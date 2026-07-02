The real transition taking place in media today is not print versus digital, writes Esmé Smit. It’s from noise to signal, from passive exposure to meaningful engagement, and from synthetic reach to genuine human connection.

Dustin Martin’s recent piece on programmatic advertising on The Media Online articulates something many marketers have quietly known for years: somewhere along the way, the industry became more efficient at distributing advertising than building audience value.

The metrics improved. Dashboards became more sophisticated. Targeting became more precise. And yet, somehow, many brands stopped growing.

That contradiction matters because the uncomfortable truth beneath the programmatic conversation is not simply about wasted spend or advertising fraud. It is about something much deeper: the economics of trust in modern media.

Audiences cannot be fabricated. Trust cannot be automated. Community cannot be programmed.

What the data actually tells us

The statistic Martin cites stopped me in my tracks: only 36 cents of every programmatic dollar reaches an actual consumer. The rest disappears into a sprawling intermediary ecosystem designed largely to sustain itself rather than create meaningful value for brands or audiences alike.

At the same time, the broader market trend tells an equally revealing story. From 1960 to 2010 – the era of mass media, print, radio and shared cultural moments – many of the world’s largest FMCG brands achieved compounded annual growth of around 8%. Since the rise of digital dominance post-2010, collective growth across many of those same businesses has slowed to under 1% annually.

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That is not nostalgia for a pre-digital era, nor is it an argument against technology. It is, however, a meaningful signal that reach and relationship are not the same thing.

For years, modern marketing has optimised aggressively for visibility, scale and efficiency. In the process, many brands quietly disconnected from the trusted environments that once gave advertising its contextual power and emotional credibility.

Measurement became mistaken for meaning. Scale became mistaken for influence. Impressions became mistaken for attention.

That is why the renewed interest in direct and contextual media environments matters. Audiences do not experience brands in isolation; they experience them through the credibility of the spaces surrounding them. A trusted environment transfers trust.

What went wrong?

The challenge is not simply that advertising became digital. The challenge is that, over time, the ecosystem became increasingly intermediated and increasingly detached from real audience relationships.

Brands chased efficiency while losing proximity to the communities they were trying to influence. Reach scaled faster than trust. Complexity expanded while genuine engagement weakened.

The result is an industry where many campaigns achieve extraordinary visibility but surprisingly little emotional or commercial resonance.

The irony is that the more sophisticated the system became, the harder it often became to answer the most important question of all: do real people actually care?

This is why the conversation around direct buying, trusted publishing environments and accountable audience ecosystems matters so profoundly today.

What we are building

Novus Media sits at the centre of this industry shift. Over the past year, the business has made a deliberate decision to invest in something increasingly rare in modern media: trusted audience ecosystems rooted in real communities, credible journalism and enduring reader relationships.

Acquired from Media24 and operating independently since November 2024, Novus Media transitioned 37 weekly community newspaper editions onto a sustainable platform deeply connected to the communities they serve.

These are not abstract impressions floating through anonymous ad exchanges. These are readers engaging with stories about their schools, municipalities, local sports teams and neighbourhoods. It is media participation grounded in proximity, familiarity and trust.

In May 2025, Novus Media acquired Rooi Rose, an 83-year-old Afrikaans lifestyle brand with one of the most loyal readership communities in the country. That kind of longevity cannot be engineered through optimisation algorithms. It is built slowly, over decades, through editorial consistency, cultural relevance and earned credibility.

In June 2025, KickOff returned to print, a decision that initially surprised parts of the industry. By Quarter 3 ABC reporting, the title had reached an audited distribution of 21 000 copies, making it the largest sports magazine in South Africa. In an era obsessed with digital scale, the relaunch demonstrated something important: audiences still show up for media experiences they genuinely value.

The same principle underpins NovaNews.co.za, launched in July 2025 as a national digital platform rooted in hyperlocal journalism and trusted bilingual reporting. By 2026, the platform had already received Silver at the WAN-IFRA African Digital Media Awards for Best Emerging News Provider. This recognition was not simply for growth, but for credibility, originality and public contribution.

Across the broader Novus Sport ecosystem, including Soccer Laduma and KickOff, the combined audience now exceeds 11 million monthly users across print, digital, social and podcast platforms. That includes The Carwash, hosted by Teko Modise, Brighton Mhlongo and Linda Mntambo, a format built not around manufactured virality, but authentic conversation and cultural relevance.

Collectively, the Novus Media network now reaches more than 16.4 million readers and users each month.

So what does this mean for brands

Dustin argues, correctly, for more transparent and accountable media buying. But perhaps the larger lesson is this: the most valuable media investment is not necessarily the one with the greatest reach. It is the one with the greatest audience integrity.

It is the environment where audiences still pay attention voluntarily, where context enhances credibility, and where readers return consistently because trust has been earned over time rather than rented momentarily through algorithmic interruption.

That is what trusted media brands still provide. Not frictionless exposure. Not infinite impressions. But something far more commercially valuable: belief.

And belief compounds.

The real transition taking place in media today is not print versus digital. That debate is increasingly outdated. The real transition is from noise to signal, from passive exposure to meaningful engagement, and from synthetic reach to genuine human connection.

The future of media will not belong to the platforms with the loudest algorithms. It will belong to the brands and publishers that still understand how to earn attention, trust and belonging.

That is the alternative Novus Media is building. And increasingly, audiences are choosing it.

Esmé Smit has a passion for grassroots journalism and community news media. She is a dynamic business-minded professional with a rich 30 years history in media management, currently serving as general manager Novus Media where she oversees a network of various geographically dispersed business units publishing 37 local community newspaper editions weekly as well as sport publications.