[PARTNER CONTENT] One year ago, Two Tone Global began its partnership with GWM South Africa with a shared ambition: to help one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive brands earn meaningful relevance in South Africa.

The objective extended far beyond launching campaigns or promoting new vehicles. It was about reshaping perception through strategic communications, authentic storytelling and culturally intelligent marketing.

Twelve months later, that partnership has grown beyond a traditional agency-client relationship. Together, we have launched new nameplates, delivered exciting integrated campaigns, and helped shape the conversation around a brand redefining what it means to be a challenger in one of South Africa’s most competitive automotive markets.

The journey has reinforced a simple but powerful truth: brands don’t become culturally relevant through advertising alone, they earn relevance by understanding people.

From product marketing to cultural resonance

Not long ago, the biggest question surrounding Chinese automotive brands wasn’t what they could do, it was where they came from. Perceptions were shaped by assumptions about origin rather than the value these vehicles could bring to people’s lives.

Today, that story is being rewritten. Innovation and engineering excellence have undoubtedly challenged outdated beliefs.

Two Tone Global met this challenge with insight led communications that transformed curiosity into confidence. The work has shifted the focus from product features to personal experiences. Its challenger mindset has shifted the perceptions from heritage to relevance, and from manufacturing origin to emotional connection.

This evolution represents Two Tone Global philosophy of meeting client’s needs with using human truths that spark culture, grow brands and build businesses.

Why cultural relevance matters more than ever

Consumers no longer gravitate towards brands simply because they dominate the conversation. They choose brands that understand who they are, reflect what their values and enhance their everyday lives.

For challenger brands, cultural relevance is no longer a marketing tactic, it’s a competitive advantage. It creates emotional connection before it drives commercial consideration. It builds trust where traditional advertising alone cannot.

Two Tone’s ambition was to turn recognition into preference, preference into loyalty, and customers into advocates.

Communications as a driver of brand trust

At Two Tone Global, we believe culture isn’t something brands create. It’s something brands are invited into.

Instead of positioning products as the centre of every campaign, we’ve focused on the people who drive them. Authentic storytelling creates more than awareness. It builds familiarity. It builds trust. It creates connection that consumers remember long after a campaign has ended.

Ultimately, this is how communications becomes a driver of long-term brand equity rather than short-term attention.

What challenger brands can learn

The lessons from this partnership extend well beyond the automotive industry. Every challenger brand faces the same fundamental challenge.

Brands that invest in consumer insight, strategic creativity and integrated communications are better positioned to earn relevance rather than demand attention.

As digital marketing continues to evolve through AI, data analytics and increasingly personalised customer experiences, cultural intelligence will become one of the defining competitive advantages for brands seeking long-term growth.

Reflecting on our first year with GWM, Two Tone Global celebrates one year of turning perceptions into driving culture with GWM.

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