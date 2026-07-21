Veuve Clicquot Bold Women revealed: Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award 2026

Bookmark Awards finalists: 2026 Bookmark Awards finalists

Standard Bank wins 17 Euromoney awards: Standard Bank Euromoney Awards 2026

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The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Veuve Clicquot Bold Women revealed

This year, the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award marks its fifth year in South Africa with the announcement of Lindiwe Nkuna-Kgopa and Pretty Kubyane as the 2026 Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award winners, respectively.

Now in its 54th year globally, the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award honours visionary women who, in the spirit of Madame Clicquot, lead with courage, innovation and a commitment to empowering others.

Celebrating their leadership and tenacity, the Bold Woman Award provides entrepreneurs like Lindiwe and Pretty with a platform and access to an inspiring global community of women who are building decade-defining legacies.

The 2026 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award winner is Lindiwe Nkuna-Kgopa, founder of Lindiwe Sanitary Pads. She leads Africa’s first large-scale sanitary pad manufacturing facility owned and operated entirely by women. From humble beginnings in a home kitchen, Lindiwe Sanitary Pads (LSP) has grown into a 4,000sqm factory in Centurion, producing 800 SABS-compliant pads every minute. The company has expanded into 11 countries through a partnership with Young Women of Africa.

The 2026 Veuve Clicquot Bold Future Award winner is Pretty Kubyane, co-founder and tech lead of eFama App. She is transforming agricultural supply chains across Africa through technology, AI and data-driven infrastructure. Since 2023, eFama has connected thousands of farmers and buyers across South Africa through a digital marketplace that enables more informed production decisions based on market demand. Alongside her husband, Shadrack Kubyane, she has built eFama into a platform that supports more than 40,000 farmers, has secured millions in funding, and is backed by global organisations including Google, Meta and Amazon.

KFC, Spotify and Volkswagen among 2026 Bookmark Awards finalists

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA) has announced the finalists for the 2026 Bookmark Awards, with this year’s shortlist showcasing some of the country’s most innovative digital campaigns, from KFC’s AI-powered taste experience and NikNaks’ WhatsApp mentor to The Salvation Army’s homelessness awareness campaign.

The finalists were selected from hundreds of entries submitted between 1 March 2025 and 28 February 2026 by a panel of nearly 88 specialist judges following a remote judging process.

The shortlisted work spans seven digital ecosystems – Build, Communicate, Connect, Innovate, Impact, Publish and Special Honours – with leading agencies including Ogilvy, MakeReign, Clockwork, Accenture Song, Machine_ and Joe Public featuring across multiple categories. Brands with multiple finalist entries include Volkswagen, Spotify, KFC South Africa, The Salvation Army and Khula.

“The 2026 shortlist is one of the strongest we have seen,” said Chris Borain, executive director of IAB South Africa. “Across every category, the work that made it through judging is ideas-led, craft-driven and results-backed. That is exactly what the Bookmark Awards were built to recognise, and exactly what South African digital is capable of when the bar is set high enough.”

The full list of finalists is available on the Bookmark Awards website.