The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Top Billing Reunion Returns to TV

South Africa’s most beloved lifestyle television show, Top Billing, made a glamorous return to the spotlight this week with an exclusive reunion event held at the breathtaking Tintswalo Atlantic hotel in Hout Bay. Hosted against the backdrop of ocean waves and golden light, the evening celebrated Top Billing’s legacy – and a new chapter that will see the show back on air with a Reunion Special on 27 November at 19h00 on S3, followed by weekly episodes from March 2026.

Presented in partnership with Corona, the event marked a shared moment of optimism and nostalgia as both brands celebrated milestones – Top Billing’s highly anticipated return and Corona’s global centenary: 100 Years Under the Sun. The collaboration also unveiled the Corona Beach 100, a global initiative spotlighting the world’s most breathtaking coastlines.

Four South African beaches have proudly earned their place on this prestigious list: Nature’s Valley, Kraal Baai, Boulders Beach, and Camps Bay. These destinations will feature prominently in the Top Billing Reunion Special, as the presenters set out to rediscover the country’s coastal treasures – a fitting tribute to the show’s hallmark blend of travel, lifestyle, and inspiration.

The evening brought together Top Billing Reunion Special presenters Ryle De Morny, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, and Fezile Mkhize, alongside former hosts Basetsana Kumalo and Michael Mol, Executive Producer Patience Stevens, and other distinguished guests from South Africa’s entertainment and creative industries.

Until its final episode in 2019, Top Billing was the longest-running entertainment and lifestyle television programme in South Africa, airing for 27 years from 1992.

People moves

MMA SA announces new board chairperson and leadership council

To lead a new era of growth, MMA South Africa has appointed Fionna Ronnie, executive head customer & loyalty at The Foschini Group, as chairperson, a strategic move to guide the organisation across South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. With more than 18 years of experience in digital transformation, customer strategy, and brand innovation, her appointment reflects MMA’s bold intent to shape the region’s marketing agenda through collaboration, creativity, and purpose.

To support this vision, MMA South Africa has also announced a new Leadership Council, including Beyers van der Merwe, Chief Marketing Officer PEP, Sagren Pather, Executive Head: Marketing, Wealth and Investment, Standard Bank South Africa, Luisa Mazinter, Chief Growth Officer, Mesh.trade, Vincent Maher, CEO BroadBrand, and Bruno Bertrand, Digital Commerce, Marketing Director Esteé Lauder Companies, who, along with the MMA SA Board, will work closely with Fionna to expand the alliance’s presence and impact in the region.

Call to nominate new IAB Council

As the digital media and marketing landscape continues to evolve, sustainable growth depends on a genuine commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion—ensuring our industry authentically reflects the audiences it serves. The Transformation Council aims to play a pivotal role in driving meaningful, measurable change and creating a more inclusive and equitable digital ecosystem for all.

Nominations are now open. If you or someone in your network has a passion for diversity, equity and inclusion within the digital and marketing space, submit a nomination to join the Council at the link below.

Deadline: Monday, 10 November 2025 at 5 pm. For questions, please contact IAB South Africa Executive Director Chris Borain at chris@iabsa.net.

Business moves

TBWA\Coastal revives iconic Daily Sun newspaper print to bust deadly cancer myths

In this groundbreaking campaign from TBWA\Coastal and client Campaigning for Cancer, some of Mzansi’s most persistent and dangerous cancer myths are being confronted in public, through the unmistakable voice of Daily Sun. Launched recently in Johannesburg, Shine the Sun on Cancer Myths brings Daily Sun back to print for the first time since its final edition on 20 December 2024.

The campaign uses the tabloid’s bold, provocative headline style to take on beliefs that have shaped how many South Africans understand cancer. These myths remain deeply entrenched, quietly shaping how people respond to symptoms and whether they seek help.

“Daily Sun headlines used to stop people mid-stride. We’ve borrowed that stopping power to expose myths that kill,” says Craig Murie, executive creative director at TBWA\Coastal. “These stories travel fast through communities, with devastating results. So, we’re taking the message to the streets, the taxi ranks and the airwaves.”

Ten myths have been turned into three-part street-pole headline sets, revealing the myth, the truth and a clear call to action. Media24 and Daily Sun backed the campaign by lending their masthead for the print edition, publishing online articles, running a WhatsApp poll, amplifying content across their platforms, and subsidising media placement costs.

