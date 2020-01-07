Watch: Female Foundry graduates talk business













The first cohort of 15 women entrepreneurs have graduated from the Dentsu Aegis South Africa’s Female Foundry business growth programme.

Founded in Singapore, Female Foundry was established to bridge the gap in gender parity, especially in emerging markets, by offering experienced training and mentorship to empower and develop the skills of female entrepreneurs.

Female founders included Encapsulate Consulting, C Fruit, Recro Business Services, The Homing Pigeon, Vela Personnel, Maximillion Digital, MLB Digital, Our Salad Mix, Hot Head Media, Zeloi Agency, Gadifele Communications, Brendmo Incorporated, Createplay, Makeda Media and Rhomona G Marketing. They were selected out of a number of applicants to participate in the bootcamp, where they were paired with a mentor to help strengthen their businesses for growth and success.

Check out what they had to say in the video below.

//vimeo.com/380211385

