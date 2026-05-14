The Media Online’s weekly round-up of media business moves all in one place.

This week’s BIG move: Kaya 959 crosses 1.62 million listener mark

Fresh data from South Africa’s most comprehensive consumer survey has revealed that Gauteng’s middle class is tuning in… and it’s growing. WhyFive Insights’ 2026 BrandMapp survey, the country’s definitive study of the top 30% of earners who collectively account for more than 80% of personal income and consumer spending, shows Kaya 959’s regular listenership has climbed to 1.62 million.

The figure signals audience scale, but also a qualitative shift in how a commercially significant demographic is engaging with broadcast media.

The numbers come at a moment of broader uncertainty in the radio industry, making Kaya 959’s trajectory notable. Where some broadcasters have seen fragmentation as digital platforms compete for attention, Kaya 959 appears to have benefited from a hybrid model, combining traditional FM loyalty with growing digital engagement across mobile, streaming and web.

What stands out in the BrandMapp findings is the economic profile of Kaya 959’s audience. Some 88% of its listeners identify as the primary household purchasing decision-maker; a metric that advertisers and brand strategists typically pursue at significant cost.

David Tiltmann, speaking on the results, described the relationship between station and audience as something that goes beyond passive listening: “Kaya 959 is more than a radio station. It’s a cultural symbol that mirrors the richness, depth and diversity of our audience.”

People moves

5FM and Nick Hamman broadcast live from Côte d’Ivoire

South Africa’s favourite breakfast show is about to wake up the continent from a whole new vantage point as Nick Hamman takes 5 Breakfast to Côte d’Ivoire from 9 to 17 May, broadcasting live in celebration of Africa Month. From the bustling streets of Abidjan to the

UNESCO-listed beauty of Grand-Bassam and the craft-rich villages of Korhogo, Nick will be sharing every moment of this extraordinary journey with the 5FM community.

As Africa Month celebrates unity, creativity and connection across the continent, this mission gives 5FM exclusive access to the people, places and ideas shaping West Africa right now. Expect live broadcasts from iconic locations, conversations with mayors, producers, artisans and cultural leaders and the kind of real-time discovery, cool and wonder that only 5 Breakfast can deliver.

Masi Mdingane, business manager for 5FM and Good Hope FM, says this moment reflects the station’s growing role in amplifying South African and African youth culture: “Wherever the energy of Africa is rising, you can be sure that 5FM is there. Nick’s broadcast from Côte d’Ivoire is another chance foryoung South Africans to see themselves as part of a bigger continental story. We’re proud to bring our listeners along on a journey that celebrates creativity, culture and connection across Africa.”

Rea Gopane’s viral Podcast and Chill appearance sparks massive public reaction

South African artist, producer and sonic architect Rea Gopane is rapidly emerging as one of the country’s most compelling new cultural personalities following his recent appearance on Podcast and Chill with MacG, South Africa’s biggest podcast platform.

In just four days, the episode has surpassed 280 000 views and generated over one thousand comments, with audiences overwhelmingly responding to Rea’s honesty, authenticity, humour, intelligence and unfiltered personality. Reinforcing his growing appeal beyond music and positioning him as a broader cultural voice for a new generation of South Africans.

Already known for his breakout musical success with records such as Suka!, Rea’s appearance on the platform has accelerated public fascination around his personality and worldview, while reshaping conversations around who he is beyond the headlines and assumptions often attached to him as an AI-assisted creator.

Many viewers also noted how naturally Rea connected with hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka, praising his openness, storytelling ability and willingness to share knowledge and industry insight without gatekeeping.

Business moves

Hook, Line & Sinker appointed as PR agency for Top Employers Institute

Operating in 131 countries and certifying more than 2500 organisations globally, Top Employers Institute Africa (TEI) has appointed Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) as PR partner to strengthen its presence across the continent.

Established as a global authority on workplace excellence, TEI works with some of the world’s most recognised blue-chip brands, delivering a rigorous certification programme, workplace research, and data-led insights, to benchmark and elevate business performance. Its prestigious annual ‘Top Employers Certification Celebration Dinner is widely regarded as one of the most respected platforms that bring together thousands of senior business leaders to celebrate excellence in people management.

