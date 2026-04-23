The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: MASA approves Rogerwilco research as CPD learning content

Rogerwilco has announced that two of its flagship industry research reports, Township Customer Experience and South African Customer Experience, have received Professional Body CPD approval from the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA). The move enables designated marketing professionals to earn Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points through structured engagement with locally produced market research insights.

The MASA CPD Panel has approved both reports under the Marketing category, with each report carrying 12 CPD points. Members designated as Chartered Marketers (CMSA), Marketing Practitioners (MPSA) and Associate Marketers (MPSA) can now claim their points on completion of the approved learning process.

Marketing professionals will earn CPD points by downloading and reading the approved research reports and completing a structured assessment process aligned with MASA CPD requirements.

“South Africa’s marketing industry needs relevant, evidence-based insights that reflect our unique market realities,” says Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco. “These reports have been developed and refined annually over seven years to help marketers better understand evolving customer expectations and township market dynamics. Having them approved for MASA Professional Body CPD points recognises the role that research-led learning plays in advancing professional standards across the industry.”

The MASA CPD requirements for professionally designated marketers aims to ensure that designated marketers maintain and enhance their competencies through ongoing learning and engagement with approved industry content.

Enrico Du Plessis, programme leader for professional designations at MASA, said the inclusion of industry research reflects a broader shift in how professional development is recognised. “MASA’s CPD framework supports diverse forms of meaningful learning that strengthen professional marketing practice. Approving locally relevant research initiatives allows designated members to engage deeply with insights that contribute to professional growth and industry advancement.”

People moves

Top Billing announces star-studded presenter line-up

Following the wave of excitement surrounding its return, Top Billing has officially lifted the veil on the familiar favourites and exciting new presenters who will lead its 2026 comeback season. Premiering on Thursday, 30 April 2026 on S3, the new season marks a return to the high-gloss, aspirational storytelling that defined a generation.

Dr. Michael Mol: One of South Africa’s most recognisable and enduring television personalities, Michael Mol returns to Top Billing where he became a household name over many years.

Basetsana Kumalo: Former Miss South Africa 1994 and Miss World runner-up, Basetsana Kumalo is one of the original Top Billing presenters close to three decades ago and is a true South African icon.

Jonathan Boynton-Lee: After winning the Top Billing Presenter Search in 2012, Jonathan Boynton-Lee quickly became one of the country’s most beloved television personalities.

Dr. Fez Mkhize: A firm fan favourite since the 2018’s Presenter Search on 3, Dr. Fez Mkhize is the quintessential modern Renaissance man.

Ryle De Morny: Actor and presenter Ryle De Morny is best known for waking up Mzansi on the Expresso Morning Show.

Joining the legacy presenters is a new generation of talent, each bringing their own voice, perspective and star power to Top Billing:

Zozibini Tunzi: Global trailblazer and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi is one of South Africa’s most celebrated exports.

Bryoni Govender: A qualified legal professional, Miss South Africa 2023 runner-up Bryoni Govender is excited to step into her new role as a Top Billing presenter.

Arno Greeff: Talented actor and presenter Arno Greeff joins Top Billing after building a strong following through popular television dramas, including long-running Afrikaans series such as ‘Binnelanders’.

Sine Mpulu: Sine Mpulu joins the new season as Top Billing’s dedicated social media presenter, bringing a fresh, digitally driven perspective to the iconic brand.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Top Billing back with this dynamic mix of returning favourites and fresh new talent,” Patience Stevens, managing director at Cardova Productions and executive producer of Top Billing says.

UK Video Tech Company iME Appoints Carol Tshabalala as CEO, Africa

iME has announced the appointment of Carol Tshabalala as CEO, Africa, a strategic leadership move that strengthens the company’s expansion across key African markets, reinforcing its current footprint on the continent.

The announcement was made by CEO Tandi Potgieter, whose leadership vision is steered toward Global expansion across all iME’s product offerings, the core of which includes One-Way Interviews, Video Calls and Digital Content (including live streaming capabilities).

