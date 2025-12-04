The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: A decade of hope as Good Things Guy launches Only Good Things Book 3

The Good Things Guy has released Only Good Things Book 3, the latest instalment in their series celebrating the everyday kindness, courage and heart that define South Africa. The new ‘yellow chapter’ — following the red and orange editions — arrives as a bright, uplifting antidote at the end of a difficult year.

“Only Good Things Book 3 feels like a hug at the end of a hard year,” says Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque. “It’s proof that even when life feels heavy, South Africans still show up with kindness, courage and an unbelievable amount of heart. This yellow chapter in our rainbow reminds us that good things aren’t rare — they’re everywhere, every day, if we just choose to look for them.”

Presented as a 132-page hardcover, the book features 100 deeply human, carefully curated stories that illuminate the best of who we are.

“Ten years in, I’m still blown away that South Africans continue to show up for Good Things Guy,” Lindeque reflects. “What started as one simple good news story has grown into a decade of hope. And now three books filled with the best of us. I’m endlessly thankful to everyone who keeps reading, sharing and believing in the good. None of this would exist without you.”

Only Good Things Book 3 is available now for pre-order via the Good Things Guy website, with delivery beginning December 2025.

People moves

Key Digital Content Hub appointments at Arena Holdings

Arena Holdings has announced three new appointments to its Digital Content Hub – an important step forward as it continues to strengthen how it reaches, connects and converts audiences across all platforms.

Phumza Sokana has been appointed group digital production manager and will be responsible for ensuring consistent quality control across all our digital platforms.

Lebogang Mokoena has been appointed innovation desk manager. He will lead digital transformation, experimentation, and creative problem-solving within our newsroom ecosystem.

Gugu Phandle has been appointed group digital publishing manager. She will drive workflow efficiency, audience engagement and platform performance across the organisation.

All three digital managers will report to the group head of news.

Rapid Blue appoints Refiloe Montso and Grant Flynn as joint leaders

Rapid Blue, part of BBC Studios and one of Africa’s leading production companies, today announced new leadership structure that positions Refiloe Montso as chief operating officer and Grant Flynn as chief creative officer. Together, they will serve as joint leaders of the company, driving innovation and creativity across all projects.

Founded in 1993, Rapid Blue is one of Africa’s most respected production companies, known for delivering high-quality formats and original programming. As part of BBC Studios, Rapid Blue combines local expertise with global values to produce award-winning content across genres, including reality, scripted, and entertainment.

Rapid Blue continues to deliver premium productions with a diverse slate of shows, including upcoming local adaptation of the global hit The Office for Showmax and KykNET, and the much-anticipated eleventh series of Come Dine With Me South Africa for BBC Lifestyle on DStv.

HOT 102.7FM celebrates the graduation of Its 9th Radio Academy class

HOT 102.7FM has celebrated the graduation of its 9th HOT Radio Academy class. The event that brought together 64 aspiring individuals from every walk of life keen to make their mark in the radio field.

The HOT Radio Academy was founded by HOT 102.7FM managing director Lloyd Madurai, with one core mission: to nurture and grow the broadcasting industry by offering accessible, industry-level radio training free of charge, thereby opening doors that would have traditionally been closed to many.

“We believe it’s important to hold out a helping hand to the next generation of radio talent in this country,” says Madurai. “Someone once took a chance on me, and I have always learnt to give back. That’s what we’re all doing here at the Academy.”

Led by respected industry veterans Tim Zunckel and Grant Nash, the eight-week programme gives students an all-access introduction to radio – from presentation skills and content creation to technical broadcasting, copywriting, audio production, digital strategy, news, music management, and the business behind the mic.

Among the graduates was Bongi Nawa, known to her listeners as Miss Glam & Positive, who enrolled to turn her dream podcast into a polished, professional platform.

Janina Posadowski, an actress, joined to broaden her storytelling skills and learn what happens behind the scenes in radio.

Lukhanyo Msimang discovered that radio was the place where he could finally be himself, and let his personality, authenticity, and voice shine through.

And then there was Emmanuel Makanda. He had dreamt of working in radio his entire life. With the support of his wife, he finally took the leap, describing graduation day as the moment that dream become tangible.

In a full-circle moment, one of the graduates, Pearl Mogan, was also a recipient of Hot Cares. Thanks to the generosity of listeners, she was able to finish her broadcasting degree and chose to hone her new skills by joining the Academy.

