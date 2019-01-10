New year resolution survey: goals for journalists and communicators in 2019

Frayintermedia is conducting a survey about journalists’ and communicators’ professional goals and how they envision achieving them. The survey is to better inform the skills offering direction needed to empower these professions.

Please take 5 or 10 minutes to fill in this survey. Results will be sent to you as an infographic once analysed. Your responses will be kept confidential.

To participate, click here. The survey ends on the 15th of January.