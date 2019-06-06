Behind the scenes at Newzroom Afrika, the TV channel for the woke nation













Since Newzroom Afrika was announced as the replacement channel for ANN7, The Media Online has been trying to get more information about the broadcaster… with little success.

But now Newzroom Afrika finalised its internal PR team, and co-founders and co-CEOs Thabile Ngwato and Thokozani Nkosi were ready to talk after a busy election period.

Q: What differentiates Newzroom Afrika from other news channels like SABC and eNCA?

A: The pay off line for the channel is ‘Our News, Our Views’ which speaks to our intention to be the voice of the people. We are very entrenched in executing a citizen journalism approach and so we encourage a lot of input from viewers. What differentiates our channel from the rest, is also our digital first approach. This doesn’t only come from a reporting perspective but also from the kind of social listening technology we have employed to determine what issues the viewer wants to engage in.

Q: What strategy has Newzroom Afrika utilised to build its newsroom?

A: Our newsroom is made up of seasoned journalists as well as fresh talent who come with innovative ideas and approach to news broadcasting. Our intention is to capitalise on the experience that is brought by our veteran broadcast news practitioners as a foundation and build on this with innovation and forward-thinking vigour of young factual storytellers who are passionate about breaking boundaries and pushing the envelope in the media space. Our aim was to also make sure that we make efforts to open the door to some professionals who lost jobs at Afroworldview (AWV). Of the ex-AWV employees who applied for jobs at Newzroom Afrika, over 60% of the applications were successful.

Q: What strategy has the channel used in its acquisition of talent? There are a couple of familiar faces in the fold, why bring them in?

A: We have new talent that we are giving a platform to; however, in the news space, credibility is everything. All we have to hinge on is our credibility. Bringing in credible news and current affairs on-air voices was a non-negotiatble for us. So, adding well-loved and respected anchors/reporters to our team highlights how our fresh talent can benefit from collaborating with veterans in a shared effort to bring quality news content to South African viewers and the continent at large.

Q: What does the channel’s programming line-up look like?

The programme line-up consists of the following shows:

Breaking Dawn

6am – 9am (Monday to Friday)

A breakfast show that gives you a true blend of news, current affairs and entertainment; with a twist. Sizwe Dhlomo, Gugu Mhlungu, Natasha Thorpe and Tumi Kgasoe delve deep into topical issues with informative banter and analysis.

Newzfeed(AM)

9am – 12pm (Monday to Friday)

Rolling coverage of developing stories of the day. Bringing you in-depth analysis by subject experts and live crossings from our field reporters.

Business Unusual

12pm – 1pm (Monday to Friday)

This show brings you subject experts to answer your questions on all business or career challenges that you may have.

Newzfeed(PM)

1pm – 6pm (Monday to Friday)

Rolling coverage of developing stories of the day. Bringing you in-depth analysis by subject experts and live crossings from our field reporters.

Newz @ Prime

6pm – 9pm (Monday – Friday)

Cathy Mohlahlana, Sam Mkokeli and Marc Lewis bring you the leading stories of the day covering News, Business and Sports.

Your View

9pm – 12am (Monday to Thursday)

9pm – 11pm (Sunday)

JJ Tabane hosts interactive conversations where you can share ”Your Views” on what made news headlines. Have your say by calling in, social media or skype. A platform to speak your mind.

Weekend Dawn

6am – 9am (Saturday & Sunday)

Enjoy your breakfast with Jacob Moshokoa and Liezle Wilson as they bring you the news with a twist of music, motoring, fashion and fine arts from ZA and around the world.

Newzfeed Weekend

9am- 12pm and 3pm – 6pm (Saturday & Saturday)

Rolling coverage and updates on breaking news from dawn to midday. Aubrey Masango & Lindi Serame keeps you well informed with live crossings and our expert analysts unpack the stories of the day.

Your View Highlights

12pm – 3pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Highlights of our flagship show “Your View”. Where viewers can share their fresh contributions via social media on topical current affairs.

Weekend Prime

6pm – 8pm (Saturday and Sunday)

This primetime bulletin brings you top stories of the day coupled with in-depth analysis of all things current affairs.

Sport On

8pm – 9pm (Saturday & Sunday)

Prime time sport updates on various local and international sporting codes. Tune in for spectacular interviews with coaches, players and you the fans.

Our Stories

4pm – 5pm (Sunday)

In this actuality and documentary program we see our stories captured and told in a manner that will keep you glued to your screen.

The Editor’s Choice

10am – 11am (Sunday)

A one of a kind roundtable discussion which sees a panel of top political, business and general news editors give their views on the top stories of the week.

Q: What challenges has Newzroom Afrika faced during its planning and launching phases?

A: Time was definitely a challenge for us, our bid was announced as the preferred one in August of 2018 with the view to launch in time for the May 2019 elections. This meant that we had to then implement all of our plans in record time without compromising on the quality of our vision. We are proud of the work we have done so far and are excited for the challenge that lies ahead, in moving to an ever better level of production and news making.

Q: What did the behind the scenes goings-on look like between the time Newzroom Afrika was announced as the newest news channel on DStv and its official launch?

A: One of the biggest challenges was to secure the right team in a short space of time. Our on-air offering plans to be different in many ways and seeks to break from tradition. For news professionals whom we needed because of their experience, unlearning and relearning was a process. It’s difficult for people to break from age-old standard routine, especially in news broadcasting where rules of engagement are very stringent for the sake of credibility. We had to ensure that we build a channel that remains credible while pushing new frontiers. This required a paradigm shift. Now though, the team is excited that they allowed themselves to think outside the box and innovate. As a result of this, you will begin to see unconventional elements kicking in over the next few months.

Q: Anything else you would like to add?

A: Audiences need to stay tuned to Newzroom Afrika as much as they can. The television game is about viewership so we need their eyeballs. Their interaction is important so we encourage them to please connect with us on social media platforms and have their say on the news of the day. Newzroom Afrika is the only station for the woke nation. Tune in to hear your views and your voice on air.

Follow Michael Bratt on Twitter @MichaelBratt8

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za