The appointment comes at a time when competition for talent intensifies in Africa, with companies placing greater emphasis on measurable, world-class people strategies. HLS will deliver a strategic, insight-led B2B PR programme designed to build authority, increase visibility and drive commercial growth across markets.

The approach combines targeted, high-impact media engagement with executive profiling and thought leadership, positioning TEI leadership at the forefront of the ‘future of work’ conversations. The PR campaign will also be supported by a digital-first strategy, spanning LinkedIn, SEO-driven content, and multimedia storytelling including podcast and video, to ensure sustained visibility and deeper audience engagement.

Jacaranda FM celebrates 40 years as South Africa’s No.1 feel good station

Jacaranda FM is marking a major milestone this month as the beloved station celebrates its 40th birthday. For four decades, the station has brought feel-good moments, meaningful content and unforgettable experiences to millions of South Africans, while playing a powerful role in driving real change.

Over the past 40 years, Jacaranda FM has grown into a powerful, multi-platform media brand with a loyal audience across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, and a growing national digital community. Over the years, Jacaranda FM has built its reputation on delivering the music South Africans love, supported by high-quality entertainment and content that resonates deeply with its listeners.

“For 40 years, Jacaranda FM has been focused on creating meaningful connections with our listeners, our partners and the communities we serve,” says Vuyani Dombo, Managing Director of Jacaranda FM.

“This milestone reflects not only the strength of our brand, but also the trust that has been built over time. Our ability to consistently deliver value, whether through feel-good content, innovative campaigns or impactful initiatives like Good Morning Angels, has been central to our success.

“As we look ahead, we remain committed to building on this legacy, continuing to innovate and unlocking new opportunities for growth in an ever-changing media landscape. Above all, I want to thank the incredible teams, past and present, who have built this brand. We are only getting started.”

MMA South Africa to Host NEXT! Conference 2026 Focused on Driving Growth in Modern Marketing

The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) South Africa will host the NEXT! Conference 2026 on 21 May 2026 at The Polo Room, Inanda, Sandton, bringing together the broader marketing industry to explore what drives growth in today’s fragmented and fast-evolving landscape.

Following the invitation-only CMO AI Transformation Summit, NEXT! opens the conversation to the wider ecosystem — connecting brands, agencies, platforms, and partners through a programme focused on practical application and real-world outcomes.

“As the industry faces increasing complexity, the focus has shifted from theory to what actually delivers measurable impact,” says Sarah Utermark, regional director, SSA & South Africa. “NEXT! is designed to bring the ecosystem together to share what is working in practice — across data, media, and creativity — and where marketers should be focusing their efforts to drive real growth.”

The conference is structured around three key growth pillars — Commerce & Retail Growth, Measurement & Attribution, and Creative Effectiveness — reflecting the areas where marketers are facing the greatest pressure, and opportunity, in delivering measurable business impact.

New campaign highlights the workers behind football’s biggest moments

Carling Black Label has launched a new football-themed campaign ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, shifting focus from players and fans to the often-unseen workers who help stage the game.

The campaign highlights the role of grounds staff, stadium crews and operations teams whose work takes place long before kick-off. From preparing pitches to securing goal nets and coordinating stadium logistics, the campaign argues that football’s biggest moments rely on contributions that rarely receive public recognition.

The campaign builds on the brand’s long-standing association with football culture in South Africa, while widening the conversation to include the discipline and consistency required off the pitch.

The Carling Black Label brand director, Kerryn Greenleaf, said the campaign was intended to acknowledge the people whose work often goes unnoticed.

“There are many individuals who operate with discipline and consistency but rarely receive recognition for the role they play. This campaign was about acknowledging their contribution and placing a spotlight on the people behind the scenes,” she said.

Developed, in collaboration with Romance Films and directed by Nthato Mokgata, the campaign adopts a restrained visual approach that emphasises everyday moments rather than dramatic storytelling.

