Three cheers as Hoorah Group Holdings acquires 2AM Agency













Hoorah Group Holdings has bought Cape Town headquartered, through-the-line agency, 2AM. As of January 2020, 2AM will form part of Hoorah Group Holdings, while retaining all staff as well as their Cape Town office.

“Hoorah’s long-term vision includes acquiring independent agencies across the Africa region in a bid to strengthen and grow our in-house capability, to nurture and develop the best talent from around the continent and to keep exceeding the expectations of our clients,” said Shaune Jordaan, Hoorah CEO.

2AM is the third independent agency to be acquired by Hoorah Group Holdings, following the acquisition of Tenzing Agency and Ritual Studio by the group in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

“Results are where you generate value for clients,” said Jordaan, adding that they were particularly impressed with 2AM’s ongoing commitment to creative solutions that drive results, build traction and create brand momentum. “At Hoorah we do this by effectively and creatively harnessing the data, and not only does 2AM understand this strategy, they have demonstrated that they actively embrace it,” he said.

Established in 2014 by Anine de Wet and Marco Russolillo, 2AM built its reputation on being channel agnostic, opting to prioritise the solution over the medium.

It is 2AM’s AR capability in particular that drew Hoorah to the agency that prides itself on having built an impressive client roster over the past five years to include the likes of Red Bull and Old Mutual. Renowned for their conceptual, creative work that drives solutions for clients, as well as the long-term relationships they enjoy with their clients, 2AM was considered ideally suited to supplement the edge Hoorah has in the digital media space due to their imaginative creative.

“We’re very pleased about 2AM joining Hoorah,” said Jordaan. “They’re a dynamic agency who have proven their strategic and creative capability in a myriad ways and we can’t wait to align the team’s expertise to our own.”

Anine de Wet, MD at 2AM, echoes Jordaan’s sentiment: “Our purpose-driven, highly-conceptual creativity has always been our signature, and partnering with Hoorah Digital, who are experts in the digital media space, is a logical next step in ensuring our clients get maximum value from us.”

