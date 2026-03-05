I’ve spent a portion of my public relations career chasing the ‘blue link’. You know the one that wanted the top spot on a Google search page that we’ve promised clients for years. We’ve obsessed over keywords, backlink strategies and click-through rates.

But lately, I’ve had to be honest with myself that the ground is shifting beneath our feet.

In 2026, we are moving into a space where ‘search’ as we know it, is dying. People aren’t clicking through 10 different websites to find an answer anymore, they’re just asking AI, and expect the first answer to be the right one.

Whether it’s ChatGPT, Gemini, Co-Pilot or a specialised assistant, the digital scavenger hunt is over. For us in PR, this means we have to become far more cognisant of how we feed the machine. We’re moving from SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) to GEO (Generative Engine Optimisation).

It sounds technical, but it’s actually the most human shifts we’ve seen in years.

The shift from links to authority

In the old world, a link was a vote. In the GEO world, a citation is the gold standard. When a user asks AI, “Which South African company is leading the charge in ethical finance?”, AI doesn’t just look for who used the word “ethical” the most.

It looks for who has been quoted by Daily Maverick, who has private data cited by Moneyweb and who has a consistent, authoritative voice across high-trust platforms. AI isn’t just looking for a website, it’s looking for the ‘main character’.

What this means for the client-agency relationship

This isn’t just a tech update; it’s a total shift in how brands and PR teams work together. It’s no longer enough for a client to ask, “How much coverage did we get this month?” In the age of AI-driven search, this question is becoming outdated because the machine is now trained to ignore digital noise.

For clients: This means moving away from vanity metrics. A hundred mentions in tier-two media now carries very little weight. Staying relevant requires an investment in real thought leadership, becoming the primary source of truth so that when AI summarises your sector, your brand is the primary answer it provides.

For consultants: Our role is moving from 'distributor' to 'strategic curator'. We aren't just sending content; we are managing a digital legacy. This requires us to do the traditional, heavy-lifting research and on the ground work that ensures that AI doesn't just see a release, but recognises a leader.

How we adapt

To stay relevant, we have to lean into digital authenticity. This means focusing on:

Unique data: If you release a report on South African consumer habits that media actually quote, AI “learns” that your client is a primary source of truth.

If you release a report on South African consumer habits that media actually quote, AI “learns” that your client is a primary source of truth. Textured storytelling : AI is getting better at picking up bland, machine-written corporate jargon. What works now is polished, human stories that reflect our local reality, from kasi economics to the real pressures of our energy grid.

: AI is getting better at picking up bland, machine-written corporate jargon. What works now is polished, human stories that reflect our local reality, from kasi economics to the real pressures of our energy grid. Quality over quantity: One deep-dive interview in a reputable publication is now worth more AI reputation than 50 mentions on low-quality blog sites.

The new PR reality

This transition can feel a bit scary because we’re losing some of the control we used to have over clicks. But here’s the twist: this shift actually forces us to be better at our jobs. It forces us to move away from fluff and back towards earned authority.

We aren’t just PR professionals anymore; we are the curators of our clients’ digital legacies. We are the ones ensuring that when the machine summarises an entire industry, our client is the one it trusts to provide the answer.

However, this shift doesn’t mean letting the machine think for us. As consultants, our value remains in our ability to dig deeper than a prompt allows. This means still using our own minds to verify, create and strategise while AI simply helps us magnify that human brilliance.

It’s time we stop trying to ‘trick’ the algorithm and start ‘teaching’ AI why our clients matter.

Because in 2026, if AI doesn’t know who you are, for most consumers, you simply don’t exist.

S’phindile Kabwe Garcer is a senior account executive at Tribeca Public Relations.