FNB selects Razor to lead comms FNB has appointed strategic communications agency Razor PR as its partner to redefine its communication strategy for the future. This multi-year partnership follows a competitive pitch process and marks a strategic shift in the bank’s approach. Razor will support FNB across its retail and commercial banking segments as it advances an approach away from a more traditional media-relations and output-driven model toward one focused on engaging consumers directly through content and storytelling. In this Razor will support FNB in the development and execution of its earned corporate and brand narratives – including integrated earned-media campaigns, stakeholder engagement and reputation strategy across its complete retail and commercial operations. “In a world where consumers face thousands of messages daily, we can no longer just broadcast and hope to make an impact,” said FNB corporate affairs executive Jacqui O’Sullivan. “This change is about radical simplicity and clarity, two fundamental points of culture alignment between Razor and FNB. Razor was chosen for its proven ability to deliver high-impact storytelling and measurable business value.” 5FM’s new website – it’s radio, AMPLI5D 5FM’s brand-new website is a powerhouse content hub – sleeker, smarter and built for today’s always-on listener, the youth who move and shake Mzansi. With its glossy new look and fluid effects, every click feels dynamic, from the seamless navigation across jam-packed pages of COOL to the Listen Live interface. The site is faster, more interactive and now fully integrates with Spotify and YouTube, letting users stream charts, watch shows, and catch up on podcasts without ever leaving the page. Aspiring artists can submit their music directly through a new step-by-step “Submit Your Music” feature, while fans can enter competitions instantly via web forms or WhatsApp. The refreshed lineup and presenter pages make it easy to find your favourite shows, discover new talent, and stay connected through the 5FM app, which is now just a tap away at the bottom of every page. With dedicated advertising space for those who want to Ampli5 their brands through SA’s favourite youth radio station, a revamped newsroom, and event listings that drop listeners straight into the hottest action, the new 5fm.co.za delivers a premium digital experience that’s as bold and energetic as the station itself! Polygon launches first programmatic DOOH campaign in Kenya for Jaguar Land Rover Polygon, Africa’s programmatic aggregated digital out-of-home (DOOH) publisher network, has launched its first programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) campaign in Kenya for luxury automotive brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The campaign, executed in partnership with Polygon’s technology provider Place Exchange and media agency Omnicom Media Group (OMG), celebrates JLR’s 55-year anniversary and showcases the latest Defender model. However, it also represents another important milestone for the Kenyan advertising landscape, as the first locally-activated pDOOH campaign to run through Google-based trading tools. “This is a watershed moment for both the Kenyan and broader African DOOH markets, says Remi du Preez, managing director at Polygon. “It demonstrates how international brands can now transact programmatically across our network using the same digital platforms they rely on globally, bringing true omnichannel capability to Africa.” The JLR campaign currently focuses on Nairobi, targeting affluent suburbs, upmarket malls and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Initially launched across a limited number of sites, the rollout will soon expand to around 50 premium screens. More than 1.6 million DStv coins already used to pay for DStv subscriptions DStv customers in South Africa have redeemed more than 1.6 million DStv coins to partially or fully pay for their subscriptions since the launch of coins on the MyDStv app. The feature, introduced a month ago, allows subscribers to use DStv coins earned through DStv Rewards to save on their monthly fees directly within the app, among other customer benefits. Usage has increased by 83% week-on-week, showing strong uptake among value-conscious customers. “We’ve redesigned DStv Rewards to give customers practical value as well as incredible experiences,” says Byron du Plessis, CEO: PayTV South Africa at MultiChoice, a CANAL+ company. “In addition to entertainment vouchers, event tickets, BoxOffice and Showmax discounts, customers can now use their coins to cover subscription costs, with many paying their full DStv bill using rewards alone.” The rollout forms part of an ongoing focus on improving the overall DStv experience, giving customers more flexibility, convenience, and tangible value. Coming soon to DStv Rewards, app users will stand the chance to win exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences at the F1 season opener, next year’s FIFA World Cup, and the Premier League in 2026.

MMA Global launches bold new era as the Marketing + Media Alliance

MMA Global, Inc., the global non-profit industry body, today ushered in a new era as the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA), crystallising its evolution into a foremost global community of chief marketing officers and senior marketing leaders.

The repositioning signals the organisation’s foundational commitment to advancing marketers’ ability to create value by uniting CMOs worldwide to shape the future of marketing, brands, and business. MMA is the only association that encompasses all parts of the marketing ecosystem at the governance level, including brand marketers, media, adtech, martech, agencies, and consultants, all working together, in support of CMOs.

Sarah Utermark, Regional Director for MMA SSA and South Africa, says: “This marks an exciting next step for MMA in South Africa, one that reflects the ambition, collaboration and innovation already happening across our region. Our renaming to the Marketing + Media Alliance isn’t just a name change, it signals a stronger commitment to empower CMOs and senior marketers in Africa to lead with purpose and proof. Our local industry has the ambition, the talent and the market relevance to shape global marketing’s future and through this alliance, we are bringing that potential to life.”

