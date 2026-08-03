In case you aren’t aware (maybe you live in a box), a federal judge put the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger on temporary ice due to lawsuit filings from several states claiming monopolistic concerns.

The result is that Paramount agreed to push the closing to as late as June 2027, depending on results of the various court cases or a specific timeline for maturing those cases. This is impactful because it has intense implications for the ad market as we hit the back half of 2026 and look ahead to 2027.

Every agency and brand expects this deal to happen. That part isn’t in question. Combining Paramount’s inventory with Warner’s provides scale, quality and leverage across linear, streaming and sports.

Once they are aggregated and aligned, there could be a strong negotiating position for the buyer, not just the seller. A combined entity could mean more value per dollar spent by the advertiser, with better packaging and fewer redundant conversations with two separate ad sales teams selling overlapping audiences.

Need certainty

Those are all positive, right?