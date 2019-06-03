Nielsen launches YouTube mobile in-app measurement for South Africa













Nielsen has expanded advertising measurement on YouTube’s mobile app with Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings to 26 additional countries, including South Africa.

Measurement of Digital Ad Ratings for YouTube’s mobile app was made available in the United States in June 2017, in Canada and Japan in October 2017, in the UK, France and Germany in January 2018, and in Australia and Italy in September 2018.



The service builds on Nielsen’s current measurement coverage of YouTube ads on desktop and mobile web browsers to provide marketers independent and comprehensive cross-device measurement of advertising audiences on YouTube across computer and mobile devices. Publishers, advertisers and media agencies will be able to gain a deeper understanding of their audience across YouTube using metrics comparable to those used for TV.

“As more people watch video across digital platforms and devices, Nielsen’s comprehensive measurement of YouTube through Digital Ad Ratings is crucial to provide a complete picture of media consumption, especially since YouTube accounts for a large share of mobile video advertising in these countries,” said Terry Murphy (left), media lead for Nielsen South Africa, in a statement. “We are proud to be able to provide the market with an independent view of the audience for advertising on YouTube in context of the wider viewing landscape.”

With this expansion, Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings clients will have access to age and gender demographics for consumers viewing advertising on the YouTube mobile app, as well as reach, frequency and gross rating points (GRPs). Measurement of YouTube ads uses a consistent methodology with all other mobile publishers in Digital Ad Ratings, enabling both media buyers and sellers to leverage truly comparable and deduplicated persons-based measurement across publishers in their media planning and execution.

The service is now available in 34 countries including Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and The United Arab Emirates.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za