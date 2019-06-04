Do you qualify for SABC’s 25% bonus advertising airtime?













As part of the Competition Tribunal’s Order of 27 February 2019, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will give bonus advertising airtime to qualifying small agencies from 1 July 2019 to 31 March 2020.

In terms of the Order, the SABC has undertaken to provide 25% bonus advertising airtime for every Rand of airtime bought by all qualifying small agencies (those that meet the criteria defined by Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 and the codes of good practice).

The BBBEE defines qualifying small business “as a business with a turnover between R10 million and R50 million and is measured using the QSE Scorecard”. The QSE Scorecard is used to measure QSB compliance with BBBEEE.

The SABC, therefore, calls upon all qualifying small agencies that meet the criteria to apply for the bonus airtime by submitting a proposal to the South African Broadcasting Corporation, Entrance 13, Corner Canary and Artillery Road, Auckland Park for the attention of Thabile Dlamini. The proposal should cover the following aspects that will be used to measure the entities compliance with BBBEE:

B-BBBEE ELEMENT Weight 1 Turnover not less than R10 million and less than R50 million 20% 2 Management and Control 30% 3 BEE Rating including Ownership 20 % 4 CSI Involvement 15% 5 Employment Equity 15%

The proposal should include the following documents:

Recent Audited Financial Statements;

BEE Rating Certificate;

Proof of CSI involvement.

All successful qualifying small agencies will be informed in writing. The bonus airtime will be applied to bookings over the qualifying period and scheduled at the discretion of the SABC.

Closing date for submissions: 24 June 2019 at noon.

Note: Qualifying Small Agencies should, at the time of application, have been in existence for three years or more.

