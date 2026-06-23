The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Finalists revealed in Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards

The South African National Editors’ Forum and Standard Bank are pleased to announce the finalists for the 2026 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards, with the winners set to be revealed at a prestigious gala ceremony on 3 July 2026 in Johannesburg.

This list of finalists is here.

This year’s competition attracted more than 400 entries from journalists and media practitioners across South Africa, reaffirming the enduring strength, resilience, and relevance of quality journalism in the country.

The judging panels described the 2026 competition as one of the most fiercely contested in recent years, with the overall quality of submissions surpassing previous editions of the awards. In several categories, judges found themselves engaged in lengthy and robust deliberations as they attempted to separate outstanding work from exceptional work.

The challenge was particularly evident in the Business Journalism, Investigative Journalism, and Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year categories, where six finalists were shortlisted in each category due to the remarkably high standard of entries received.

Similarly, the Features, Features Photography, and Sports Photography categories each produced five finalists, reflecting the depth of talent and excellence displayed by journalists and photographers throughout the country.

The Kreatives Agency MD Tebogo Mbau honoured at the Under 40 CEOs Summit & Honours 2026

Managing director and founder of The Kreatives Agency, Tebogo Mbau, has been honoured at the prestigious Under 40 CEOs Summit & Honors 2026. He received recognition for Outstanding Achievement and Exemplary Performance as an Icon of Africa’s Economic Advancement & Development 2026.

The accolade was presented in appreciation of Mbau’s dedication, excellence and significant contributions towards the advancement and development of the African continent through entrepreneurship, public relations, and influencer marketing.

Founded by Mbau, The Kreatives Agency has rapidly established itself as a dynamic force within South Africa’s communications landscape, delivering innovative public relations and influencer marketing solutions for brands, corporates, and public figures. Remarkably, this recognition comes during the agency’s second year of operation, underscoring its impressive growth trajectory and industry impact.

Reflecting on the achievement, Mbau described the recognition as a significant milestone in both his personal and professional journey. He noted that receiving such an honour at a young age reaffirms his commitment to excellence and his passion for using strategic communications to elevate brands and tell impactful African stories.

5FM’s Boipelo Mooketsi shines after Basadi Music Awards nomination

South African Broadcaster, MC, Voice Over Artist, Digital Host and Producer, Boipelo Mooketsi, is in full celebration mode as her ‘Entertainment Radio Presenter of The Year’ nomination by the Basadi In Music Awards has been announced.

The much-deserved nomination places the spotlight on Boipelo’s blossoming career, and on what’s more to come for her.

The ‘5 After Hours’ Kimberly-born radio sweetheart hosts her show on 5FM every Monday to Thursday from 10PM until 1AM. With a career rooted in youth culture, Boipelo also brings this to life on 5FM’s ‘Vibe Check’ – where she serves as a Digital Host and Producer.

Her amazing broadcasting journey began in 2017 at VOW FM, where her work ethic earned her a weekday daytime show, Area Code, followed by hosting The VOW Top 40 Chart Show. She later gained freelance experience at YFM before securing her commercial radio breakthrough in 2021.

Cape Town Tourism strikes gold, three times over

Cape Town Tourism (CTT) has won not one, not two, but three Gold Awards at the prestigious International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA). The awards recognise the city’s outstanding contributions to tourism, filmmaking, and destination marketing, and signal to the world that Cape Town is a world-class destination and storyteller.

GOLD: Go All Out Cape Town (Category: Pride Tourism)

GOLD: My Cape Town: Armani “Mr Poppins” Minani (Best Episode of a Tourism Campaign)

GOLD: My Cape Town (Best Tourism Campaign 2026)

“Three Gold Awards at the ITFFA, this is everything,” says Briony Brookes, chief marketing officer of Cape Town Tourism. “This recognition shows that the world responds when you lead with truth. ‘Go All Out Cape Town’ and ‘My Cape Town’ weren’t built around postcard moments but around people. The grit, the warmth, the complexity that makes Cape Town unlike anywhere else on earth. That’s the story we set out to tell, and these awards confirm we told it well. For our creative teams, for this city, and for every Capetonian who appeared in front of our cameras and trusted us with their story, this one’s for you.”

