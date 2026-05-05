The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Attention agency Connect named number two top media agency to work for in South Africa

Connect has been named the number two media agency to work for in South Africa, according to SCOPEN’s highly anticipated Best Agency to Work For South Africa 2025/26 report.

The Scopen study reveals that respect, pride and credibility are the main drivers of agency attractiveness. Placing second highlights Connect’s success in fostering a dynamic and rewarding internal culture while delivering groundbreaking, attention-driven work for their clients.

“We are proud to have been acknowledged, and the accolade is testament to something we actively work on building in the agency: Connect is a place with a personal touch. We try to create the spirit of a family. There is fun and laughter, and our monthly wellness excursions are creative activities we all enjoy. This is only possible because we have built a mature environment where we treat everyone like adults – we focus on outputs not hours,” says Martin MacGregor, chief executive officer at Connect.

The MediaShop ranked among South Africa’s Top 3 Media Agencies to Work For

The MediaShop has beenanked number 3 for the Best Agency to Work For South Africa 2025/26 report by SCOPEN.

The annual study recognises agencies that are setting the standard for workplace culture, employee experience, and overall satisfaction in an increasingly competitive and evolving media landscape.

“This recognition reinforces our ongoing focus on cultivating a people-first culture, one that prioritises collaboration, professional growth, and a high-performance environment. As the media industry continues to transform, agencies that invest in their talent are emerging as both employers of choice and strategic partners to clients” says Dashni Vilakazi, managing director for The MediaShop – JHB.

For The MediaShop earning a place among the top agencies is not only a milestone, but a reflection of a deliberate focus on creating an environment where talent is supported, ideas are encouraged, and growth is ongoing.

“In a results-driven environment, our belief has remained consistent: our people are our strongest differentiator. It’s their thinking, collaboration, and commitment that continue to shape the impact we deliver for our clients and the culture we build internally,” adds Vilakazi.

Big laughs, big personalities and comedy royalty at the 13th Annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards

South Africa’s biggest night in comedy took over Gold Reef City, The Lyric Theatre, on Saturday, 2nd May, as the country’s finest comedic talent gathered for the 13th Annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.

This year’s show embraced the theme A Family Affair. Celebrating comedy for what it truly is: a wonderfully chaotic, brilliantly dysfunctional family where everyone has a role to play, and no one holds back on the punchlines.

At the centre of the madness were hosts, the Goliath family. Jason Goliath, Donovan Goliath, Nicholas Goliath and Kate Goliath, who brought their signature chemistry and enough family drama to make every audience member feel right at home.

From the moment the lights went up, the night delivered everything audiences have come to expect from comedy’s biggest stage: iconic roasts, unforgettable acceptance speeches, surprise moments, standing ovations, and the kind of laughter that reminds you exactly why South African comedy continues to thrive.

And the winners are:

Savanna Newcomer Award: Rae Du Plooy

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award: Linde Sibanda

Best Comedy Festival or Show Award: Ground Culture Comedy

Joe Mafela Award: Siya Seya

Innovative Comedy Performance Award: Conrad Koch & Chester Missing

Beyond the Mic Award: Kagiso Lediga for the voice of young Rafiki, The Lion King

Best Friend of Comedy Award: Yaaseen Barnes

The Legacy Award: David Kau

Comedic Content Award: Vafa Naraghi

Best Solo Show Award: Dillan Oliphant for Masekind

Headliner of the Year Award: Celeste Ntuli

Comedian of the Year Award: Dillan Oliphant

African communications excellence recognised at WCFA global awards

African communications excellence was recognised on the global stage as Lebo Madiba, founder and managing director of PR Powerhouse, received the Gold award for Powerful Voice in Communication at the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA) awards in Davos, Switzerland.

The recognition formed part of a strong showing for South African corporate affairs and strategic communication, with two additional Silver awards linked to PR Powerhouse’s work with mining company Thungela. These included Silver for Best Corporate Affairs for Thungela’s financial results communication, awarded to the agency, and a Silver for In-House Team of the Year, awarded to the Thungela Corporate Affairs and Communications team.

Madiba’s individual Gold award recognises her growing contribution to the communication profession as a strategist, reputation adviser, writer and public voice on trust, leadership, crisis, social licence and the evolving role of communication in complex environments.

Gerety Awards 2026: Global jury insights panels and final deadline

With the final deadline for the 2026 Gerety Awards on 15 May, the global industry is entering the final stretch to submit the work that will define the year: now is the time to get the creative work into the conversation.

Bringing together more than 260 judges from over 50 countries, Gerety’s executive juries will meet across 15 creative hubs across the world, to define the shortlist — maintaining the award’s unique model of evaluating work through diverse cultural perspectives.

To get a clearer sense of what defines award-level creativity this year, Gerety organizes the Jury Insights Panels- a chance to hear directly from the voices shaping the shortlist.

Taking place during the week of the shortlist announcement, when the campaigns that made the CUT go live, these sessions offer an opportunity to look at how decisions are made — and what separates good from award-level.

Watch the Jury Insights here

Enter the 2026 Gerety Awards:

https://www.geretyawards.com/enter

https://www.geretyawards.com/enter Meet the 2026 jury:

https://www.geretyawards.com/jury

Nominations open for South African Heroes Awards

The prestigious South African Heroes Awards has announced that nominations are now officially open for the 8th Annual South African Heroes Awards, set to take place on 28 November 2026.

The South African Heroes Awards celebrates individuals and organisations who are making a meaningful impact in their communities and industries.

From social change-makers and entrepreneurs to educators, creatives, healthcare professionals and community leaders, the awards honour those who go above and beyond to uplift and empower South Africans.

Members of the public are invited to nominate deserving heroes via the official South African Heroes Awards website until the 31 May 2026.

Event: 8th Annual South African Heroes Awards

Date: 28 November 2026

Venue: To be confirmed

For nominations and more information, visit the official South African Heroes Awards website.

Eastern Cape dealers sweep MTN’s Top National Honours

Three Eastern Cape entrepreneurs armed with grit, deep community roots and the backing of MTN South Africa have outperformed dealers from across the country to claim some of MTN’s most prestigious national honours.

From East London to Mthatha and KwaBhaca, these dealers rose above peers nationwide, reinforcing the Eastern Cape’s growing role in enterprise development, digital inclusion and economic progress.

SMS Mobile, based in East London and led by owner and managing director Sydwell Maqula, emerged as the top national performer. I

Runner-up Ntlesco Trading and Projects, founded and led by founder and managing director Nangamso Ntlemeza, operates MTN franchise stores in Mthatha and KwaBhaca and employs more than 30 people.

Completing the Eastern Cape’s national success, Afrikan Adage, led by business owner Shirley Koaho, was named MTN’s Operator of the Year for 2025 in the 1 to 5 Stores Category.