Cinemark rebrands as Ster-Kinekor Sales













Advertising sales company Cinemark has undergone a rebranding process, and morphed into what will now be known as Ster-Kinekor Sales.

A long-standing division of Ster-Kinekor, Cinemark was established in 1971. It has come to represent about 63% of cinema complexes, and has driven cinema media in South Africa by educating, shaping and growing advertising investment in this category. The media house has netted plenty of wins, including MOST Awards in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

“The rebrand is the next step in a trajectory of sustainable innovation, in keeping with that of the mother-brand, Ster-Kinekor Theatres,” says Ster-Kinekor chief of sales, Motheo Matsau. It is the evolution of Cinemark, which now boasts a direct/digital team as well as an events and conferencing sales team.

The rebranding process won’t have any impact on Cinemark’s operations. “We have taken our time to ensure that all operations remain unchanged and seamless. Same great service, larger team, wider skill set,” Matsau says.

The re-branding was announced countrywide to 800 clients, spread across Johannesburg, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal at private screenings of Avengers End Game. It’s promotion is also being driven on the ground by Cinemark sales team as well as through PR and official communication to existing advertisers.

“Ster-Kinekor Sales will continue to deliver the high quality and service that Cinemark exemplified,” says Matsau. “That, plus the box-office gold lined up for the coming months, mean that cinema advertising is more appealing than ever. It should be top of mind for brand managers when allocating advertising budget.”

