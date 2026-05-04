Media is evolving, not declining

Shift from attention to intent and meeting community needs

Proximity drives trust and performance

Community media offers cost-efficient impact

Performance is measurable and growing

Media doesn’t survive by standing still. It reinvents itself by moving closer to its community and, by extension, your customer.

There’s a persistent narrative, both globally and locally, that legacy media is in decline. That print is dying. That audiences are too fragmented to reach meaningfully.

That narrative is understandable.

But when we examine the work being done across both legacy and emerging platforms, the picture is not one of decline. It reflects movement, intent and reinvention. Not everywhere, and not without pressure, but certainly more than the dominant narrative would suggest.

Moving from attention to intent

The real shift isn’t about chasing attention alone anymore. It’s about converting attention into meaningful outcomes. That’s not a theoretical ambition but a practical one, and it’s shaping how media businesses are evolving, particularly those rooted in hyper-local communities.

Take Novus Media’s digital platform, www.novanews.co.za. Launched in 2025, it’s built on a simple principle: relevance drives engagement. With a 98% engagement score, it reflects what happens when content meets real community need in a format that is accessible, bilingual and free.

More importantly, it points to a broader shift in how we define “community”: not just geography, but shared interest, identity and intent.

This has required a deliberate rethink of how media businesses structure their operations, clustering audiences more deliberately across:

Free local print communities

Digital news platforms

Multi-sport ecosystems

Niche Afrikaans titles with premium content

Alongside this, there have been several practical shifts in how these platforms serve audiences. The relaunch of BloemNews Express reflects a more modern, integrated local reader.

Paarl Post, after 121 years, has transitioned to a free distribution model to increase accessibility and advertiser value. These are not isolated decisions but deliberate responses to how communities consume and engage today.

The objective is not complexity, but proximity. And proximity, in this context, is both physical and psychological.

Why proximity matters

Access to credible, factually accurate news should be recognised as a human right. With that comes responsibility. As media owners, the industry doesn’t just distribute content but builds environments people choose to trust, engage with and see themselves in.

There is a consistent pattern:

When people feel seen, informed and respected they engage

When they engage, trust follows

And when trust exists, conversion becomes possible

That’s not just a media philosophy. It’s a commercial reality.

The economics are shifting too

At the same time, the cost dynamics of media are changing. Radio and television are currently driving the majority of media inflation (close to 90%), with Pay TV showing increases of over 11%.

By contrast:

Community newspapers remain relatively moderate at +4.52%

Digital display sits even lower at +2.74%

This creates a clear opportunity. Community media continues to deliver reach and penetration at a cost efficiency that is increasingly difficult to ignore. And when combined with performance, the value equation becomes even clearer.

What performance actually looks like

This is where it becomes tangible. A community-first approach is not theoretical, it is measurable:

98% engagement across digital platforms

High-trust environments where messaging lands with credibility

Audiences who actively choose the content they consume

Strong local influence among community decision-makers

And then there are the signals from the market:

Carwash 2.0 reaching 1.7 million views within two episodes

The Rugby Factory growing at a viral pace in school rugby communities

Rooi Rose showing verified print circulation growth of +6.2%

The launch of Die Papier outperforming expectations in a print market others are exiting

The relaunch of KickOff, now positioned as a multi-sport platform across print and digital

Less than a year after forming, the digital ecosystem has already ranked among the top 10 digital media owners in South Africa, according to IAB South Africa’s March 2026 readership data. That kind of growth doesn’t happen by accident. It happens when content meets a real need in a way that people can access, trust, and return to.

This is not about nostalgia

There is still a perception that media is losing relevance. That the golden era of connection is behind us. This is not the case. What is evident is that the industry is being forced to become more precise. More intentional about who it serves and why.

Because relevance today isn’t built on scale alone. It’s built on connection.

And connection requires clarity, discipline and a willingness to evolve, even when it’s uncomfortable

What this signals

The direction is clear. Media that moves closer to its community will continue to find its place, regardless of format or platform.

This isn’t the end of media. It’s the reinvention of media into something more necessary.

And for advertisers, that creates a very practical question: Are you still buying reach, or investing in environments where trust already exists?

Esmé Smit is executive Director at Novus Media and Novus Sport.