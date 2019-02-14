Update on new Broadcast Research Council CEO

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) is in the final stage of appointing a new CEO for the industry body.

Following numerous inquiries from The Media Online, board chairperson Monde Twala responded with this emailed statement: “I’m glad to inform you that we are making good progress with the appointment of a new BRC CEO … Hoping to make the announcement soon, just awaiting final board approval of the candidate.”

The chosen person will replace Clare O’Neil whose tenure with the organisation came to an end in December.

In an email sent to The Media Online in that month, Twala said, “The major focus of the board in the coming months is to ensure smooth transformation, transition and future-proofing of the BRC portfolio, hence the need for a thorough/detailed recruitment process.

“BRC REMCO is leading this process and we are confident of a smooth and well managed transition. The board has also considered an interim resource plan and all key stakeholders are appraised on the process.”

Keep your eyes on The Media Online for the reveal of the new CEO as soon as the announcement is made by the BRC.

