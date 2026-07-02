The Media Online’s weekly round-up of media business moves all in one place.

This week’s BIG move

Acumen Media launches AI monitoring and Cluster Hotspot technology

Media monitoring and intelligence partner, Acumen Media, has announced the launch of two groundbreaking services: AI/LLM Monitoring and Cluster Hotspot Technology. Combined, these services unlock an additional tier of media intelligence, offering clients a clear view/picture of their brand is perceived across all platforms.

As large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude become primary sources of information for millions of users globally, brands face an entirely new frontier of reputation risk and opportunity.

“What AI says about your brand is now as important as what the press says,” said Tonya Khoury, founder of Acumen Media. “If a consumer asks an AI assistant about your company, your product, or your industry, you need to know what responses they’re receiving. We now make that visible with our first to market innovation.”

Khoury says Acumen Media uses Cluster Hotspot Technology, a sophisticated analytical engine that maps the specific conversation clusters which drive discourse around any brand, industry, or theme, We bring to the fore what people are actively talking about and identifying the precise triggers and sub-topics building/driving traction at any given moment.

For example, a client in the automotive sector can instantly see whether their audience is predominantly discussing service quality, purchase intent, race performance, or pricing, and respond with a targeted, timely strategy which is informed by real data.

“Conversations evolve rapidly, accelerate and spread in clusters,” added Khoury. “Our clients don’t just need to know they’re being talked about, they need to know why, and where the energy is. Cluster Hotspot Technology gives them that edge before it spreads like wildfire.”

People moves

Jacaranda FM welcomes Bhekiwe Khumalo as HR manager as Dané De Klerk steps into expanded Kagiso Connect role

Jacaranda FM has appointed Bhekiwe Khumalo as the station’s new human resources manager, effective 1 July 2026. She takes over from Dané De Klerk, who will move into a broader strategic role within the Kagiso Connect group.

Khumalo joins Jacaranda FM with more than 12 years of human resources experience across multiple industries, including entertainment, retail, telecommunications and agriculture. Her extensive career has seen her support both local and multinational organisations, with experience spanning South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Dané De Klerk, who has played a key role in Jacaranda FM’s HR function, will now serve as talent and HR manager for Kagiso Connect. In this expanded role, she will lead the people and HR strategy across Kagiso Connect entities, Time Out South Africa and Vouch, while also driving Talent Management and Learning & Development initiatives for the broader Kagiso Connect group, which includes Jacaranda FM, East Coast Radio, Vouch, and Time Out South Africa.

YOU FM announces programme adjustment after departure of Sweetness Motsepe

YOU FM has announced minor adjustments to its weekday afternoon and Sunday lineups. These updates ensure programming continuity and a smooth transition for listeners following the upcoming departure of a beloved on-air personality.

“After an incredible and deeply impactful journey with the station, broadcaster Sweetness Motsepe will be leaving YOU FM to pursue a new endeavour. As one of the station’s long-standing voices, she has been with us since its inception. Sweetness has been a cornerstone of the YOU FM family for years, playing an integral role in shaping the station’s identity and building an unbreakable bond with the audience. Her warmth, dedication, and peerless on-air presence have left an indelible mark on the North West broadcasting landscape” said YOU FM managing director, Tebogo Mashego

To ensure a seamless transition for drive-time listeners, the powerhouse team of Katlego ‘Jomo’ Monama, Morena Matsena and Jones Blaq Gzus Jones will take the reins of 326 Avenue on weekday afternoons. The slot receives an exciting rebrand as it officially becomes YOU AND THE BOYS, airing every weekday from 15h00 to 18h00. It carries a vital core mandate: to serve as a progressive platform dedicated to speaking for, supporting, and protecting women in our society.

Nomzamo Mbatha partners with premium brands to bring Casa Mbatha to life

Actress, producer and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha has partnered with premium surface specialist Interslab, German-engineered appliance brand Miele and fabrication experts Interiology to bring her vision for Casa Mbatha to life through the redesign of her kitchen.

For Mbatha, the project is about creating a home that reflects her values, celebrates her heritage and supports the way she lives today. Rather than chasing trends, she is working with brands that share her appreciation for timeless design, exceptional craftsmanship and lasting quality.

Together, Interslab, Miele and Interiology are combining natural stone surfaces, precision fabrication and seamlessly integrated appliances to create a kitchen that is both beautiful and highly functional. Every element has been selected to balance aesthetics, durability and everyday performance.

“Home is where I reconnect with myself and with the people I love,” says Mbatha. “Creating a kitchen that feels warm, welcoming and beautifully designed was incredibly important to me.”

Nippon TV launches global strategy division

Nippon TV, Japan’s leading multiplatform entertainment powerhouse, today announced a strategic evolution of its international divisions and leadership structure, with the formation of its newest Global Strategy division which will drive long-term growth initiatives across IP development, technology, strategic partnerships, and region-specific market strategies.