In light of the proven use cases that highlight Africa’s adoption of new and exciting technologies, Tshabalala will lead iME’s Africa growth agenda, with a focus on market development, strategic partnerships, and regional execution in high-potential African economies.

Tshabalala brings to the role more than two decades of experience across broadcasting, executive production, live events, and international sports media.

In the hot seat: the UK’s big three Out of Home media owners

The leaders of the UK’s big three Out of Home media owners – Dallas Wiles, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, Justin Cochrane, President and CEO Outdoor at Bauer Media and Global Chief Commercial Officer Mike Gordon – will appear together for the first time on a panel looking in-depth at the state of UK Out of Home, at the World Out of Home Organization’s Annual Congress in London from 3-5 June.

The Congress will be held at the Park Lane Hilton with a record number of delegates expected.

There is evidence that the UK OOH Market has been losing share recently against rival media. WOO President Tom Goddard will be asking Wiles, Cochrane, and Gordon whether UK Media Owners back cross-industry marketing efforts as much as needed, despite its status as a major force in both UK and global media. WOO evidence shows that powerful and united national trade association bodies can play a significant role in increasing share.

Business moves

Good Hope FM the official partner to Ultra Cape Town

Good Hope FM has announced that Cape Town’s Original is the official media partner for Ultra South Africa – Cape Town, taking over the Mother City on 26 April 2026 at the Ostrich Farm.

As one of the world’s premier electronic music festivals, Ultra brings the biggest global EDM energy to Cape Town, and this year Good Hope FM is turning up the volume to make sure the city feels every beat.

Masi Mdingane, Business Manager for Good Hope FM and 5FM, says the partnership is a natural fit for the station and the city it represents: “Cape Town’s Original has always been at the heart of the Mother City’s biggest parties, and Ultra is exactly the kind of world‑class experience our listeners live for. Partnering with a global powerhouse like Ultra South Africa allows us to bring our audience closer to the music, the culture, and the unforgettable moments that make Cape Town one of the world’s most exciting destinations.”

Dialogue introduces Cards for Conversation to strengthen upfront strategy for brands

As marketing teams face increasing pressure to deliver faster, more measurable results, a growing number of campaigns are failing at a more fundamental level because they are built on the wrong questions.

According to Dialogue Communications, one of the most consistent patterns emerging is not a lack of creativity or budget, but a lack of strategic clarity at the outset. In response, the agency has launched Cards for Conversation – a strategic tool designed to help brands and business leaders interrogate their thinking before moving into execution.

“Speed has become a proxy for effectiveness in marketing,” says Tracy Jones, founder and managing director of Dialogue. “But if you are solving the wrong problem, faster execution just gets you to the wrong outcome quicker. The real competitive advantage today is clarity.”

The 52-card deck is built around specific behaviours that encourage more deliberate, honest and strategic dialogue within teams. Rather than providing answers, it prompts the kinds of questions that are often skipped or avoided in the early stages of planning.

By formalising these conversations, the tool helps teams identify gaps, surface misalignment and strengthen the strategic foundation before execution begins.

WPP bridges the gap between digital marketing and physical reality with unique ‘Google Earth AI’ integration

Following the expansion of its Cloud and AI partnership with Google in October 2025, WPP has become one of the first media and marketing services companies to integrate Earth AI models and datasets – Google’s planetary-scale geospatial intelligence – directly into WPP Open, its agentic marketing platform.

Currently, more than 80% of retail sales happen offline, according to research . By bridging the gap between digital behaviour and the physical world, using Earth AI models and datasets, WPP is giving its clients the ability to anticipate consumer needs and understand in real-time how the physical environment – factors such as traffic, weather and neighbourhood movement patterns—are shaping consumer behaviour and purchasing decisions.

Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP, said: “Google Earth AI brings together a whole universe of datasets representing the physical world into a single foundation model that for the first time, allows us to make decisions in an entirely new way. As an industry, we have had access to enormous amounts of digital data to understand human dynamics, trends and what content people consume. But people don’t just live in the digital world—they live in the physical world. By integrating this foundational physical-world data with our marketing data, we are changing the way the marketing industry thinks about consumer journeys.”

