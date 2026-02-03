Against the backdrop of challenging economic conditions in South Africa and internationally, business growth requires resilience, strategic clarity and purposeful action. For organisations expanding beyond their home market, international risk factors – from regulatory complexity to shifting client expectations – demand disciplined decision-making in both market entry and brand expression.

“In an international landscape where sameness is easy, progress rarely comes from following the herd – and that can become a business risk,” says Abey Mokgwatsane, group chief marketing officer at Investec. “As a differentiator, brand identity not only informs strategic direction and underpins culture, it helps businesses break through the clutter and build an emotional connection that strengthens the brand over time.”

International Zebra Day (31 January 2026) provides a moment for Investec to reflect on its journey from a South African business to an iconic brand competing in international markets. That journey has been underpinned by a clear international vision and the distinctive zebra that has become synonymous with Investec.

Investec’s evolution from a small leasing business into a financial services group operating across 12 territories reflects this shift. Founded in 1974, the idea of being a ‘zebra’ – distinctive, confident and unmistakable – is not a campaign or an external narrative, but a long-held brand philosophy.

This approach prioritises entrepreneurial thinking, disciplined risk management and client-centricity over following category norms.

Market adaptation requires grit

The road to internationalisation is rarely straightforward – from securing a banking licence to entering mature, highly regulated markets – and it tests organisational resilience. According to Mokgwatsane, what sets a successful cross-border business apart from the rest is agility paired with strategic consistency.

“Investec’s international growth, spanning markets such as the UK, the US, Europe, India and the Middle East, has been driven by a blend of organic growth and a series of strategic acquisitions,” says Mokgwatsane. “More importantly, it reflects a response to changing client behaviour: wealth journeys increasingly extend beyond home markets, aligned with individuals’ choices of where they live, work or invest.”

According to Mokgwatsane, sustainable progress is not driven by noise or novelty. “Real progress comes from deliberate, sustained action – supported by strong capital discipline, regulatory rigour and a clear understanding of what the brand stands for.”

Brand positioning at international scale

Investec’s approach has long emphasised talent, strategic alignment and regional market insight as central to building an international brand.

Ruellen Bateman, global head of brand at Investec, says successful international brand building requires a dual lens: “A strong central marketing strategy must empower regional teams to tell stories that resonate locally.

“Growth is never a copy-and-paste exercise – each market requires a tailored approach rooted in its unique dynamics, priorities and client needs. This is driven by data-led insights and responsiveness to evolving client behaviours, underpinned by a clear and consistent core brand identity.

“In a world of AI, fragmented platforms and rising trust scrutiny, brands must operate as experience systems – shaping behaviour, decisions and experiences across markets, channels and technologies. It has been a joy to witness our iconic zebra’s journey through each of these markets, representing the values and heritage of our brand.”

Technology as a growth enabler

Thriving through change, and challenging the status quo through adaptation, can help a business stand out, much like the zebra. Turning industry shifts into tangible strategies for resilience requires a clear understanding of changing client behaviours and the technologies shaping financial services.

Digitalisation continues to accelerate, influencing everything from client engagement to internal efficiency. In a digital, AI-mediated financial services environment, security is a critical value proposition and will become even more important as cybercriminals grow more sophisticated.

Client data protection and the prevention of fraud and cybercrime remain a priority for the Group, which holds itself to the highest standards in this regard.

“AI is changing how search engines operate, as more products interact with AI bots,” continues Mokgwatsane. “Technology is also being used to drive cost efficiency and to enable hyper-personalisation. These trends are fundamentally changing today’s marketing landscape.”

“However, while adapting marketing strategies for growth and resilience is essential, some fundamentals rarely change: effective positioning, the ability to reach the right audiences, consistency of messaging, and breakthrough creativity. Those remain central to our approach as we build in international markets, with technology acting as a catalyst,” he emphasises.

Brand as a growth asset

“As international brands compete in increasingly crowded and converging markets, one truth is becoming harder to ignore: brand strategy cannot be something you layer on after the business has already moved,” Bateman adds.

“Rather than focusing only on marketing execution, we treat brand as a strategic growth asset – one that shapes reputation, credibility and commercial outcomes long before a product enters a new market, especially as businesses pursue international relevance in a landscape of sameness.”

Watch the iconic zebra in out of the ordinary settings across 12 territories.