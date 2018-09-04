The Awards Wrap: The Pendoring Awards entry deadline is TODAY, ABN MD takes top honour at TOP Women Award

Deadline looming for The Pendoring Awards Africa. Sikuvile Awards restoring faith in journalism. Business News MD takes top spot at 2018 Standard Bank TOP WOMEN Award.

Deadline looming for The Pendoring Awards

23 years, 10 languages and a R100k grand prize up for grabs.

It’s time to reunite with your home language and get your entries in for The Pendoring Awards. The deadline is TODAY!

There are even more changes at The Pendoring Awards this year as we celebrate the diverse languages of our country and the creatives and marketers that are nailing it. The Prestige award (for the best work in Afrikaans) and the Umpetha award (for the best work in all other work except Afrikaans) will now become the Prestigious Umpetha Award. This prize includes an overseas trip worth R100,000.00 for the overall winner of the best work in all the categories. The overall student winner receives R10,000.00 and every winner of a gold Pendoring receives R6,000.00, while winners of a silver Pendoring each walk away with R2,500.00.

At Pendoring, we #SpeakSouthAfrican – show us your work.

For more details visit http://www.pendoring.co.za.

THE TRUTH RELOADED: restoring the faith in journalism

Anyone with a smartphone can disseminate and impart information. Social media and other platforms have enhanced access to information and news to the public. While this is a positive development in our time, it has been hijacked by unscrupulous characters who use these tools to spread false, inaccurate news, propaganda, hatred and dangerous political sentiments.

The result has been the corrosion in the confidence of the public in journalists, says Rashid Wajoodeen, administration manager at the Publishers Support Services (PSS), hosts of the Sikuvile Journalism Awards which recognise excellence in newspapers, adding that this is a risk we cannot afford.

“Journalism needs to sustain quality, ethical conduct, responsible and professional practices. Hence this year’s Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards’ theme, The Truth Reloaded, is aimed at ensuring that a distinction between fake and quality journalism is maintained and thus restoring the faith in journalism among the audience and the public at large.”

The industry and its regulatory body are still hardcore in maintaining ethical journalism and the regulatory system is very strict to ensure that they adhere to the code of the ethics. “This has thwarted attempts of political and state interference in regulating the media, and overall, the media’s role in holding the powerful to account and giving voice, access and power to the powerless still remains the principle that inform and underscore the practice of journalism,” he adds.

The credibility, reliability and integrity of the profession must still enthuse confidence, trust and maintain the social contract with the public, he says.

“Thus, the importance of the role of the PSS in the industry to support, organise and conduct the journalism competitions and awards ceremonies which promote the use of Newspapers and Magazines in Southern Africa.”

The Awards will be announced at the prize-giving function on 13 September 2018 at the Johannesburg World Trade Centre (known as The Venue Greenpark).

Africa Business News MD takes top spot at 2018 Standard Bank TOP WOMEN Award

Roberta Naicker, managing director of the ABN Group, has taken the 2018 Top Businesswoman Award at the 2018 Standard Bank TOP WOMEN Award, held at Emperors Palace.

Standard Bank TOP WOMEN celebrates their 15-year anniversary gathering South Africa’s most accomplished businesswomen and organisations accelerating gender transformation in the workplace. Comprising of a range of corporate companies, government departments and entrepreneurs from every sector, the 2018 finalists represented South Africa’s potential to overcome adversities facing women in business.

Director of Standard Bank TOP WOMEN, Karla Fletcher: “We are devoted to providing the ultimate platform to address the challenges facing women-driven economic growth. Together with the CGE, our panel of judges and all those who have participated in the Standard Bank TOP WOMEN Awards in the past 15 years, we represent a community that actively responds to the pertinent questions surrounding the barriers to success for women entrepreneurs.”

“I stand before you representing an organization that has been telling Africa’s growth story for the past 11-years. It was not an easy task, but with a dedicated group of men and women we’ve been able to position Africa as the continent of tomorrow,” said an ecstatic Naicker as she received her award. “Tonight would like to dedicate this award to all the women of the ABN Group,” concluded Naicker.

