Vodacom's Extra Your Summer campaign kicked off earlier this month with the most competitive data package deal on the market. But behind this 'Hero' deal of 20GB of data for just R99 lies a wealth of winnings for all consumers.

Vodacom’s 2025 ‘Extra Your Summer’ campaign is “our most competitive, most ambitious promotion yet,” asserts Mathys Venter, Vodacom South Africa’s managing executive for loyalty and prepaid.

Speaking at the campaign’s launch in Johannesburg early in October, Venter and various department heads outlined how the campaign is geared towards offering financial relief to SA consumers, with a Hero deal of 20GB of data for just R99 – and over R500 million in prizes and rewards.

“This summer, we are going the extra mile to deliver tangible relief through exceptional value,” said Vodacom SA’s consumer business director Rishaad Tayob, explaining that the campaign is geared to providing critical financial relief to customers in a distressed economic climate.

Hence, Vodacom’s million-rand promise: “The big prize this year is that we are going to make eight customers millionaires,” announced Tayob, explaining how two customers will each win a million rand per month during the campaign run.

All the extras – and more

Exceptional value is what sets the Extra Your Summer campaign apart from the get go; distinctly different this year, is that promotional offers are not exclusive to prepaid customers – and that Vodacom is building a loyalty rewards programme with global partnerships, starting with YouTube and Prime Video, that will extend well beyond the campaign’s lifetime.

“Staying connected shouldn’t be a luxury.”

Rashid Tar-Mahomed, Vodacom’s managing executive for products and services and Vodacom’s postpaid centre of excellence, announced the launch of a 200GB contract for R299 per month, comprising 100GB anytime data, 100GB Night Owl data, 5G bonus data, plus fee YouTube premium subscription.

Topping up the value deals and millions in cash prizes, are the various daily winnings available on the VodaBucks Rewards Programme: fuel, fashion, drinks vouchers – including R50 000 in Vodabucks for 100 winners, which can be converted to cash.

“Vodacom is making true on its promise to deliver value that makes a real difference in people’s lives,” says Tayob. “Staying connected shouldn’t be a luxury.”

How it works

The promotional bundles are open to all – prepaid, hybrid, and contract customers – and exclusive to the VodaPay app, until the end of February. VodaPay is available through the Apple App, Google Play and Huawei App Gallery Stores.

