an appropriate funding model.

· The unfunded public interest mandate approximates R2.1bn per annum. Securing national fiscus funding for this remains a critical priority and is a central feature of the SABC Bill currently under review.

Landing at Lanseria: A strategic growth zone for brands on the move

Johannesburg’s Lanseria International Airport, always a convenient gateway to Gauteng’s northern corridor, has become a strategic domination zone for advertisers. With Airport Ads holding exclusive rights to the advertising estate, brands can secure visibility in an uncluttered, premium environment that is growing in both passenger volume and profile.

Lanseria is on an upward trajectory. Passenger movements reached 135 732 in July 2025 alone – up 5% on the previous month, with steady growth projected as infrastructure expands, its catchment is already one of the most valuable in the country: business executives from Sandton and Bryanston, upwardly mobile families from Gauteng’s north, and increasingly, premium leisure travellers planning getaways as the December holiday season approaches.

Mzukisi Deliwe, head of Airport Ads, says: “This is the moment for brands to establish themselves at Lanseria. As traffic grows, the brands that secure space now will enjoy first-mover advantage in a high-demand, tightly controlled environment. With exclusivity, there is no clutter, only targeted, impactful visibility.”

Unlike sprawling mega-hubs, Lanseria offers a contained footprint where advertising formats are impossible to miss. Airport Ads is the sole media partner, giving clients unrivalled share of voice. This is a rare competitive edge: every campaign benefits from a captive, high-value audience without competing visual noise.

South African consulting firm leads in AI ethics

As emotional bonds with Artificial Intelligence (AI) raise ethical concerns worldwide, customer engagement consultancy Khumbula Tech has taken the lead locally by committing itself to an ethics-centred approach in its AI consulting.

While the most recent Global Index on Responsible AI ranked South Africa as the highest-performing country in Africa*, reflecting the country’s strong legal foundation underpinning its approach to AI, KPMG** found last year that a substantial 77% of South African CEOs were concerned about ‘ethical issues’ in AI adoption locally.

“From blue chips to start-ups, local business leaders always want to know how they can roll out AI within their organisations, followed closely by how they can stay on the right side of good business ethics,” said Khumbula Tech CEO, Ongopotse Motlhanke.

In response to corporate South Africa’s ethical concerns around AI that include data privacy, algorithmic bias and potential job displacement, Khumbula Tech’s AI consulting and rollouts now rest on a foundation that first and foremost prioritises the wellbeing of end users.

AfricaCom 2025: French companies ready to transform Africa’s telecommunications landscape

From 11-13 November, Business France will showcase French expertise at AfricaCom 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. This event, the largest in the telecommunications and digital transformation sector in Sub-Saharan Africa, will attract over 15 000 visitors and 500 exhibitors from 110 countries worldwide.

With 4G coverage reaching 98% and rapid 5G deployment, South Africa is positioning itself as the continent’s digital hub. The country continues to attract significant telecom investments, with nearly €1.47 billion invested in 2024. With 69 data centres and 9 submarine cables, South Africa is at the heart of digital growth in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In 2025, France will be represented by the French Pavilion, strategically located at the heart of the event. Business France, present for the 11th time, will lead a delegation of 10 top-tier French companies. These companies—leaders in OTT services, mobile payment solutions, artificial intelligence, and video broadcasting technologies—will reinforce France’s role in the continent’s technological development.

Programme highlights:

10 leading French exhibitors in cutting-edge technologies,

3-day exhibition with a customisable turnkey booth,

Access to networking events, including the French Cocktail.

Kwikot launches KwikTok

Kwikot, a 122-year South African water heating company, has launched KwikTok – a first-of-its-kind digital content series designed to turn everyday hot water know-how into relatable, entertaining and shareable storytelling.

For generations, Kwikot has been synonymous with reliability. But in today’s fast-moving content landscape, reliability isn’t enough – consumers also want relatability, practical advice and entertainment value. That’s why Kwikot created KwikTok – a nine-episode series hosted by fictional duo KK, a dependable “pipey and sparky” plumber and Chantelle, a witty consumer champion who keeps things honest (and humorous).

Together, they guide South Africans through everything from burst geyser emergencies to buyer’s guides for electric, solar, and heat pump systems, as well as practical maintenance hacks that save money and extend appliance lifespans.

