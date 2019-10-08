Arc Interactive named Small Agency of the Year at New Generation Awards













Arc Interactive won the award for Small Agency of the Year at the prestigious New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards that took place on Friday, 4 October 2019.

The Small Agency of the Year Award is given to a small digital media agency that shows the most successful planning, creation and implementation of a variety of digital solutions across multiple platforms, brands and clients.

From the time it was founded, Arc Interactive has strived for digital excellence – focusing on developing and executing informed brand, digital and marketing strategies, leading-edge UX/ UI design and groundbreaking web and app development. The agency has worked with a a diverse array of brands, from pharmaceuticals, to insurance, NGO and airlines.

The agency was also awarded Gold in the categories of Best Community Engagement and Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency for its collaboration with telecommunications giant, Cell C, on the CellCgirlplatform. In addition to that, they received a bronze award for the Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency for their work on the Dis-Chem mobile application.

Julia Goller, Managing Partner at Arc Interactive, had this to say about the agency’s multiple wins: “We’re thrilled to be named the Small Agency of the Year. Everyone who works at ARC is extremely passionate about creating cutting-edge digital experiences that leave a lasting, positive impact on the people who use them, so it is an honour to be recognised for the work we’ve done so far.”

The 2019 New Generation Awards were held in Monte Casino on Friday evening and gave various prizes for 40 different categories, highlighting the rapid growth of digital in South Africa, and awarding the agencies and corporates heralding this growth.

Arc Interactive firmly believes in the celebration of innovative excellence in the digital industry, which is why they sponsored the categories of New Generation Top Graphic Designer and Social Wiz awards at the 2019 awards.

ARC also used their platform as a sponsor to speak on the importance of encouraging diversity in advertising. Sizakele Nene, copywriter and community manager at Arc Interactive, gave a compelling talk on how the industry could be more active in encouraging female leadership and diversity. As a majority female-led agency, it was imperative that they urge their counterparts to invite diversity into their workspaces and decision-making tables.

To learn more about Arc Interactive and the work that they have been doing, visit this link.