Through this expanded partnership, WPP brands can now predict demand and automate marketing at a hyper-local level based on the pulse of the real world, shifting to proactive, tangible business solutions.

Canva launches smarter, simpler design for South Africa

Canva has unveiled its biggest product evolution since 2013, and for South Africans, one update stands above the rest: Canva Offline.

Announced at Canva Create in Los Angeles alongside Canva AI 2.0 and the new Learn Grid education platform, the launch reflects a simple truth about life and work in South Africa: creativity cannot and should not be limited by connectivity.

For local students studying on borrowed data, teachers building lessons after hours, entrepreneurs running lean businesses, and creatives working between briefs, blackouts and bandwidth limits, Offline Mode is a feature that offers people the freedom to create whenever and wherever they choose.

It means South Africans can keep designing, creating and getting work done even when data is expensive, signal is patchy, or power cuts interrupt the day. Available free, Canva Offline works across desktop and mobile, allowing users to prepare designs ahead of time and sync changes once they reconnect.

That matters in a country shaped by mobile-first behaviour, uneven connectivity, and the daily realities of prepaid data. In South Africa, more than 1.6 million designs were created on Canva in the last month alone, with over 50% of creation happening on mobile. Offline access closes a real gap for people who need to create wherever they are, not only where there is stable internet.

Kiloview joins Mediatech Africa as broadcast and streaming sector sponsor

Mediatech Africa has announced Kiloview as a sponsor of the Broadcast, Streaming & Content Delivery technology sector at Mediatech Africa 2026. The show brings together professionals across pro AV, media, broadcast, and live event technology to explore new tools, meet partners, and do business.

The Broadcast, Streaming & Content Delivery sector highlights the technologies and workflows that move content from production to audience, supporting efficient and scalable delivery for both traditional broadcast and digital-first platforms.

BBH funds future generation of talent with sixth year of Barn

BBH London is reinforcing its commitment to helping junior talent enter the ad industry as it opens applications for the sixth consecutive year of creative advertising school, Barn.

At a time when the number of employees in the industry aged 25 and under has declined by nearly 20%, competition is fiercer than ever and by continuing to invest in Barn, BBH aims to equip young people with the skills and experience to break into the agency world. With creative internships on the decline, entry level opportunities limited and the financial pressure on young people increasing, the agency is committed to funding emerging talent to bring people into the industry in a way that is affordable for them and that benefits the entire industry. The eight-month course offered by Barn – an independent ad school funded by BBH – is open to anyone, regardless of education, age or experience. Unique in the fact that it pays successful candidates the London living wage, the course aims to remove barriers to entry into an industry that is famously competitive.

Adreach Impact Brand Solutions expands partnership with Parktown Boys’ High School Adreach Impact Brand Solutions has announced the deepening of its longstanding partnership with Parktown Boys’ High School through the introduction of an educational bursary. Since 2023, Adreach has been a committed supporter of Parktown Boys’ High School’s development initiatives, embodying a shared ethos of excellence, leadership, and community impact. The partnership has delivered tangible results on and off the field: Rugby Programme Funding: Substantial annual sponsorship over the past two years to strengthen the school’s rugby development.

Facility Upgrades

Tour Sponsorship In a significant 2026 milestone, Adreach is extending its commitment from the sports field into the classroom by awarding The Reach Higher Bursary – a three-year educational bursary to a deserving Parktown student. This initiative reflects Adreach’s belief in empowering young minds to reach their full potential through holistic development. Engen Partners with Chery at Premium Lepas L4 launch Engen has partnered with Chery Group South Africa for the launch of its premium sub-brand Lepas and the highly anticipated Lepas L4, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of strategic relationships within South Africa’s automotive sector. The collaboration saw Engen play an active role at the pre-launch drive experience and exclusive gala unveiling. The partnership reflects Engen’s commitment to supporting leading automotive brands while positioning itself as the preferred supplier of high-quality fuels and lubricants. As part of the activation, Engen delivered a fully branded and immersive experience hosted at Engen Lonehill Service Station, which served as a key touchpoint showcasing Engen’s premium retail and forecourt offering. The activation included a curated hospitality experience featuring refreshments and a Brazmata coffee bar, reinforcing Engen’s brand presence in a high-engagement environment. “This partnership with Chery represents a meaningful step in strengthening our position within the automotive value chain,” said Jason Heath, general manager: Lubricants at Engen.

