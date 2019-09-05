Airport Ads® granted five year concession at Kruger Mpumalanga International













[PRESS OFFICE] Airport Ads® has renewed its contract with Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA) and in the process strengthened its position as South Africa’s market leader in the airport advertising space.

The contract has been renewed for another five years until June 2024, following on from the initial five-year concession agreement signed in 2014.

The end result is that Airport Ads has, once again, secured advertising rights for Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport and is able to offer a full bouquet of the products it offers, including Airport.tv® (network of 33 screens), Airport Classic Sites and Airport Activations.

“The renewal of our concession agreement with KMIA is a vote of confidence in Airport Ads’ ability to deliver tangible results for our customers and complement the airport experience for those consumers flying into and out of KMIA,” says Mzi Deliwe, Deputy CEO of PMG and Head of Airport Ads.

“We value the relationship with Airport Ads, believing that their involvement in the advertising revenue stream for Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMI Airport) is best contributed to by a company of Provantage’s stature. We look forward to strengthening our existing relationship even further, focusing on innovative ideas to entice companies to advertise their brands at the airport,” says Marius Nel, MD of KMIA.

Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport processed 280,000 passengers in 2018 – having grown that number from approximately 250,000 in 2013 – with non-passengers, in the form of family, friends and colleagues, adding an additional 2.5 times the number of feet into the airport terminal, according to research conducted by KMIA.

Of those 280,000, 80% were classified as leisure travellers, with KMIA the official entry point to the Mpumalanga province and the perfect platform from which to explore South Africa’s famed game reserves.

That research also determined that 60% of the passengers using the airport arrive at least an hour before their flight departs, making for significant dwell time and the opportunity to engage these travellers, from a brand message point of view.

KMIA is a great example of how Airport Ads is able to deliver high traffic volumes, captive audiences, upper LSM consumers, high impact signage and digital solutions to advertisers. These benefits provide the ideal environment for brands seeking to attract targeted consumers within high dwell time zones, through integrated marketing campaigns.

For more information on how your brand can take flight with Airport Ads™ contact Bonolo Mmebe on 0861 776 826 or BonoloM@provantage.co.za, or go to http://www.provantage.co.za/airport-ads.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za or brattm@tisoblackstar.co.za