SABC congratulates board member Dr Mpho Tsedu on doctoral achievement

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) proudly celebrates the academic achievement of its Board member, Dr. Mpho Tsedu, who has been awarded a PhD in Political Studies from Nelson Mandela University. This milestone underlines the SABC’s commitment to excellence and highlights the dedication of its leadership to continuous growth and achievement.

The Group CEO of the SABC, Ms Nomsa Chabeli says, “Dr. Tsedu’s achievement is a source of pride for the SABC. His dedication to scholarship and public service inspires us all to reach greater heights”.

The SABC celebrates this accomplishment as a testament to the excellence and commitment of its leadership.

Dr. Tsedu is a distinguished political scholar whose career reflects a rare synthesis of rigorous academic research, high-level government service, and influential public engagement. He joined the SABC Board in April 2023 and continues to make a meaningful contribution to the Corporation’s vision and governance.

New Cape Town Tourism board targets one tourism job per household

Cape Town is riding a wave of tourism momentum, with record-breaking passenger volumes at Cape Town International Airport and a fresh round of global “best city” accolades. Building on this performance, Cape Town Tourism has confirmed a refreshed Board for the next three-year term to drive the next phase of inclusive growth, innovation and job creation across the city’s visitor economy.

Members elected Donald Kau, head of PR and communications at the V&A Waterfront, as a new director, and re-elected Tracy Thandeka Mkhize, chief operating officer of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC); Lee-Anne Singer, marketing and sales director at the Singer Group; and Shireen Onia, founder of ServiceGurus, for a further three-year term.

The Board also appointed Maija de Rijk-Uys, managing director of Go2Africa, as a director, succeeding Joshin Raghubar, chairperson at iKineo Ventures and UVU Africa, whose term has come to an end. The Board recorded its appreciation to Raghubar for his contribution to Cape Town Tourism’s strategy and governance.

Together, the Board now brings leadership from some of Cape Town’s most influential tourism and business brands, including inclusive design, major hotel groups, visitor attractions, investment promotion and local government.

Miway launches an Amapiano summer hit track in collaboration with DJ Nastor

Miway has announced the official launch of a new Amapiano track created in collaboration with emerging local artist, DJ Nastor. The song will debut across social platforms as the insurer expands its culture-led approach to brand building.

Betty Dube, executive head of brand and marketing at Miway, says this concept solidifies Miway’s commitment to meeting consumers where they are – in their lifestyle expression, in shared musical moments and in the everyday way that shape South African life.

“South Africans don’t experience culture in boardrooms and meeting rooms; they experience it on the street, with friends, and music is always in the centre of it all,” says Dube. “With Amapiano having become a unifying element in the country’s social fabric even beyond our boarders, we believe this collaboration speaks directly to how we want to show up: present, culturally aware and willing to engage with our customer in new ways.”

The song will be released primarily through social media, starting with a TikTok challenge designed to tap into the dance-driven culture that has propelled Amapiano’s rise. Dube believes this approach reflects how music now gains traction in South Africa, with social platforms often breaking new tracks before traditional radio.

Business moves

Instinctif Partners Africa rebrands as Narrate

Instinctif Partners Africa has completed a management buyout and is now launching as a fully independent agency, Narrate. This marks a new era for one of Southern Africa’s most respected strategic communications businesses.

Led by Rachel Quigley, a seasoned industry leader with over 20 years’ experience at top international agencies, Narrate will continue to serve leading African and global brands across corporate communications, financial communications, reputation management, digital marketing, and creative content. The agency’s leadership team, comprising industry stalwarts Elizabeth Ferreira, Jeanette Grove, Kenneth Mokgabudi, and Kwanele Mdletshe, brings decades of expertise and a uniquely African perspective to storytelling that drives impact.

Crucially, Narrate is partnering with the Maharishi Invincibility Institute, ensuring that its growth also supports meaningful social change. Through the MII’s Black Female Education Trust, Narrate will continue to uplift previously disadvantaged South African youth, tying business success to long-term societal impact.

Discover Sport signs partnership deal with 4Racing

Discover Sport, the dedicated social media platform for sport, today announced a partnership with 4Racing, the South African horse racing operator committed to revitalising and modernising the industry. The agreement will officially launch at the 2025 Betway Summer Cup taking place at Turffontein Racecourse on Saturday, 29 November. Through its sponsorship, Discover Sport® has supported upgrades to broadcast and racing infrastructure, including the construction of a new permanent TV studio in the Turffontein parade ring, which will be operational for the first time at the Summer Cup. Discover Sport will also provide branded distance markers at Turffontein, Vaal and Fairview Racecourses, contribute to technology enhancements to 4Racing’s augmented reality virtual broadcast graphics, and extend its patent-pending ByteBucksTM rewards system to support 4Racing’s Grooms Initiative.

