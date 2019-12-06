A crystal ball look into 2020 for content marketing













[PRESS OFFICE] Ever since the notion of content marketing became popular, it’s grown from strength to strength. Digital marketers the world over are realising that consumers no longer respond well to banner adverts.

In fact, they go out of their way to avoid clicking on them with many people actually blocking these types of adverts on their laptops or mobile devices.

This means that content marketing has become a very strong and effective way for businesses to market what they sell. The reason for this is that this type of marketing builds trust with people. It shows that the company who puts this type of messaging out into the marketplace is an expert in their field and can be trusted to deliver on their promises.

“A whopping total of 78% of people prefer getting to know a company through articles as opposed to other digital marketing methods of promotion,” says Lisa Schneider: managing director of the Digital School of Marketing. “Content marketing also gives conversion rates which are six times higher than any other method of marketing and advertising.”

Our predictions for content marketing in 2020

“We feel,” says Schneider, “that content marketing will become more personal. With the amalgamation of bots into digital marketing as well as AI, this has allowed for the minute gathering of user data so that marketers are able to respond to each user individually and get to know their likes as well as what they are more likely to respond to. We can use this information to better tailor their experience with our companies and so keep our organisations top of mind when they are looking for a service such as ours.”

This means that content creators are going to need to be able to analyse the data that is gathered from each interaction that a client has with the brand and develop content based on certain queries that the person makes. They are going to need to be able to group the data gathered from interactions and develop content that fits this group.

“Another thing which we feel that content marketers are going to need to have on their radars,” says Schneider, “is that Google is constantly increasing the number of words that articles need to contain in order for their bots to crawl the articles and rank them. As a rule of thumb, err on the side of having too many words in an article as opposed to too few.”

Content marketing is not going away. In fact, it’s becoming an increasingly stronger form of digital marketing. This means that you need to be on top of the latest developments in this arena if you want to ensure that you’re getting the ROI you are looking for from your content marketing efforts.

The Digital School of Marketing is an online provider of accredited digital marketing education which will allow you to get an edge over your competitors. To find out more, visit our website on www.digitalschoolofmarketing.co.za. call us on 0861 428 710 or e-mail: info@digitalschoolofmarketing.co.za.

About Us

DSM, the Digital School of Marketing, is South Africa’s preferred provider of accredited digital marketing education. Our educational institution is unique as all of our marketing courses are accredited by the MICT SETA ( Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority) and we’re a member of the IAB South Africa.

The Digital School of Marketing is also an internationally endorsed member of the CPD services body of the United Kingdom, rendering all courses internationally transferable and endorsed.

We offer the most extensive array of digital marketing courses available in the market, at the most competitive prices. All courses have easy and flexible payment options, making learning highly sought-after digital marketing skills, within everyone’s reach.

All courses are comprehensively designed and perfectly suited to the demands of the digital marketing industry.

