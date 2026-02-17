The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Gugu Mthembu named Cannes Lions Jury President for Creative Business Transformation

South African marketer and business leader Gugu Mthembu has been appointed Jury President for the Creative Business Transformation category at the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the world’s leading benchmark for excellence in brand and business communication.

This appointment places her among an elite group of 27 jury presidents tasked with setting the standard for breakthrough work in the year ahead.

The Creative Business Transformation Lions celebrate work that fundamentally reshapes how organisations think, operate and grow. As Jury President, Mthembu – who is Telkom’s chief marketing officer – will lead an international panel in judging ideas that reimagine business models, transform customer and stakeholder experiences, and harness data and technology to deliver measurable impact for people, brands and society.

Bookmark entries open today

The countdown to digital excellence has officially begun. Entries for the 2026 Bookmark Awards open on Tuesday, 17 February, with Early Bird entry fees available for a limited time. IAB SA Members receive an exclusive discounted entry rate.

This year’s Bookmark Awards categories and criteria have been reimagined to reflect how digital work actually operates today — moving to a business ecosystem approach that emphasises impact, innovation and integration across the value chain.

The new structure is digital-first and future-forward, designed to recognise work that not only leads creatively, but drives measurable change within the broader digital landscape.

Effie 2026 call for entries announced

Effie South Africa has issued the call for entries for the 2026 Effie Awards South Africa, inviting agency and client partner teams to put forward the work that has delivered measurable impact in the market.

“Effie is where effectiveness is defined, tested and celebrated,” said Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director for Effie South Africa. “It sets the standard for what ‘works’ in marketing — recognising the ideas that solve business problems, shift behaviour, and deliver outcomes that can be proven. An Effie entry is more than a story of creativity; it is a disciplined case for impact.”

Campaigns are eligible if they flighted in South Africa between 1 February 2025 and 31 January 2026. For entries submitted in the Sustained Success category, campaigns must have flighted between 1 February 2023 and 31 January 2026.

Key dates to diarise

How to write a winning Effie entry workshop (online): Thursday, 5 March 2026

Early Bird entries: 1 April – 30 April 2026

On-Time entries: 1 May – 14 May 2026

Last Minute entries: 15 May – 29 May 2026

Acceptance of entries via the Effie Awards South Africa online entry portal will close strictly at midnight on Thursday, 29 May 2026.

APO Group’s Rania El Rafie appointed chair of Public Sector & Thought Leadership Awards

APO Group, the pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, has announced the appointment of Rania El Rafie, vice president of public relations and strategic communications, as chair of the Public Sector & Thought Leadership Awards Judging Committee for the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards.

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are among the world’s most respected business awards, recognising innovation, leadership, and impact across sectors within the MENA region.

As Chair, El Rafie personally selected a judging committee comprising senior leaders with deep expertise across corporate communications, government relations, commercial strategy, and multinational operations. Together, the panel brings a combination of regional insight and global perspective, shaped by hands-on experience navigating complex environments and culturally nuanced markets.

Windhoek Beer reveals South Africa’s Top 5 real food legends

South Africa has voted. Loudly. After more than 25 484 votes from food lovers across Mzansi, Windhoek Beer can officially reveal the Top 5 Realest One-Handed Food Legends in the country.

These are the Windhoek Real Beer, Real Food (#RealBeerRealFood) campaign heroes who’ve had the streets talking and the timelines buzzing. They’ve won over South Africans – and impressed celebrity judges J’Something and Coco, Chef Benny Masekwameng, and Dali Danger – and now they’re stepping into the national spotlight.

After a combination of public votes and scoring from the Real Beer, Real Food judging panel, these five have earned their spot:

Disoufeng – Soweto

Chaf Pozi – Soweto

Marks Pub & Shisanyama – Pretoria

Boipelo’s Kitchen – Mobile Kitchen

Sasko’s Kitchen – Vosloorus

“This campaign connected people through pride, nostalgia and a real love for local flavour. South Africans showed up in full force for their favourites, and this Top 5 truly represents the best of real food and real moments – best enjoyed with an ice-cold Windhoek,” said Keval Ramraj, Windhoek Beer SA marketing manager.

Danone SA recognised as #1 in driving healthier food environments

Danone Southern Africa has been ranked first in a national public assessment evaluating voluntary industry commitments to healthier food environments. The assessment, conducted by the University of Cape Town in partnership with the South African Medical Research Council and other institutions, reviewed 29 leading food and beverage companies using the globally recognised INFORMAS Business Impact Assessment (BIA) Obesity tool.

Danone achieved a score of 83 out of 100, the highest of all participating companies – reflecting the strength of its nutrition policies and its mission to deliver health through food to as many people as possible.

With South Africa facing a persistent double burden of malnutrition – marked by high levels of undernutrition in children under five and rising rates of overweight and obesity – the role of the food and beverage sector in supporting national health priorities has never been more urgent.

Danone ranked #1 in the domains of Product Formulation, Nutrition Labelling and Product Accessibility, demonstrating a concrete commitment to expanding the availability and affordability of healthier options.

The Sovereign Art Foundation launches the 2026 Sovereign African Art Prize

The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) has announced the launch of The 2026 Sovereign African Art Prize, the fifth edition of its award for contemporary artists from Africa and its diaspora. The competition, which aims to benefit artists by increasing their international exposure and raise funds for charity by selling the finalists’ artworks, offers US$32,000 in prize monies to the winners of its three awards.

This year, the Finalists Exhibition will be hosted by new Venue Partner La Motte Wine Estate, Franschhoek at their Ateljee Gallery. This beautiful venue will showcase artworks by 30 extraordinary artists from across the continent from 6 November 2026 – 26 February 2027.

Over 50 art professionals have nominated artists to enter artworks into the competition’s online submission platform. A panel of expert judges will then select 30 finalists to be announced in October 2026.