Polygon launches first full-scale DV campaign in Nigeria

Polygon, Africa’s largest aggregated programmatic digital out of home (pDOOH) publisher network, has announced the launch of its first full-scale Display & Video 360 (DV360) campaign in Nigeria; a milestone that highlights the growing maturity of pDOOH across the continent.

The campaign, executed in Lagos State for Schweppes, represents the first time a Google-based enterprise media buying platform has been used to deliver a pDOOH campaign at scale in Nigeria. It also marks Polygon’s first fully realised campaign in the market, following a series of earlier test runs.

Says Remi du Preez, managing director at Polygon: “This campaign is an exciting example of where the medium is heading in Africa, as we move beyond static messaging into something far more responsive and relevant.”

The Insurance Apprentice returns for season 12

The Insurance Apprentice (TIA), South Africa’s premier reality-style competition focused on the insurance sector, has officially returned for its 12th season, marking a significant milestone in the platform’s continued evolution as a credible pipeline for industry talent.

This season’s opening challenge placed contestants in the shoes of advisors to small businesses, requiring them to identify everyday risks that many South African entrepreneurs face, from fire and theft to damaged stock, equipment breakdown and business interruption.

Contestants explored how insurance can help businesses recover from unexpected setbacks and continue operating during difficult times.

Rianet Whitehead, Founder and CEO of The Insurance Apprentice, says the platform continues to evolve in line with the needs of the sector: “Season 12 marks an important milestone for us. We’ve consistently focused on creating a space where emerging talent can demonstrate real capability in a real world context. What makes the show impactful is that contestants engage with challenges people and businesses experience every day, while also showing how the industry can play a meaningful role in helping communities and businesses navigate uncertainty.”

Making moves

My f*k Marelize makes its kykNET premiere

My f*k Marelize was voted as the audience favourite at last year’s Silwerskerm Festival in Cape Town, and at the glamorous Silwerskerm Awards for Film and TV, My f*k, Marelize! won two of the evening’s biggest prizes – Je-ani Swiegelaar took home the gong for Best Actress in a Feature Film and Zandélle Meyer for Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film.

Je-ani and Zandélle are seen as Heidi and Marelize Horn, the mother and daughter from Windhoek who became famous after a video of Marelize driving her bicycle into a rugby pole went viral.

When the film went on the cinema circuit at the end of August 2025, it was number one at the box office in its opening weekend.

The film tells the story behind the story of the mobile phone video that a mother took of her daughter crashing into a rugby post. The words “my f*k, Marelize” became a popular expression soon after, and suddenly everyone knew who the Horns of Windhoek were. It’s a feature film about this family’s joys and sorrows and is full of humour, family love and humanity.

World Rugby and Akcelo Go All Out for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027

World Rugby has unveiled the global ‘Go All Out’ brand campaign for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, bringing unmistakable Aussie energy to the biggest tournament in the sport’s history. The campaign has been created by brand experience and innovation company Akcelo and follows World Rugby’s appointment of Akcelo as the campaign creative agency, after a highly competitive international creative pitch.

The first major expression of ‘Go All Out’ is a blockbuster 60-second film, designed to spark excitement for the tournament’s arrival down under. Directed by Photoplay’s Scott Otto Anderrson, ‘The Convoy’ follows a fleet of fan-built vehicles travelling across the Australian outback in pursuit of rugby’s most coveted prize: the Webb Ellis Cup. Infused with Aussie humour, fans are treated to a cinematic showdown featuring a mechanical Wallaby, a giant Springbok truck, a soaring Welsh Dragon and much more.

The film also sees legendary rivals Jonny Wilkinson and George Gregan reunited and ready to relive their iconic Men’s Rugby World Cup 2003 Final clash on Australian soil. Rugby fans will also spot cameos from some of the superstars who could set the tournament alight in 2027, including Wallabies’ stars Joseph Suaalii, Max Jorgensen and Rob Valetini.

Created by Akcelo in Sydney, the campaign’s production spanned continents — from Australian model making and production, to post production in South Africa, and a music score recorded by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

Delivered across key markets, including the UK, Australia, South Africa, France, New Zealand, Italy and Japan, the campaign lives across broadcast, digital and social channels, inviting rugby fans and newcomers alike to join the convoy for a seismic moment down under.