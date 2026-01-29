There is immense talent in South Africa, particularly at community and grassroots level, but access to practical knowledge, networks and real-world (media) industry insight is uneven. That’s the word from Mandy Kayser, executive director of Media Advertising Developing Services, or MADS.

To address the gap, the organisation is hosting fully-sponsored masterclasses in Gauteng, the first of which takes place in late February.

The anticipated outcome, says Kayser, is “practical insight that can be applied immediately, strengthening how participants think, decide and act within media, advertising and communication environments. We want business owners to leave with clearer direction on how to structure and position their offering, engage clients more effectively, and make better strategic decisions in an industry that is constantly shifting”.

These workshops form part of a broader programme of masterclasses and development initiatives that MADS will roll out during the year across the media, advertising, marketing and communication sectors, she adds.

Focus on emerging businesses and students

“As a non-profit organisation, our focus is on people and businesses that do not always have the resources or access to compete for larger accounts, including new, growing and emerging businesses, as well as students who are not yet exposed to the realities of the industry,” Kayser says.

“Through university visits, SMME workshops and community-based engagement across various provinces, we are intentionally directing our efforts toward building capability from the bottom up and creating space for that talent to grow.”

The masterclasses will include what Kayser calls “leaders and legends” from the media industry. These are “experienced practitioners who have a deep commitment to South Africa, its people and the future of the industry. Together, we aim to move away from polished but unrealistic narratives and instead engage with real business and societal challenges, allowing authentic South African realities to inform the work the industry produces”.

Human intelligence

Part of the first masterclass focuses on human intelligence, the “people side of the media”.

It focuses on how leaders, teams and clients think, make decisions, communicate under pressure and navigate uncertainty. It recognises that relationships, judgment, ethics and experience remain central to good work, particularly in an industry driven by deadlines, client expectations and constant change,” Kayser explains.

“This element focuses on leadership, collaboration, decision-making and the human dynamics that influence outcomes.”

She says marketing intelligence focuses on understanding audiences, channels, data and messaging in ways that support effective media and communication strategies.

“It is about connecting insight to execution by knowing who you are speaking to, where to reach them, how to interpret performance data and how to translate that into meaningful, relevant messaging. The emphasis is on practical understanding, ensuring strategy remains grounded in real audience behaviour and business objectives.”

And AI of course

Artificial intelligence is on everyone’s minds. “AI explores practical tools that can support creative, marketing and operational work,” says Kayser. “This includes research, planning, content development, workflow optimisation and analysis. The focus is not on replacing people or creativity, but on using AI responsibly to enhance thinking, improve efficiency and free up time for higher-value work.”

Kayser says throughout, the emphasis “remains on realistic, everyday application within the South African media and advertising context, rather than abstract theory or trend-driven experimentation”.

The masterclass are part of MADS’ broader non-profit work to support skills development, sustainability, and relevance in the industry, particularly for people and small businesses who would not normally have access to this level of input.