The MMA rebrand was built around the CMO voice. Its board, which includes marketing leaders from some of the world’s most influential brands, shaped each aspect of its new direction.

Megaview and DNA Entertainment Networks announce joint venture Megaview, a wholly owned subsidiary of Megapro Holdings, and DNA Entertainment Networks have announced a landmark joint venture (JV) established to redefine entertainment in sporting venues across Africa. DNA Entertainment Networks, a global pioneer in sports management and live event technology, operates seven offices worldwide. Through this new partnership, DNA Networks will extend its international experience and technical leadership to Africa in collaboration with Megaview. It combines Megaview’s deep regional presence and proven track record with DNA Networks 39-years’ legacy of excellence, supported by an extensive LED inventory and a world-class technical team. DNA’s presence is already felt in South Africa through their provision of LED Boards for all SA20 venues. The JV will focus on providing rights holders with an array of services from branding solutions (both digital and static) to event management and entertainment services. “This partnership represents a new era for African events,” said Marc Jury, CEO of Megapro Holdings. Betway SA20 umpires get a royal boost with King Price sponsorship This summer, King Price Insurance, is taking its love of local sport and South African gees to new heights as the official umpire sponsor for Betway SA20 season 4: A tournament that has fast become a vibrant celebration of sport, unity and sheer South African flair. For King Price, the partnership is a natural fit. “We wanted to sponsor Betway SA20 because it’s not just cricket. It’s South Africa in technicolour,” says De Wet van Deventer, head of marketing at King Price Insurance. “It’s laughter, unity and pride; a place where skill meets swagger, and where the boundary between sport and entertainment blurs. It’s that uniquely Mzansi energy that reminds us of our shared heartbeat, and that’s exactly where we belong.” Betway SA20 has rapidly become a cornerstone of South African sport, showcasing both international stars and homegrown talent while bringing communities together across the country. With matches broadcast to millions around the world and stadiums packed with fans of all ages, the league is a joyful reminder of what makes South Africa special: Resilience, passion, and the ability to celebrate together, even when life gets a little crazy.

Trade Intelligence launches refreshed website and research hub

Retail research business, Trade Intelligence, has just launched its new website this week. www.tradeintelligence.co.za has been completely redesigned to bring strategic insights to a new generation of digital natives.

Strategic retail insights and market-leading research are soon to have a new digital home as premier South African retail research business Trade Intelligence launches its new website. Developed by Trade Intelligence in consultation with the Argility Technology Group and Appstage, the new site boasts a cleaner, simpler design, clearer navigation and a more intuitive Retail Research Hub for subscribers.

“When Trade Intelligence started over two decades ago, businesses struggled with a scarcity of information,” says Trade Intelligence GM Janene Laas. “Now, if anything, the issue is too much information, with all the attendant challenges – like how much of this information is accurate? And is the information being used to drive valid strategic insights?”

She believes that one of Trade Intelligence’s most important roles is to mine the abundance of available information to identify what’s important, and combine this information with primary and quantitative research, such as shopper surveys, to provide crisp, relevant, and shelf-ready insights for clients.

Standard Bank announces headline sponsorship of 2025 SA Future Trust Summit

South Africa’s most promising entrepreneurs will converge in Johannesburg next month to pitch for millions in business funding at the 2025 South African Future Trust (SAFT) Summit, a national platform celebrating the innovation and resilience of the country’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs). As the headline sponsor, Standard Bank is standing alongside the SAFT in its mission to unlock opportunity for businesses driving the country’s growth.

Now in its third year, the two-day Summit, taking place on 5 and 6 November 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre, will bring together more than 2 000 entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and thought leaders. Shortlisted SMEs from across the country will pitch for a share of millions of rands in funding and development support, with the overall winner walking away with US $1 million (approximately R17.4 million as at 22/10/2025) in prize money.

Sanlam Investments renews title sponsorship of Africa’s Green Economy Summit (AGES) for 2026

Sanlam Investments has reaffirmed its commitment to driving Africa’s sustainable transformation by renewing its Title Sponsorship of the Africa’s Green Economy Summit (AGES) for 2026.

The continued partnership underscores a shared objective between Sanlam Investments and AGES: to connect global capital with Africa’s most impactful green and blue economy projects, accelerating investment into renewable energy, water security, oceans, biodiversity, waste reduction, and climate finance.

