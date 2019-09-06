Airport Ads unveils strategic rebrand













[PRESS OFFICE] One of South Africa’s most trusted integrated airport media advertising specialists, Airport Ads® has refreshed its corporate identity to mark the company’s next step of its journey into the future.

Since launching in May 2012, the standalone division of Provantage Media Group (PMG) has been the go-to media expert in the airports environment in Africa. Airport Ads® has shown sustained and exponential growth in this space, with a predominant share of advertising space in the South African market, and it is currently extending its footprint across Africa and the Middle East.

The brand is being refreshed in line with current global trends in the aviation industry, referencing cutting-edge technology as well as customer-centric airports that offer unrivalled concierge facilities. The new logo draws on elements of aircraft design, while the colour palette of gold, black and white emphasises understated elegance, which will resonate with upper LSM consumers and brands looking for a strategic media partner. An emphasis on minimalism underscores the stylish confidence of a globally relevant market leader.

“With vast industry knowledge and a keen understanding of the market, we are already the most trusted brand at airports in South Africa and further afield,” says Mzi Deliwe, Deputy CEO PMG and head of Airport Ads®. “This brand rejuvenation emphasises both exclusivity and attention to detail – it speaks to our ability to offer unlimited opportunities to brands of distinction, through both impressive inventory and exceptional service. It also contributes additional sophistication and global reach.”

A sense of understated luxury and personalised service further underpins the brand’s strategic intent, with a tagline of ‘Limitless Solutions’ aligned with travel but also with vision and the need to exceed client expectations.

Deliwe believes the new branding will change the image and status of Airport Ads® in the market, positioning it even more securely as a knowledgeable co-pilot for discerning clients.

“We want to emphasise quality, service and professionalism above all else,” he says. “As award-winning pioneers, we are well equipped to offer the best guidance as well as a sense of immediacy, responsiveness and ownership to our valued clients in the airports environment.”

Having won multiple ACSA Feather Awards and introduced several innovative products over the years, Airport Ads® is virtually synonymous with airport advertising – passengers have come to rely on Airport TV, Visionet digital billboards, Airport Classic and Airport Active for the latest news and information. The brand delivers effective advertising solutions at 25 airports across the Middle East and Africa region and its new brand architecture will further entrench its dominance in the sector.

To find out more about the Limitless Solutions Airport Ads® can offer your brand, contact airportads@provantage.co.za or call 0861 776 826.