This new division will work in parallel with the company’s long-established Content Business division which will continue to spearhead worldwide content sales, format remakes, and global distribution.

It was also announced that Kazuo Takaya, formerly Hulu Japan president, has been appointed as the president of global strategy along with the promotion of Satoru Hiramatsu, elevating Hiramatsu to executive VP of Content Business. Hiramatsu previously served as managing director of the division and will report directly to Tadafumi Shimomura, president, content business.

Business moves

PRISA clarifies lobbying, disclosure and the case for professional standards In the wake of an issue brought up by the ANC and ActionSA over the DA’s Tony Leon’s Resolve Communications and its handling of public affairs issues, the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa’s president, Bradly Howland, has set out to clarify several points. In a statement, Howland says lobbying and stakeholder engagement are legitimate, necessary functions in any functioning democracy. Industry bodies, businesses and advocacy groups regularly and properly engage government to ensure policy considers the full range of affected interests. PRISA does not regard the act of lobbying itself as improper. Secondly, he notes this episode illustrates why disclosure, transparency and professional accountability in public affairs work are not optional extras but the foundation of legitimate practice. Where access to decision-makers cannot be distinguished from undue influence, in the public eye, the credibility of the entire communications profession is put at risk, regardless of the merits of any individual case. “We note that the firm at the centre of this matter is not a PRISA member and is therefore not bound by PRISA’s Code of Ethics. This is precisely the gap that PRISA’s continued push for industry professionalisation is designed to close. A profession that cannot point to a shared, enforceable standard of disclosure and conduct cannot expect the public, or government, to extend it the trust it asks for,” said Howland. Howland added that in the coming weeks, PRISA will introduce a clearer set of principles for the practice of public relations and public affairs across the continent, addressing precisely these questions of disclosure, professional conduct and accountability to the public interest. This moment underscores why that work matters. NAB launches Young Professionals Forum The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) officially launched its Young Professionals Forum (YPF), a new initiative aimed at empowering, connecting and developing young professionals across its membership. The YPF has been established to create opportunities for mentorship, professional development and meaningful industry engagement for the next generation of broadcasting professionals. The initiative aligns with the NAB’s mission to champion the advancement and long-term sustainability of South Africa’s licensed broadcastings sector. NAB Executive Director Nadia Bulbulia said investing in young professionals is essential to ensuring the industry’s future. “We believe that the YPF will not only drive innovation and fresh thinking but also enhance the long-term resilience of South Africa’s highly regulated broadcasting industry.” Old Mutual launches the Business Journalism Exchange, backing the next generation of financial journalists Old Mutual Group is putting its weight behind the next generation of South African business journalists with the launch of the Business Journalism Exchange, a new cohort-based programme designed to sharpen the skills, confidence and networks of emerging financial journalists. The pilot programme will run over three sessions starting 1 July 2026, bringing together emerging journalists with seasoned editors and industry leaders for practical, hands-on engagement on business and financial reporting. For Old Mutual, the Business Journalism Exchange is aimed squarely at strengthening the pipeline of skilled journalists covering business, markets and the economy. Celiwe Ross, group chief human capital and corporate affairs officer at Old Mutual says quality business journalism is essential to a healthy economy and an informed public. “Many young journalists are expected to cover complex financial topics without ever having had structured exposure to how the industry actually works. The Business Journalism Exchange is our way of closing that gap – not by inserting ourselves into the story, but by creating the space for experienced editors to pass on what they know to the journalists who will shape the next chapter of financial reporting in South Africa,” Ross says. L’Oréal South Africa redefines beauty marketing through Roblox L’Oréal South Africa is redefining beauty engagement through a major expansion into gaming and immersive digital experiences, becoming one of the first beauty groups in the region to activate multiple leading brands simultaneously within Roblox. Bringing together Maybelline New York, Garnier, and CeraVe under one unified innovation strategy, L’Oréal South Africa is launching interactive experiences designed for Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences, focusing on immersive storytelling, education, entertainment, and participation rather than traditional advertising. As Roblox continues to grow as one of the world’s leading digital ecosystems for younger audiences, L’Oréal South Africa is positioning itself at the forefront of a new era of beauty marketing built around culture, community, and interactive experiences. Developed in partnership with ReachPlayers, the activations integrate beauty and skincare naturally into gameplay, creating experiences that feel engaging, authentic, and memorable for players. FAME Week Africa launches Africa’s Leading Women in Entertainment for Women’s Month As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month this August, FAME Week Africa is proud to launch Africa’s Leading Women in Entertainment, a new annual initiative dedicated to recognising and celebrating the extraordinary women driving Africa’s entertainment and creative industries forward. The initiative shines a spotlight not only on the women audiences see on screen and on stage, but also on the executives, producers, writers, directors, editors, technicians, designers, entrepreneurs and innovators working behind the scenes to shape Africa’s cultural future and creative economy. At a time when Africa’s creative industries are experiencing unprecedented growth and global recognition, Africa’s Leading Women in Entertainment aims to amplify the voices, visibility and achievements of women who are transforming the industry through leadership, innovation, creativity and influence. WPP announces expansion plans for WPP Enterprise Solutions WPP has announced its expansion plans for WPP Enterprise Solutions. The move further establishes the business as a leading enterprise growth partner for organisations looking to transform how they connect with customers, scale operations and unlock growth in an evolving AI-powered economy. Introduced earlier this year as one of WPP’s four strategic operating units, WPP Enterprise Solutions brings together capabilities in commerce, consulting, content transformation, CRM, loyalty & first-party data, customer & product experience, and engineering and platforms to help design, build and operate the growth systems that competitive businesses rely on. The business partners with global brands such as IKEA, Ford, L’Oréal, and Nestlé to deliver marketing modernisation and business transformation. WPP Enterprise Solutions signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS WPP Enterprise Solutions, the global business transformation operating unit of WPP, has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The agreement accelerates how enterprise brands close the gap between AI experimentation and scaled business impact across commerce, customer experience, and marketing operations. The prevalence of AI in everyday life has made instant, intelligent, personalized experiences the baseline consumer expectation. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 60% of brands will use agentic AI to deliver streamlined one-to-one interactions. Consumers now expect every touchpoint to be intelligent, contextual, and autonomous. Through this SCA, WPP Enterprise Solutions brings engineering depth and creative-to-commerce expertise to AWS generative and agentic AI capabilities, delivering production-grade AI systems at the speed and scale enterprise customers need to meet consumer demand. Coral Communications joins IPREX Coral Communications, a multi-award-winning public relations, marketing and communications agency, has joined IPREX, the global network of more than 1 100 independent communications professionals operating across 100 markets worldwide. “Given the current level of economic uncertainty, political change, and AI disruption, clients need, more than ever, advisors they trust on the ground; people with genuine local knowledge and relationships, not just a presence on a map. These new partners expand not only our reach, but the diversity of insight and experience available across the entire network,” said Heidi Otway, IPREX global president.