Since its inception in 2023, AGES has facilitated over US$8.7 billion in green investments across the continent — convening project developers, financiers, policymakers, and entrepreneurs who are reshaping Africa’s sustainable development landscape.

Africa Tech Festival 2025 Brings Digital Leaders and Innovators to Cape Town, Africa’s Capital of Tech

As the African continent accelerates its digital transformation, South Africa prepares to host the 28th annual Africa Tech Festival from 11 to 13 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Conference Centre.

The choice of host city reflects the region’s growing reputation as Africa’s tech capital. The Western Cape – specifically Cape Town and its surrounds – has evolved into the heart of Africa’s innovation economy. The Cape Town-Stellenbosch tech corridor encompasses over 450 tech firms employing close to 40 000 professionals, supported by a network of incubators, accelerators, training providers, and investors that strengthen the region’s innovation economy.

The city’s leadership in digital infrastructure is also a contributing factor. This includes advanced fibre networks, renewable energy projects, and an expanding innovation footprint, all of which exemplify how technology can drive economic inclusion and sustainability.

“Cape Town isn’t just where the Africa Tech Festival happens. The city embodies the collaboration and ingenuity that define Africa’s tech story. We look forward to welcoming the continent’s industry leaders and innovators to participate in a forum for conversations and connections that elevate African tech onto the global stage,” said Kadi Diallo, portfolio manager for Africa Tech Festival.

10bet South Africa brings the thunder of the track to city streets with new horse racing offering

From Churchill Downs to Ascot, from the Grand National to the Durban July, crowds gather to feel the earth shake under thunderous hooves. Now, for the first time, that same adrenaline rush has been unleashed on South Africa’s city streets, and into the palms of players’ hands, with 10bet’s new horse racing television commercial (TVC).

In the cinematic spot, black stallions and golden-brown mares thunder through downtown Johannesburg, pause at traffic lights and streak past coffee shops while startled onlookers whip out their phones. The message is clear: with 10bet you can “play on the horses anytime, anywhere” – 24/7 and on your own terms.

“We wanted to do more than launch a new product,” says Michelle Colborne, marketing VP at 10bet South Africa. “We wanted to show that horse racing no longer lives solely behind trackside rails. It’s alive, accessible and at your fingertips. This TVC is our way of bringing the passion of the sport into everyday life and reimagining it for a digital generation.”

Starring three of 10bet’s most loved brand ambassadors, Butch James, Andile Ncube and Lorenz Kohler, the TVC is also the first horse racing ad of its kind in South Africa to integrate advanced AI technology, blending the heritage of the sport with cutting-edge innovation to create an unforgettable viewing experience.

Developed in collaboration with Rapt Creative and Spitfire, the campaign merges artistry with advanced AI technology to deliver a world-first in horse racing storytelling. Adding to its authenticity, the TVC features the distinctive voice of legendary horse racing commentator Nico Kritsiotis

Mukuru and JUMO partner to launch responsible AI powered credit solution in South Africa

Mukuru, a leading next-generation financial services platform, has partnered with AI-powered banking technology provider JUMO to launch Fast Loan, a scalable, mobile-first credit solution designed to address a critical gap in South Africa’s financial ecosystem.

According to TransUnion, 16.8 million people in South Africa remain outside the formal credit system. Many earn irregular incomes, lack traditional credit histories, and are excluded from mainstream financial services.

Making moves

HOT 102.7FM listeners power Teddython to R31.5 million

HOT 102.7FM turned up the heat at its annual Teddython, raising an extraordinary R31 503 725 in just 12 hours for its official charity arm, Hot Cares. Broadcast live from Papachinos Broadacres, the 2025 event shattered all previous records and far exceeded the R20 million goal, a true reflection of Joburg’s unstoppable spirit.

From early morning pledges to last-minute surges, the energy was electric. Donations in cash, goods, and services streamed in from listeners, corporates and sponsors, driving the total beyond all expectations and making this the biggest Teddython in HOT 102.7FM’s history.

“We are blown away by the support of our HOT community,” said station manager, Lloyd Madurai. “Every rand represents someone who chose kindness, from individuals giving R100 to corporates pledging millions. It’s a reminder that giving is not about how much you have, but how much you care. And our listeners care a lot. The impact will be felt by families, schools, hospitals, and animal shelters across Gauteng as we make a meaningful difference in their lives.”

Thulasizwe School for Autism’s new kitchen is a reality

What began as a call to action during Autism Awareness Month earlier this year has now become a reality. The learners at Thulasizwe School for Autism in Soweto officially have a brand-new, fully functional kitchen – thanks to the efforts of 5FM, its listeners, partners and other companies who rallied together under the station’s #YB5 (Young Blood 5) initiative.