OPS at SPAR launches bold new brand platform: TURN UP EPIC

TOPS at SPAR has officially turned the volume all the way up on summer with the launch of refreshed marketing communications platform, TURN UP EPIC – a high-energy, culturally plugged-in brand positioning built on a simple cultural truth: nothing EPIC happens if you’re a no-show.

The platform launches with a 60-second cinematic TVC – the brand’s first in years – celebrating the moments that become legendary when people choose to “show up”, because EPIC isn’t something you stumble into – it’s something you choose. And this festive season (as well as into 2026), TOPS is calling on Mzansi to show up, make memories, and turn ordinary moments into the stuff of legends.

The TVC bring EPIC storytelling to life, following everyday South Africans choosing to “turn up” – proving that the iconic moments, the unforgettable laughs, the late-night stories and the “remember when?” memories all begin with one decision: show up, step in, turn up EPIC.

The TVC will run nationally as part of a three-month media blitz across television, digital, social, high-impact DOOH, Spotify, programmatic placements, and in-store POS designed to bring the vibe right to the aisle.

CNN celebrates 25 years of Inside Africa

CNN International marked the 25-year milestone of its longest-running feature series Inside Africa by holding a world premiere of the show’s anniversary episode at a gala event with long-term sponsor Zenith Bank in Lagos.

The event celebrated the continued mission of Inside Africa, which tells the stories of innovators, entrepreneurs, tech trailblazers, and artistic visionaries shaping the future of the African continent and beyond. First broadcast in 2000, Inside Africa now airs across TV, digital, and social media platforms to connect with and inspire global audiences.

The 25th anniversary event was held at the Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotel in Lagos and featured a premiere screening of the special anniversary episode of the series celebrating this 25-year milestone. The episode showcases an interview with Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, filmed at the newly reimagined Michael C. Rockefeller Wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Phil Nelson, Executive Vice President, CNNIC, said of the event, “It was a great pleasure to be in Lagos to celebrate the success of CNN’s longest-running feature series. Inside Africa is a key pillar of CNN’s commitment to telling Africa’s stories, and I’m pleased to be continuing to work with our partners at Zenith Bank on the future of the show.”

Making moves

Drive 959’s Pledge and Plunge raises R200k for community causes

What began as a light-hearted Spring Day challenge in September has grown into a powerful moment of community generosity. On Monday, 1 December, Drive 959 successfully hosted its first-ever Pledge and Plunge for Charity, broadcast live from the Kaya House studios.

Throughout the show, Glen Lewis, Skhumba and Kgomotso Meso braved the icy plunge in support of orphanages and old age homes, urging listeners to pledge and help strengthen these vital community organisations. All funds and donations raised during the drive support selected orphanages and old age homes, such as Mother of Peace in Northriding, Thuli Home in Orange Farm, Bula-Mahlo in Tembisa and Frida Hartley Shelter for Women in Yeoville, helping them continue their essential work in caring for vulnerable children and the elderly.

Within the first few minutes, the first major pledge of the day came from African Media Entertainment (AME), contributing R10 000. This was soon followed by Japanese manufacturer, Yamaha, who pledged R20 000 in support of the initiative.

Support continued to grow as listeners, individuals, and local businesses stepped forward with additional contributions.

For a first-time activation, the response far exceeded expectations, resulting in a total of R200 000, a powerful reflection of the strong support Kaya 959 enjoys from its audience.

SME Funding Summit returns for second year

SME South Africa is proud to announce that the SME Funding Summit will be returning in 2026. The second edition will take place on the 11th of June, 2026, and promises to have a full day of funding-related activities, such as panel discussions, a funding-focused keynote address, and traditional and non-traditional funders exhibiting.

“We will once again be hosting the SME Funding Summit,” announces Velly Bosega, CEO of SME South Africa. “We have positioned this event as the premier funding event that delivers relevant funding advice and guidance to small to medium-sized enterprises across the country.”

Hosted in the heart of Gauteng, entrepreneurs from across South Africa gather to network, learn, and improve their chances of securing funding.