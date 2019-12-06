2020 vision – a brand’s guide to surviving the new year













In 2020 we will face new challenges as well as the same old ones. Brands will want to generate buzz, by being provocative but avoid the backlash of stepping that one step too far over the line.

So here’s the challenge: Organic reach is falling and attention spans are shrinking, but video content is booming.

So far we have seen, social media, reputation management and content marketing continue to dominate, but can your brand do the same in 2020?

Here are five tips to hitch your brand-wagon firmly onto 2020

2020 – The year of trust

There is an ongoing battle for trust, as consumers are skittish and sceptical of brands, and this has damaged many businesses’ bottom line.

One report even estimated that brands lose around $2.5 trillion per year because of lack of trust from audiences.

That means trust must be a priority for PR strategies in 2020. Trust me on this.

2. 2020! The year of social media – influencer reckoning

The influencers “influence” will be truly exposed in 2020. Those who bought ‘likes’ as if it was on a Black Friday special and falsified engagements, will be under a microscope. The fact is if influencers aren’t creating a valid, measurable return for brands their time is up.

Consumers are no longer buying into influencers who rep brands that aren’t authentic or relevant to them.

Brands are getting smarter about verifying influencers and tracking ROI and investing in the right media mix as well.

2020 will continue to see the favouring of micro-influencers over macro-influencers #QualityOverQuantity.

3. Social video will drive consumers in 2020

Video continues to be consumers’ favourite type of content from brands on social media.

In fact, video ads were the number one way consumers discovered a brand. This year, YouTube outranked Facebook as the #1 platform that affects consumer behaviour. Consumers consume video first and YouTube understands this.

4. 2020 the year of true interactive content (gamification amplified)

Yes, content is king, but consumers are now drowning in content, and with shorter attention spans, how do you expect to capture the consumer’s attention.

2020 will be the year to see more augmented/virtual reality, gamified quizzes and polls, online events and shop-able posts.

Storytelling can’t be your only online focus for your content in 2020. It has to be interactive to succeed in keeping your customers engaged. If you don’t do it your competitors will.

5. Content marketing takes its place in 2020

Content marketing has become a key part of PR strategies.

Public relations which has focussed on how to positively affect a brand’s reputation has evolved into reputation management, growing, guarding and protecting the brand’s reputation. Well-tailored content helps keep this mission firmly on track into a new decade.

For your audience to view you as an expert you will want to create content that showcases your expertise – compelling content that has a view on the latest trends and offers unique insights.

As your audience sees your expertise in action, your brand’s reputation will grow.

This is why we will see the true marriage of content marketing and public relations in 2020.

2020 promises to be a year that will push the standard of public relations.

Ima Peter is the PR HOD | Cheil Group Account Director on Samsung. Cheil is a marketing company under the Samsung Group that offers advertising, public relations, shopper marketing, sports marketing, and digital marketing. @JHBPRGIRL.