Africa Food Show 2026: Leading brands bet big on $88B global market & Africa’s $1T food sector

The global trade show market is predicted to hit $88.6 billion in 2026, doubling to $171.6 billion by 2032[1], driving ingredient giants like Synercore and Cape Food Ingredients to boost their stakes in Africa Food Show 2026 for its proven commercial edge. The event accelerates market expansion into high-growth African regions, sparks ingredient innovation, and forges direct partnerships with decision-makers for lasting distribution growth.

Top suppliers view it as a strategic hub, not mere visibility, for building partnerships, expanding networks, and locking in long-term routes-to-market amid Africa’s growing $1 trillion food sector. Their increased 2026 commitments reflect 2025’s tangible ROI, prioritizing deals over branding and spotlighting the show as prime for decision-maker access, product development, and pan-African market entry.

With over 350 exhibitors, including more than 25 ingredient companies, as well as over 8,000 food and hospitality professionals attending, the Africa Food Show, which takes place from 10–12 June 2026 at the CTICC in Cape Town, draws a high-caliber crowd of buyers and influencers.

Last year’s event split evenly, with 50% international participation among local suppliers, drawing delegations from powerhouse markets like Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, and Ghana, all seeking South African partnerships and innovative ingredients to bolster their supply chains.

Airport Ads expands digital footprint at Lanseria International Airport

Airport Ads has announced the installation of a new large-format Visionet digital screen on an exterior gantry at Lanseria International Airport, further strengthening its integrated digital media network at the airport. The new screen brings Lanseria’s total Visionet screen count to four and establishes a comprehensive digital presence across all key passenger touchpoints.

Positioned along the road leading to car rental returns, MSP parking and the drop-off and pick-up zone, the exterior gantry screen is purpose-built to capture the attention of departing travellers at one of the airport’s busiest transit points, before passengers even enter the terminal.

The Visionet network at Lanseria already serves brands looking to reach this premium audience, with existing screens at the entrance and retail areas providing average dwell times of 10–15 minutes. The new exterior gantry screen extends that reach beyond the terminal, commanding visibility over the busiest vehicle access and departure corridors.

DMP South Africa buys stake in AI tech firm Plastic Duck Armada

End-to-end data management solutions and services provider Data Management Professionals South Africa (DMP SA) has acquired a stake in local software development specialist Plastic Duck Armada (PDA) to bolster its ability to deliver automated, insight-led data management at scale.

DMP SA managing director, Iniel Dreyer explains that his company’s collaboration with PDA stretches back more than a decade, with this long-standing relationship forming the logical foundation for the deal.

“The reason we’re formalising this partnership now is to ensure that, as we develop integrations and solutions together, it becomes more than a project-by-project collaboration,” he says.

“There’s meaningful intellectual property involved, and we want to build this as a cornerstone capability for our business going forward, not only for our internal systems, but also for the solutions we deliver to our customers.”

Viu to premiere new original reality series Bite Me Sweet

Viu has announced that Bite Me Sweet, a new Viu Original food reality series, will stream across all Viu markets.

Hosted by Yoon Shi‑ yoon, Bite Me Sweet brings together five leading female pastry chefs from Southeast Asia and five Korean celebrities – Lee Sae‑on, Sung Seung‑ha, Cha Joo‑wan, Bae Min‑ki and Lim Sung‑kyu – who are paired into two‑member teams to compete in a high‑pressure dessert survival challenge inspired by Korean snack culture.

Joining in the competition are chefs from Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand and the Philippines, each bringing distinct cultural influences and culinary creativity that highlight the diversity and innovation shaping Southeast Asia’s modern dessert scene.

Produced by Studio CR, the 10‑episode series marks a key addition to Viu’s growing slate of original reality and lifestyle programming created for regional and global audiences.