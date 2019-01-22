Look for positivity, it could change the game

Let’s face it, 2018 was a tough year. We continued to hear about Brexit. Trump added a few rungs to his soap box, and here at home the petrol price skyrocketed like the popularity of BTS (have a look on YouTube, those numbers are real…).

Who knows, 2019 could follow a similar pattern.

But my outlook is going to be one of positivity, as opposed to well, the opposite. I want to change the narrative, even if just for myself. You should give it a try!

They say that positivity breeds productivity, and I am a firm believer in that. You just have to read about what some of the country’s pioneers and thought leaders have to say about being positive versus being negative.

Take Adrian Gore for example. At last year’s Discovery Summit he spoke about how eliminating negativity would help reverse the downward spiral of the economy.

Let’s think about that for a second – eliminating negativity could impact the economy, not just of one’s daily outlook on life, but something as significant as our economy that has struggled over the past few years!

If that kind of thinking and outlook can have a positive effect on something as big as a country’s economy, then surely it would have the same effect on how you go about tackling 2019?

Yes, these are words that have been written down on paper, easier said than done. But is it?

Like in sport, you can only score if you know where the goals are, and the same can be said for life. Set yourself some goals if you want to score, and don’t wait until January 2020 to track your progress. Set some personal milestone check-ins.

This will allow you to review and course correct throughout the year, ensuring that you have an excellent 2019 with a lot of mini wins, so to speak.

I have got my year jotted down with what I want to achieve from a personal, career, health and fitness, as well a travel point of view, changing the narrative to a very positive outlook for 2019 for myself.

What is your year going to look like?

I have no doubt that 2019 is going to be filled with a lot of opportunity, but it is up to you to grab it with both hands!