Streaming is not killing the radio star













[CYBERTORIAL*] Radio is an ever-evolving platform. Yes, traditional radio landscapes are changing, but it’s adapting. While sitting in the office, I’m streaming my favourite radio station. Despite the whisperings that radio is a dying medium, radio still consistently reaches 88% of South Africans on a weekly basis.

The biggest difference for marketers, just like consumers, is that you now have more choice on where you advertise and who you want to reach. Radio is also an effective brand building medium for advertisers.

So where do we fit in? SRN is an initiative set to revolutionise access to all the communities across South Africa. Encompassing a full turn around solution, clients are able to gain access to all mediums across the country. We ensure that your campaigns are relevant and professionally run across our network.

“SRN is one of the fastest growing agencies currently in South Africa. We believe in reinventing the wheel. Our core focus is specialising in youth and community radio stations, with quality being the most important aspect” says Charita van der Berg, managing director of SRN.

Our company has a passion for media. Because of our passion, we innovate, managing your expectations and adding a personal touch. We have a 24-hour turnaround policy and we’re firm believers in transparency.

The company has been around for 13 years and is well established within the market. Ever evolving, we’ve matured from only radio, to incorporating social media, activations and out of home. We don’t believe in saying we can’t – rather, we’ll find a way to help you reach your goal.

“With more than 35 years’ experience in broadcasting and media sales between management alone, we pride ourselves in being experts in our field and being able to tailor make deals to suit each client’s individual needs,” says Simone Kritzinger, SRN’s CEO.

With our 360-degree approach, SRN offers the most cost-effective national coverage available from one point of contact, connecting you with South Africa!

Want to know more? Contact us on info@srn.co.za and let’s build a relationship.

Find us on Facebook

Reach out to us on Twitter

*CYBERTORIAL IS PARTNER CONTENT

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.