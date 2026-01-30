I don’t need no arms around me

And I don’t need no drugs to calm me

I have seen the writing on the wall

Don’t think I’ll need anything at all.

~ Pink Floyd: The Wall

We are in the midst of World War Three, what are you doing?

So ya, Thought ya

Might like to go to the show.

To feel the warm thrill of confusion, That space cadet glow.

Tell me is something eluding you, sunshine?

Is this not what you expected to see?

If you wanna find out what’s behind these cold eyes

You’ll just have to claw (or scratch) your way through this disguise

I’m Tonya Khoury and I keep shaking my head wishing what I was seeing was just part of a mad dystopian rendition of how the world may look, but here we are. Nikki Minaj and Trump hand-in-hand. War planes and ‘armadas’ filling up the waters in the seas close to Iran.

Board of pieces for billionaires

The devastating #BoardOfPeace which should be more like board of pieces for billionaires. The ticket price to this show starts at a billion as Gaza’s Disneyland contrasts against the current tents and cold weather that is still killing babies. Pink Floyd has never been more relevant. Have you watched #TheWall recently?

Sure we all watched it while we were kids and pretended we knew exactly what was going on. But today, this might as well be playing across all cinemas to replace that rubbish about a foreigner in America telling is how it feels to play dress up in the #WitHuis. We pulled the plug faster than you can say that water’s ice cold. #MelaniaFalls

Mother’s gonna make all of your nightmares come true

Mother’s gonna put all of her fears into you

Mother’s gonna keep you RIGHT here under her wing

She won’t let you fly, but she might let you sing

Mama will keep baby cozy and warm and of course Mama’s gonna help build the wall.

The wall of ICE

Imagine being Barron Trump? What a thesis for a therapist. I start with ‘Merica and the wall because of ICE and the deaths that follow them. It is horrific what is going on in America. It’s starting to look a little like Israel and with the current electioneering in South Afrimca, we should take a good hard look at America. Is this who we will become? #ComfortablyNumb

Currently we have a rancid fight about Zimbabweans in particular. A highly intelligent nation brought to their knees over years by their rotten ‘king’. The politicians are gesticulating right now, you just know there’s going to be some door-to-door exodus that is going to look a lot like ICE. Are we going to let this thing continue?

I have a story from a colleague:

“When I ran SME training at Balwin, the most amazing, dedicated attendee was Gift – he is a gift. He is from Zim. Did have his passport but no income … he came to South Africa not to look for a handout, he came to work. Gift did building, bricklaying, tiling courses; he was the first one there every day, always ready to help, always a smile on his face. He did welding training and opened his own small welding business while his wife and children were still in Zim and his dream was to bring them here. Did I mention Gift was in a wheelchair?”

Crap #SAfirst attitude

I used to have a crap ‘South Africa First’ attitude, until I was schooled by another friend of mine. We’ve spoken about this before, tax the foreigners more if they’re legal, and if they’re not, follow #HumanRights for refugees. We are the inventors of ubuntu! US! What is happening to US guys?

Let’s leave the likes of Alex Pretti and Renee Good and focus on our own backyard. Did you see the #MadlangaCommission? If there is a theme for the week it’s ‘Liar Liar pants on fire, nose as long as a telephone wire’. My goodness, between #JayMkhwanazi in the #AdhocCommittee and #Senona In the #Madlanga Commission, there was enough denial to make Cleopatra envious.

There were friendships that started as brothers and ended up rather to being a “ran into” scenario. Run is right, run you lying, thieving toerags. After all this questioning it is obvious the people are Shadrack Sibiya, Senzo Mchunu and Brown Mogotsi, and a small crowd of others that at the very least committed perjury.

And the recommendation comes out for the Cupcake to read and guess who is absolutely not on the list? Shadrack Sibiya, Senzo Mchunu and Brown Mogotsi. Tell me this is rigged without telling me this is rigged. Do you know how much time I spend watching these enquiries? I’m sure it’s decades. Tsek, man, I should have watched #RealHousewives.

Love crooks being exposed

I’m being facetious because I love to watch a crook being exposed. It’s one of my favourite things and regardless whether they go to jail, at least we know the truth. It is a fact that Cat #Matlala was very close to SAPS. So close he even married families of the blue lights. Please watch our video to cheer you up.

The good news is the rand to dollar exchange is almost 15:1. I paid my international bills, fast! Talking about paying bills: Steenhuisen says he has financial worries just like us. Take a tall glass of shut the hell up. You’re on a minister’s salary, got a 100k increase. We are not the same, not even close. Then I heard this toilet: Newcastle spent R28m on VIP toilets. They were portable, were they wrapped in tanzanite? #PullABrick

We want to change #EastLondon’s name and Gayton approves; of course he does, he approves of discourse and wasted cash but he doesn’t believe an artist of Palestinian work may submit it anywhere in the world. Gayton also believes #SAFirst and probably thinks ICE is a good idea.

Julius is rumoured to be cheating on his missus. @GoolamV was shot and killed. Those who know Goolam know he was definitely a political insider or he was fed by one. He knew exactly what was happening behind closed doors and he’d drop files, mostly accurate, about the MK Party and the ANC.

Free speech is dead on social media

Now let me ask you a question: If you were an Indian man and you were on a platform, X, that allows anonymity, why would you use an Indian name? Why wouldn’t you call yourself Siphokazi or James or even Julia for that matter? Why use a direct clue to you?

Want to know what I think? Free speech is dead on social media and this oke may not be who we think he is. There are so many things wrong with this death but you’ll only call me a conspiracy theorist and I prefer to keep that for close friends and family only.

There was other news. Reporter #HeidiGiokos was attacked for doing her job and because she’s in an inter-racial relationship. It’s 2026 and we are still here. Gareth Cliff says not everyone should vote; they have to pass a test first. Is it the pencil test, Gareth? It is, isn’t it?

My story of the week is the EFF ToiToi’ing on a FlySafair flight. Firstly I think you’ll find that’s a bit of a dangerous thing to do on a small aircraft but most importantly, there was one wit oke in the front whose face shows visible irritation and tongue biting. Watch the video, it’s funny.

Face of fascism

I must close with the overseas stuff I didn’t get to. The face of fascism has appeared, dear readers, #GregoryBovino. The memes are hysterical. Cheer yourself up. You might as well as TikTok in America will ban you immediately for putting in the search word ‘Epstein’. And when you put in ‘Trump’, you have to affirm your support.

Reminds me of Chairman Mao. And this orange piel calls the Ayatollah a dictator. There is a worldwide call to boycott the World Cup. Might as well; it’s rigged anyway and FIFA gave him that chocolate medal. And to close, ICE arrested a Saffer, an AmeriKKKaner, a refugee of white genocide.

Apparently he’s currently being deported. Still in love with Trumpet there, Kallie? Good good, just checking in on the status quo.

And to you, dear soldiers of the keyboards, I have this to close as we can be thankful we are on BRIC in a solid wall.

Hey you, out there in the cold

Getting lonely, getting old

Can you feel me?

Hey you, standing in the aisles

With itchy feet and fading smiles

Can you feel me?

Hey you, don’t help them to bury the light

Don’t give in without a fight.”

I’m Tonya Khoury. I’m going diving where the raggies are stopping by and the eagle rays seem like they could touch the sky. Thanks for scratching the surface with me and Acumen Media. Shine on, you crazy diamond. 🌙✨