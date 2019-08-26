First on TMO: PAMRO 2019 kicks off













An impressive turnout and a fun networking session has marked a successful start to this year’s Pan African Media Research Organisation (PAMRO) conference.

Taking place on the visually-stunning island of Mauritius, in the seaside village of Flic-en-Flac, the gathering brings together some of the globe’s most experienced presenters in the realm of consumer and audience measurement research.

To welcome attendees to the conference, and to officially open it, delegates were treated to an evening of networking, drinks, snacks, and a giant game of musical chairs. Needless to say, it quickly descended into chaos, with the competitive streak coming out of many people.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Investing in research, investing in brands, investing in Africa’.

Here are some pictures from the conference’s opening evening:

PAMRO (Pan African Media Research Organisation) is a forum for industry organisations, media research providers, media owners, marketers and advertising agencies in different African countries to exchange knowledge and to learn from one-another’s successes and failures, to ensure the highest quality and to harmonise our research methodologies so that we will eventually have a continental media research database.

Now in its 20th year, the organisation was founded and is run by volunteers who are leaders in their professions with the ultimate goal of harmonising research methodologies across Africa and encouraging excellence in the industry.

Michael Bratt is covering the PAMRO conference in Mauritius as a working guest of the research organisation.

