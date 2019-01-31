Media moves: Chiara Carter new editor of Daily Dispatch, Tiso Blackstar wins YouTube funding, Hoorah Digital launches transparency survey

The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media. Chiara Carter appointed the new editor of the Daily Dispatch. Hilton Mashonga joins Boomtown as creative director. Top team at IAS demonstrates continued commitment to woman empowerment. YouTube awards innovation funding to Tiso Blackstar Group. Hoorah Digital kicks off 2019 with Hi-Tec and Pizza Hut wins. Tribeca renews partnership with The Capital Hotels and Apartments. Mediamark forges partnership with D6 group. City and Guild appoint Clay Creative. Call for applications: Storytelling for Sustainable Development Journalism. Africa Tech Week 2019 – The Innovation Blueprint. Shopper Marketing: Evolution in-store

This week’s BIG move: Chiara Carter appointed the new editor of the Daily Dispatch.

Chiara Carter is the new editor of awarding winning Eastern Cape newspaper, the Daily Dispatch. She has replaced Sbu Ngalwa, who left the newspaper in December to pursue other interests.

Current head of news Cheri-Ann James has been appointed the Dispatch’s deputy editor.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to walk in the shadow of great editors who have served the people of the Eastern Cape so well,” Carter said.

Carter said the Dispatch had a special place in the hearts of people in the province, and she was looking forward to the challenge of engaging with them via the print and digital mediums. She is particularly excited about the innovations in the gathering and delivery of news in the digital space.

Carter joined the paper as deputy editor in July last year. She previously served as editor of the Cape Town-based Weekend Argus, part of the Independent group.

Daily Dispatch general manager Ryan Megaw said the Dispatch was delighted to welcome Carter as the new editor. “Chiara’s wealth of experience in the media industry will help drive the Daily Dispatch mission of fearlessly bringing our readers the best local news and impartial, empowering content,” Megaw said.

People moves

Hilton Mashonga joins Boomtown as creative director

Hilton Mashonga has joined Boomtown as creative director, bringing with him over 20 years experience, numerous awards and global big-brand and agency experience.

A strategic thinker, he thrives on delving deep into research to find the true essence of relevant insights. “Hilton’s approach to creative, his want to entrench himself in research to uncover the right insights is exactly how we approach briefs,” said Boomtown MD, Andrew MacKenzie. “He wants his creative output to not just captivate audiences, but he wants real, tangible results that drive change.”

Coming from the creative halls of FCB Johannesburg, Mashonga has also worked at TBWA in Qatar and in South Africa, at Y&R, Ogilvy, BBDO, and as the creative director for Red Bull. His local experience includes South African Tourism, Brand SA, Lucky Strike, Capitec, Coca-Cola, South African Breweries, and BMW, amongst others.

Top team at IAS demonstrates continued commitment to woman empowerment

The Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) has announced that IAS business director Nikki Munsie, and IAS project manager and consultant, Hlamazi Mabunda, have joined its board as directors. In addition, the IAS has appointed former South African ambassador to Switzerland, Dr Konji Sebati, as director and non-executive chairman of the IAS board.

“With a 70% growth in the last 24 months, we are pleased to announce the strengthening of our management team and board as we look forward to the next stage of the IAS’s growth,” said Johanna McDowell, founder, and chief executive of IAS. “Nikki and Hlamazi’s decades of marketing and advertising experience position them to excel in their roles as directors. They both bring critical skills to our Board and will lend valuable counsel as we focus on driving meaningful, long-term value for our clients and continue to grow from strength to strength in size and product offerings”.

Dr Konji Sebati is no stranger to the marketing communications industry, as she was part of the first black consortium which purchased a share of advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi in 1994 and was also the first black shareholder at Integrated Communications, a communications agency founded in 1992 by Johanna McDowell and run by her until 2005.

“Konji’s many years of international and local business strategy experience will enable us to build the company to the stature to which it aspires,” commented McDowell.

Business moves

YouTube awards innovation funding to Tiso Blackstar Group

Tiso Blackstar Group, the publisher of the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE, Sowetan, Business Day and more, has been awarded YouTube innovation funding from the Google News Initiative (GNI), which aims to promote new ideas and strengthen newsrooms’ digital video skills around the world.

Eighty seven news organisations in 23 countries had by the end of last year successfully bidded for the funding, which will be applied throughout 2019. Only two of those were from South Africa.

Tiso Blackstar Group plans to use the funds to improve the multimedia skills of staff across its newsrooms, including specialist training for multimedia producers, and to prioritise a year-long investigative video reporting project.

The full story is here.

Hoorah Digital kicks off 2019 with Hi-Tec and Pizza Hut wins, management moves

Digital consultancy Hoorah Digital has kicked off 2019 with two big client wins in Hi-Tec and Pizza Hut Tanzania. The two are just the latest in a growing stable of big-name brands to turn to Hoorah Digital for their performance marketing needs.

Hi-Tec, the well-known outdoor and lifestyle brand, signed Hoorah Digital on as an agency of choice following a pilot programme run by the digital media consultancy.

Pizza Hut Tanzania, meanwhile, is the consultancy’s first move into the rest of Africa and will showcase its ability to work across borders.

“We’re really excited that brands of the calibre of Hi-Tec and Pizza Hut understand the power of people-based marketing,” says Hoorah CEO and co-founder Shaune Jordaan. “We anticipate that as brands look to get full bang out of their marketing buck, more companies will start using this approach”.

Additionally, Hoorah Digital is looking to get the most comprehensive sense of how South African companies spend their digital marketing budgets with its inaugural Advertising Transparency Survey.

Brands who complete the survey put themselves in line to win a digital marketing audit worth R100 000.

