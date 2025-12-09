SCOPEN has unveiled South Africa’s most admired creative and media agency professionals for 2025, based on spontaneous nominations from both marketers and agency peers.

The AGENCY SCOPE study is the only research in South Africa where professionals are recognised not through panel voting, but by those who work alongside—and compete with—them.

This year’s edition surveyed 311 marketers across 190 brands, and 231 agency and media professionals, a total of 542 participants, capturing unprecedented insights into the country’s creative, media and digital landscape.

Cesar Vacchiano, President and CEO of SCOPEN Global says, “These results are an industry benchmark. Professionals are rated by marketers and competing agency leaders, and many of those recognised this year are also highly active in giving back to the industry, which absolutely counts.”

The recognition highlights individuals who have demonstrated exceptional expertise, visibility, influence and impact on real-world marketing performance. This peer-driven approach ensures that those honoured represent the true leading voices shaping South Africa’s creative and media landscape.

Most Admired Creative Agency Professionals 2025

Pepe Marais (Joe Public) Carl Willoughby (TBWA\Hunt Lascaris) Sbu Sitole (The Odd Number) Xolisa Dyeshana (Joe Public) Pete Case (Ogilvy)

Most Admired Media Agency Professionals 2025

Chris Botha (Park Advertising) Celia Collins (ex-Publicis Media) Merissa Himraj (WPP Media) Koo Govender (Publicis Media) Lerina Bierman (Dentsu Media Brands)

These professionals represent the pinnacle of strategic thinking, creative excellence and media innovation in South Africa’s marketing industry. Their recognition reflects not only individual achievement but also their contribution to elevating industry standards and mentoring the next generation of talent.

The IAS (Independent Agency Search and Selection Company) in association with the AAR Group (UK) was founded in South Africa in 2006. IAS specialises in client/agency relationship management and helping clients find agencies. SCOPEN Africa was launched in South Africa in 2015 in partnership with the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company. For information on SCOPEN Africa please visit scopen.com. AGENCY SCOPE 2025/26 is the sixth edition of the study since 2016.