Earlier this year, 5FM’s 5 Breakfast team, led by Nick Hamman, spotlighted the school’s urgent need for a dedicated kitchen — a facility that would allow staff to prepare nutritious, daily meals for learners with autism. Many of the children come from disadvantaged backgrounds, and the addition of this kitchen now ensures they can receive the proper nourishment they need to focus, learn, and thrive.

Masi Mdingane, Business Manager for 5FM and Good Hope FM, says, “At 5FM, we’re known for the hottest hits, the biggest interviews, and the boldest youth culture, but we’re also about moving people. This project proves that our listeners and partners aren’t just vibing to the music… they’re changing lives. Through awareness generated by the 5 Breakfast team, we’ve turned awareness into action, and it’s incredible to see what can happen when a community comes together for something that truly matters.”

Mscsports’ sports quizz raises over R750 000 for charity

The Mscsports Sports Quiz 2025 wrapped up on a high note, raising over R750 000.00 for various causes. As part of the proceeds, R180 000.00 was officially donated to Hot Cares at the annual Hot Cares Teddython on 30 October, a fitting finale to one of South Africa’s most celebrated nights of sport and generosity.

The donation is the result of another record-breaking edition of the event, hosted at The Venue at The Houghton Hotel and proudly sponsored by Bidvest Services International and RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers. The event once again united sports legends, corporate teams and fans for an evening that blended competition, camaraderie, and compassion.

The live auction stole the show, with guests bidding generously for once-in-a-lifetime memorabilia including a Springbok RWC 2023 signed jersey, Proteas 2025 Test jersey, and The Open Championship flag signed by 40 former winners. The top-selling item went under the hammer for R120 000, helping drive the impressive fundraising total.

“What a wonderful evening. Lots of sports questions, lots of laughter, and all for a good cause. The Mscsports Sports Quiz truly makes a meaningful difference to people across Johannesburg and South Africa” added Simon Parkinson, from Hot 102.7 Breakfast.

Disney Africa and Sporting Chance Foundation celebrate 10 years of Disney Healthy Happy Play

The Walt Disney Company Africa, together with long-time sports development partner Sporting Chance Foundation, celebrates a milestone in the 10 years of the Disney Healthy Happy Play program– reaching over 200 000 learners across South Africa.

Launched in 2016, Disney Healthy Happy Play was developed and is presented in partnership with the Sporting Chance Foundation. The annual program empowers under-resourced schools to embed physical education into their curriculums by providing fun and creative tools for educators and students using Disney characters and stories as inspiration for leading a healthy and active lifestyle.

Since its inception, the program has reached 230 000 learners with teaching sessions across multiple provinces and up to 50 schools each year.

Hidden truths, hunting treasure and heroes on the HISTORY Channel

From buried mysteries to iconic figures, the HISTORY Channel Africa uncovers stories that shaped history this November and December. It is a festive season filled with uncovering the extraordinary on DStv 186.

In pursuit of answers, the Curse of Skinwalker Ranch investigators return for season 6 on Friday 7 November at 19h25. In Original Gangsters with Sean Bean, starting Tuesday 11 November at 19h25, British actor Sean Bean delves into the lives of the world’s most notorious criminals, including the real Peaky Blinders and Al Capone.

Another big name on the HISTORY Channel this November is award-winning actor, producer and director Laurence Fishburne. History’s Greatest Mysteries with Laurence Fishburne returns for season 6 on Saturday 15 November at 20h15.

In larger-than-life figures of a different kind, Sitting Bull is a new documentary event starting Sunday 30 November at 20h15. One of history’s most powerful Native American leaders, and almost certainly its most famous, Sitting Bull unified tribes in their resistance to white settlers and US government oppression.

From uncovering hidden treasures to exploring sacred ones, Holy History takes viewers on a journey of faith and discovery over Christmas time – every Sunday and Monday evening, starting 14 December. Jesus Crown of Thorns, starting Sunday 14 December at 20h15, tells the story of Jesus Christ as a gripping docuseries, set against the backdrop of 1st-century Judea where he emerges as a revolutionary figure challenging authority at the time. Season two of Jesus Crown of Thorns will explore Jesus’ ministry and the social unrest it sparked. Following straight on from season 2, season 3 of Jesus Crown of Thorns will depict the final week of Jesus’s life in Jerusalem, followed by his crucifixion and resurrection.

Whether it’s uncovering ancient relics, chasing hidden riches, or revisiting history’s great figures, every story reminds us that history is waiting to be explored Journey through time with the HISTORY Channel on DStv 186 this November and December.