Nedbank IMC breaks own record as Africa’s largest marketing conference

IMC CEO Dale Hefer welcomed over 3300 communicators from over 20 countries to the Nedbank IMC, confirming its place as the continent’s top marketing showcase. In his opening message, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, emphasized the industry’s role as a key growth multiplier and the conference’s global reach and ability to shine a spotlight on the skills, talent and innovation of this sector.

The line up of global leaders from as far afield as Dubai, Accra and London included Charl Bassil, Chief Brand Officer of the BBC. His opening address was a heartfelt call to action for marketers to be brave, be kind and believe in the industry’s ability to effect positive change.

Major Mandisa Mfeka, South Africa’s first black female combat pilot, received a double standing ovation and inspired marketers to “not be afraid to go against the grain”. Her message and many others, highlighting how creative bravery, resilience and integrity are challenging but necessary ingredients to building brands that make a real difference.

The conference also featured an industry-first partnership with the SABC, with their GCEO Nomsa Chabeli and SAfm’s live broadcast adding to the day’s success.

Making moves

Africa Textile Talks 2025 | The Johannesburg edition Cape Town-based non-profit Twyg is proud to announce the first Johannesburg edition of Africa Textile Talks, taking place from 9 to 12 October 2025 at 44 Stanley Avenue. We’re offering free tickets to students via Quicket / use promo code ATT. The four-day event celebrates the people, materials, and ideas shaping African fashion and textiles through an exhibition, summit, and book conversation. The programme opens on Thursday, 9 October with the exhibition Threads of Renewal II, curated by Tandekile Mkize with assistance from Larah Fisher. Presented at The Library of Things We Forgot to Remember, 44 Stanley Avenue, the exhibition explores Memory & Ancestry and Healing & Resistance through fabric as a vessel for remembrance, care, and renewal. On Saturday, 11 October, the Africa Textile Talks summit presents a half-day programme of talks and panel discussions on circular fashion, regenerative and natural materials, and how the past shapes the future of African fashion. We’ll be hosting a book talk on Sunday. Speakers include: Sheli Masondo | African costume designer

Jesse Naidoo | circular fashion expert

Tertius Schoeman | cotton expert

Khensani Mohlatlole | Fashion historian

Wacy Zacarias | Healer and textile designer

Tanya Zack | author of The Chaos Precinct (12 October)

Samekelo Boyde Xaba | wool fashion designer Hosted by Twyg and brought to you by V&A Watershed and 44 Stanley, Africa Textile Talks fosters collaboration between designers, makers, researchers, and brands working towards a regenerative and inclusive textile future. Venues: Bioscope for talks and the exhibition will be at The Library of Things We Forgot to Remember at 44 Stanley Avenue, Johannesburg

9–12 October 2025

Tickets available on Quicket

For students and others who can’t afford R50, please use the code ATT25 uBettina Wethu Season 4 Premieres 7 October on Viu

Viu has announced the return of its hit Viu Original series uBettina Wethu, with Season 4 premiering on Viu on 7 October 2025. Fans can now binge all four seasons and follow Bettina’s transformation from underestimated intern to empowered young executive.

A South African adaptation of the global hit Ugly Betty, uBettina Wethu follows Bettina Sikhakane, a kind-hearted and career-driven young woman with dreams of running her own company. Intelligent but often overlooked due to her quirky style and people-pleasing nature, Bettina’s self-worth and confidence are tested when she begins working at brand management firm Nubia in Johannesburg, where appearance often matters more than substance.

In Season 4, Bettina faces her toughest challenges yet as she moves closer to building the life and career she’s always dreamed of. New rivals, shifting loyalties and unexpected romances push her out of her comfort zone, testing whether she can stay true to herself while proving she has what it takes to shine in the cut-throat world of fashion and branding.

“uBettina Wethu has redefined the African glow-up. With all four seasons now on Viu, audiences can relive Bettina’s journey from the very beginning and experience her transformation like never before,” said Elouise Kelly, country manager, Viu South Africa.

Media Freedom Festival: Resilient media for a resilient democracy

It’s time for MMA’s annual Media Freedom Festival. The Festival promises to bring insightful conversations, incredible speakers, 101 intimate conversations, workshops, and last but not least: MMA’s exciting new re-brand launch.

Date: 14 – 16 October 2025

14 – 16 October 2025 Time: 10:00am – 8:00pm

10:00am – 8:00pm Venue:People’s Theatre, Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001

Book here.