Campaign moves

The Scoin Shop turns KwaZulu-Natal traffic into a gold standard brand moment

What happens when a heritage-led precious-metals brand takes its message out of the display case and onto the streets?

For The Scoin Shop, the answer was a fleet of eye-catching gold-branded e-hailing vehicles that transformed everyday traffic in KwaZulu-Natal into a highly visible mobile brand campaign.

Wrapped in a reflective gold finish and carrying the message, Hold the Gold Standard, the vehicles were introduced as part of a local awareness campaign designed to create impact beyond traditional advertising spaces. Rather than waiting for audiences to come to the brand, The Scoin Shop brought the brand directly into the daily movement of the city.

The result was a rolling out-of-home activation that made an immediate visual statement across key routes and high-traffic areas.

The campaign reached its most distinctive moment during the Comrades Marathon, when the vehicles appeared together in a coordinated “swarm”, creating a memorable show of support for athletes taking on one of South Africa’s most celebrated endurance events.

The activation demonstrates the continued value of mobility in a media landscape where audiences are increasingly difficult to reach through conventional formats alone. The vehicles created repeat visibility across the city while offering an element of surprise: a flash of gold in traffic, a branded moment outside a familiar destination or a striking convoy moving through the streets.

Making moves

Over 15 000 items, R310K raised as Good Hope FM Keep Cape Town Warm wraps

After eight weeks of extraordinary generosity from listeners, schools, businesses and communities across the Mother City, Good Hope FM, in partnership with Community Chest and the City of Cape Town, has officially wrapped this year’s Keep Cape Town Warm campaign – and the final numbers reveal one of the most impactful winter drives in the station’s history.

At the time of the official handover at Barons, V&A Waterfront, donations were still streaming in. Now, with final tallies in and all contributions counted, Capetonians have donated 3 012 blankets, 12 238 food items, and 135 additional items, including children’s clothing, shoes and toys. These items were distributed throughout the campaign as they arrived, ensuring that vulnerable communities received help before the coldest weather hit.

In addition, a further R150 000 in cash was donated by Community Chest, R10 000 by Pick n Pay, R100 000 by Barons and R50 000 by Capitec – a total of R310 000. This cash will now be used to purchase even more blankets, food and essential items to save lives this winter.

As part of this year’s strengthened partnership, 20% of all donations received will go towards the City of Cape Town’s community upliftment programmes, enabling the City to work alongside Good Hope FM and Community Chest to distribute funds, blankets, food and clothing to those in bitter need across Cape Town.