KINTO South Africa announces winner of ‘Legacy Meets Future’ graffiti competition

KINTO South Africa has officially announced the winner of its inaugural ‘Legacy Meets Future’ graffiti competition, crowning Mpho Madi as the visionary artist selected to bring their winning mural to life at KINTO South Africa’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

The groundbreaking installation will transform the company’s iconic office space into a visual masterpiece that celebrates the cultural dialogue between the legendary vintage Toyota Hilux and the all-new 2026 Hilux model.

The national competition called on South Africa’s boldest up-and-coming contemporary artists to submit original mural concepts under the theme Legacy Meets Future.

As the ultimate winner, Mpho Madi walks away with a total prize package valued at R35 000. This includes a R20 000 artist commission fee and a R15 000 materials allowance to fully execute the giant canvas at KINTO SA HQ.

Effie announces 2025 Global Effie Index

Effie Worldwide has released the 2025 Effie Index (effieindex.com), the definitive global ranking of marketing effectiveness. Now in its 15th year, the Index recognises the marketers, brands, agencies and networks behind the world’s most effective work, drawing from finalist and winning entries submitted across regional, national, and global Effie Awards competitions.

This year’s rankings are representative of Effie Awards finalists and winners determined between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

Most Effective Marketers: Top 5: Unilever, McDonald’s, AB InBev, PepsiCo, Nestlé

Most Effective Brands: Top 5: McDonald’s, Burger King, Silpo, Dove, IKEA

Most Effective Agency Holding Groups: Top 5: Omnicom, WPP, Interpublic Group (IPG), Publicis Groupe, Havas

Most Effective Agency Networks: Top 5: Leo, McCann Worldgroup, Omnicom Media Group, BBDO Worldwide, Ogilvy

Middle East & Africa: Unilever (marketer), OMO and Puck (brand – tie), Omnicom (holding group), McCann Worldgroup (agency network), FP7 McCann Dubai (agency office), Dejavu (independent agency).

IAS champions marketing effectiveness with 2026 Effie Awards sponsorship

The Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) has announced its patron sponsorship of the 2026 Effie Awards South Africa, a programme widely regarded as the industry’s gold standard for marketing effectiveness.

“At a time when marketers are under increasing pressure to demonstrate value, effectiveness matters more than ever,” says Johanna McDowell, CEO of IAS. “The Effies celebrate something our industry can be quick to overlook: proof. Great ideas are important, but the real test is whether they achieve their objectives. That’s why the Effies continue to grow in relevance, and why we’re proud to support them.”

South African music development project wins major international award

A South African initiative that has spent more than a decade helping artists tour, strengthening local venues, and growing live music communities across the region has received one of the global music industry’s highest honours.

Concerts SA and IKS Cultural Consulting were named winners of the Best Placemaking Initiative category at the 2026 Music Cities Awards, held during the Music Cities Convention in Hull, United Kingdom.

For project founder and cultural strategist André Le Roux, receiving the award was a reminder of how far the initiative has come. “There’s a piece of graffiti near the entrance to the Adelphi Club in Hull that reads, ‘You’ve come a long way, baby.’ That resonated deeply,” says Le Roux.

Presented by Sound Diplomacy, the awards recognise innovative projects from around the world that use music and culture to strengthen cities, communities, and local economies. For Concerts SA, the award acknowledges thirteen years of work supporting artists, venues, promoters, festivals, and cultural workers throughout South Africa and Southern Africa.

Founded in 2013 with support from the British Council, Concerts SA started as a modest mobility fund designed to help musicians travel and perform. Since then, it has grown into one of Africa’s most influential live music development initiatives.

Here’s the Gerety Awards 2026 shortlist

Moonlighting, VML and Edelman make it into the Gerety 2026 shortlist for South Africa as Gerety Awards reveals the global shortlist after the executive jury sessions taking place around the globe. The finalist’s selection recognises outstanding work from 36 countries and highlights the campaigns, brands and agencies that most impressed this year’s international jury.

All three campaigns from South Africa get shortlisted in the Craft CUT featuring: Dress Yourself for Simons by Moonlighting, Mntana ka Gogo for Vaseline by VML and Ode To The Troublemakers for Nelson Mandela Foundation by Edelman.

Leading the shortlist are the USA with 41 shortlisted entries, Germany with 39, France with 33 and the UK with 27. Strong performances also came from Spain, Mexico, Sweden, Thailand, the Philippines, Italy, Argentina and Canada, demonstrating the increasingly global nature of creative excellence.