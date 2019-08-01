Metro FM announces drive time line-up changes: Fresh’s replacement and Gagasi FM talent













SABC radio station Metro FM has announced some presenter line-up changes, naming DJ Fresh’s replacement and revealing that it is bringing back a familiar duo from Gagasi FM.

Following Fresh’s departure for Primedia Broadcasting’s 947, Metro FM’s coveted 05:00-09:00 breakfast slot will now be hosted by Moeti ‘Moflava’ Tsiki, on the ‘Morning Flava’ show. He moves with his team, Pearl Shongwe on news, Owen Hannie covering sports and Moshe Ndike as co-anchor.

“We are convinced that we’ve found the perfect balance of on-air talent to carry on with the strategy of the station and ensure that we deliver to our commitment, of keeping our listeners informed and entertained, plus servicing the needs of our commercial spenders,” said Metro FM station manager, Sibongile Mtyali.

“Our intention is to carry on delivering top quality content, the coolest way we know how and these newly introduced shows are a part of the station’s strategy to refresh its lineup through repositioning and strengthening its talent pool to ensure it still remains number one in the game.”

Moflava joined Metro FM in 2015 to anchor the 08:00 – 10:00 morning slot and most recently hosted the afternoon drive time show #TheDrive from 15:00 – 18:00.

The Kings Suite

With Moflava’s move to morning drive time, the afternoon drive time slot has been filled with two familiar, returning voices, Siphesihle ‘Sphectacula’ Ngwenya and Lebogang ‘DJ Naves’ Naves who will host The Kings Suite between 15:00 – 18:00.

The duo spent the last two years away from Metro FM on independent station Gagasi FM in KwaZulu-Natal. The pair will be joined in studio by Relebogile Mabotja on news and Angie Khumalo on sports.

These changes will not affect the rest of the day-time line-up.

