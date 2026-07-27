100 speakers focused on marketing strategy and brand leadership

1000 delegates set to attend and exchange insights and shared experiences

100 master classes and inspirational advice to challenge conventional thinking

[PARTNER CONTENT] CMO Summit, South Africa’s largest CMO event, will take place on 3 September 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre, with 100 speakers from around the country.

CMOs, brand managers and agencies can attend various master classes, hands-on workshops, and live demonstrations of the latest tools, platforms and solutions in the marketing space.

The one-day event is designed to challenge conventional thinking while providing the latest insights into marketing strategy, brand leadership, customer loyalty, retail media, martech and AI.

Delegates will also have access to one-on-one advisory sessions with marketing consultants and experts, which will provide guidance and training on aspects relating to advertising effectiveness, growth, digitisation and marketing ROI.

The Media Online readers can obtain complimentary tickets by registering at www.cmosummit.co.za using TMO as the invite code.