BBC World News launches new African business show

With Africa competing to become one of the global economic powerhouses, BBC World News is launching a new weekly programme to look at the trends shaping the continent’s future.

In Business Africa will be presented by female power duo, Nancy Kacungira and Lerato Mbele-Roberts. Nancy, an established journalist from Uganda and the winner of the inaugural BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, will bring the show from Lagos, Nigeria. Lerato, one of the continent’s most recognised faces in business news, will bring the show from Johannesburg, South Africa. Together, the pair intends to change the narrative of African storytelling by showcasing some of the continent’s most prolific business stories to global audiences.

Each week, the flagship African programme from BBC World News will look at the major changes and progression happening on the continent.

In the first episode, which airs on BBC World News at 1830 GMT on Friday 1 February, Kacungira looks at what it takes to develop products that are truly made in Africa, to serve African consumers and create meaningful jobs along the supply chain.

In Business Africa will air every Friday at 1830 GMT, with repeats at 1630 GMT on Saturdays, 0530 and 1830 GMT on Sundays, 1030 GMT on Mondays, and 1030 GMT on Wednesdays.

Tribeca renews partnership with The Capital Hotels and Apartments

The Capital Hotels and Apartments has renewed its retainer contract with Tribeca Public Relations, after the agency exceeded the company’s mandate to expand awareness about its industry-disrupting offerings.

“Tribeca really is our communications partner in every sense, having risen to every challenge we’ve set the team, with aplomb,” says Nadine Damen, director of marketing at The Capital Hotels and Apartments. “We’ve tasked them with making us the hotel brand that everyone’s talking about – and they’re doing a great job of that!”

“We’re honoured to be continuing our relationship with Nadine and her team at The Capital Hotels and Apartments, and we’re looking forward to building the brand and contributing to its success and expansion into the future,” says Davina Malan, business unit director at Tribeca Public Relations.

Mediamark forges partnership with D6 group

Integrated, multichannel media sales house, Mediamark, has added the d6 School Communicator to the list of digital media properties it represents. The d6 School Communicator is a high impact, high visibility communication platform used by a growing list of South African schools to inform and interact with parents.

“We are pleased to extend our digital advertising offering with a wonderful platform that enables brands to speak to parents and caregivers in a clutter-free environment,” said Wayne Bishoff, managing director of Mediamark. “It strengthens our portfolio as a converged marketing solutions company that assists clients to drive maximum ROI from their budgets.”

Said Cindy Diamond, group sales director at Mediamark: “I’m a busy mother with three children at different schools, and the d6 School Communicator is a tool I depend on every day. Because the information is about my children, I vigilantly read these messages and am often drawn to the targeted advertising messages on the D6 platform so I can see the value for advertisers.”

City and Guild appoint Clay Creative

City & Guilds has been at the forefront of global education for almost 140 years and as of November 2018, their new digital agency, Clay Creative, has been revitalising their online presence and bringing the heritage-rich international company into the 21st century.

A City & Guilds qualification has been a long-standing stamp of quality but with the changing times and new digital era, the brand image hasn’t been able to move with the times as much as it would like. After putting their digital business out to pitch to well-known names in industry, new mavericks in adland, Clay Creative swooped in to take the win with their #FutureFit concept to be launched officially in 2019.

Co-founder and creative head at Clay Creative, Caitlin Aadnesgaard, said, “We looked at the international education landscape and saw all the major players were taking the same approach that they were 10 years ago.”

Account manager Ashley Bam, who also co-founded Clay Creative said the “concept for 2019 goes beyond a creative filter, it informs a business strategy and speaks to the mindset of our consumers”.

Making moves

Boomtown celebrates 25 years

Friday marks 25 years since Neil Hart founded one of South Africa’s leading independent agencies, but Boomtown is celebrating by looking to the future.

“Boomtown is uniquely positioned as one of the South Africa’s oldest agencies, we have seen how the consumer has evolved, experienced tech change how we communicate and we have helped brands enter the South African market and cross borders to enter new territories,” said Boomtown managing director, Andrew MacKenzie. “But the future’s exciting and we want to celebrate 25 years with a future-focussed approach. We’ve had an amazing quarter century. But what’s next?”

Diary

Call for applications: Storytelling for Sustainable Development Journalism

frayintermedia invites community, print and online media editors to nominate qualified community journalists to join the 2019 Storytelling for Sustainable Development Journalism workshop brought to you by frayintermedia in partnership with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

It is are looking for 15 community journalists with at least two to three years’ experience in business reporting to take part in a 2-day Storytelling for Sustainable Development Journalism workshop on 25-26 February 2019 in Johannesburg.

Deadline: 7 February 2019

Click here to apply.

Africa Tech Week 2019 – The Innovation Blueprint

Africa Tech Week, speaking to all start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises, business organisations, national and regional entities focused on digital disruption, is set to become the largest annual tech conference in Africa. The conference offers deep actionable insight and actual solutions for tangible business strategy in response to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0).

In partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the City of Cape Town, the inaugural Africa Tech Week will introduce Africa to exponential thinking, the disruptive mindset needed to develop the culture that enterprises need to get on the winning side of digital disruption.

Africa Tech Week, under the theme “How to create a world-class culture of innovation to dominate your industry”, will be held in Cape Town from 4 to 5 March 2019.

Shopper Marketing: Evolution In-store

Now in its 11th year, fascinating to know the shopper marketers who can consistently evolve and lead the market.

The insights you will gain

How analytics informs category layout and store design

How shoppers assimilate stimuli in-store

Bots-and-mortar the new bricks-and-clicks

AI realistic easy wins, learning from others what not to do

Can generosity be a sustainable business model

The malls – social media enhancing live events; promoting the brand

It takes place at Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg, Wed 22 and Thurs 23 May 2019