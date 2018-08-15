SPARK Media celebrates the life of Andy Stanton: Memorial on Thursday

SPARK Media is celebrating the life of long-time colleague and close friend Andy Stanton who tragically suffered a fatal heart attack earlier this month.

The Johannesburg celebration of Stanton’s life will take place this Thursday, 16 August. SPARK Media has invited friends and colleagues to join the team at Baron on Main in Bryanston from 4pm to share memories of Andy.

“For so many of us, the world we live in lost some of its sparkle when the booming voice of the great Scotsman, Andy Stanton was silenced forever. His beautiful heart stopped beating, doing what he loved, playing a round of golf, surrounded by friends,” said Gill Randall, joint CEO of SPARK Media.

“Andy was one the gentlest giants who had an infinite capacity to care about his fellow man and show kindness with every human interaction. He lived his life as an example to us all; with love, passion and a deep sense of humility. He has left a legacy in so many places including the newspaper and advertising industry, the soccer fraternity and the golfing world.

“Dear Andy, on behalf of the SPARK Media family, we want you to know that you were cherished and adored by so many of us and our team will feel your loss forever.”