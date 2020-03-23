How media can beat the COVID-19













[PRESS OFFICE] Based on our president’s address on Sunday, 15 March 2020, on COVID-19 and our preparedness as a country, the government has introduced restrictions around travel, physical contact and gatherings, while promoting social distancing.

In a fast-responding and changing media landscape, Futuretech has created a solution around how we can best assist agencies and brands during this tough time.



Consumers be working from home, leading to a boom in mobile usage, with online shopping taking its place centre stage. This is why Futuretech’s agile solutions will empower brands or agency’s to make smarter decisions.



We looked at the three obvious challenges: production with restrictions, ease of purchase and the ability to reach your audience where you have their attention.

Digital content creation: As most studios shut down and the restriction on travel stands, through Storyful we can help produce highly engaging UGC edits, fully verified, licenced and ready to distribute across TV, digital and all social formats. Pain-free, with quick turn around and importantly, no stress. True commerce: Our first-to-market e-commerce platform connects content to commerce and makes marketing shoppable. Through our e-commerce retailer, API integration on Amazon and other well-known platforms, we give brands a frictionless path to purchase using the ‘buy now‘ and ‘add to basket‘ features. This enables consumers to add a product to their cart or purchase directly from the ad. This solution works across display, video, social and search channels and drives higher conversion. The mobile audience: Across our online publisher network, we’ve recorded the highest week on week shift from desktop to mobile audience at over 35% with most publishers showing 90% + mobile traffic. LoopMe, our mobile first platform, is best positioned to drive business outcomes beyond clicks and views using Purchase Loop.

Futuretech is always part of the solution. Get in contact with us!



Email: Carl@thisisfuture.com

Cell: (+27) 82 573 4459

www.thisisfuture.com



Futuretech trusts you and your loved ones will be safe during this trying time.

