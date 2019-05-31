Livia Brown takes on role of GM of Posterscope Cape Town













Livia Brown is the new general manager of Posterscope Cape Town, with the appointment taking effect on 1 June.

A former regional manager, Brown has been with Posterscope since 2013, working her way up from junior OOH strategist, head of OOH mobile and location data to regional manager of Posterscope South Africa.

“I am very proud to be taking over the reins at Posterscope as general manager for the Western Cape,” Brown said. “The South African OOH landscape is in the midst of a spectacular evolution and I couldn’t ask for a more exciting time or industry to be a part of.”

CEO of Dentsu Aegis South Africa, Koo Govender, said Brown had grown enormously with the Dentsu Aegis Network and Dentsu Aegis was extremely proud of the effort and hard-work that she has invested into the Posterscope brand. “Her determination, knowledge and passion for OOH is testament in her promotion,” Govender said. “We have the upmost confidence in her and trust that she will continue to add immense value to Posterscope Cape Town and the team.”

Brown will have a crucial role in taking the lead and driving innovation, tools and new business for the Posterscope Cape Town office.

