Media moves: AfricaCheck launches coronavirus fact-checking resource, Ron Derby new editor of Fin24, Discovery Inc support RISE in SA

This week’s BIG move: Coronavirus fact-checks for journalists in one place

The global spread of the Covid-19 disease has led to unprecedented measures around the world. But spreading almost as fast has been misinformation.

As the world battles to bring novel coronavirus infections under control, more and more people are seeking information around the virus. The World Health Organization says that the outbreak has been accompanied by an ‘infodemic‘, “an over-abundance of information – some accurate and some not – that makes it hard for people to find trustworthy sources and reliable guidance when they need it”.

Africa Check has been busy fact-checking viral WhatsApp messages, Facebook posts, tweets and news articles in recent weeks. We will continue to do so as long as there is a need for accurate information during this difficult time.

It has grouped fact-checks into six broad categories, which are alphabetically sorted. AfricaCheck will be adding more categories – and checks – as researchers encounter them.

They include:

People moves

Ron Derby is the new editor of Fin24

Experienced usiness editor and financial journalist Ron Derby has been appointed as the new editor of Fin24. He will join the company on 1 April.

Derby is a former editor of Business Times and deputy editor of Financial Mail. He started his career in financial journalism at Moneyweb in 2003 before moving to Business Day, Bloomberg and the Financial Times in London.

“Being a media business that has by and large already made the leap to the digital age, it provides an amazing platform for innovation for just how we go about bringing depth to economic, political and corporate news. Most importantly, it’s going to be fun, filled with lots of learning for all involved,” Derby told Fin24.

WASPA welcomes Doris Mogotsi

South Africa’s Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA) has welcomed a new board member in the form of telecoms industry veteran Doris Mogotsi.

Elected at the March Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SA’s non-profit mobile content and applications industry representative body, Mogotsi will head up WASPA’s Membership Portfolio for 2020/2021.

As South Africa’s mobile industry begins a new customer-centric phase anchored on affordable access to mobile data, Mogotsi’s 360 degree mobile industry experience will prove invaluable to the WASPA Board.

From humble beginnings in an MNO (mobile network operator) call centre at the very dawn of cellular in South Africa, Mogotsi transitioned to the WASPA (Wireless Application Service Provider) environment where she helped develop new value-added services and ultimately managed relationships with key WASPs.

Business moves

Cape Town’s Intrepid Fox creates brand film for US online social sports platform

Cape Town-based creative agency, Intrepid Fox, has created a new brand film for SportsHosts, an online platform operating in New York and San Francisco that connects sports fans and travellers, and facilitating their getting together to watch live sports events.

The brand film, which was launched in the United States to influencers, players and fans on social and sports platforms by another South African agency, HaveYouHeard, documents the story of a father and daughter who have polarising views on just about every major issue currently defining American politics.

But, as the story unfolds, we learn that some things are more important than ideological differences; like their love of basketball and the weekly ritual of going to games together. Shot in Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, the film is peppered with references to the sport, both in his house and her car – a basketball, a coffee mug, a cap and her keychain.

//www.youtube.com/watch?v=HixEyd9WPA8

South Africa’s Grindstone Accelerator announces investment from the SA SME Fund and a partnership with Google for Startups

Will Green

South Africa’s Grindstone Accelerator has received a R25 million investment from the SA SME Fund and concluded partnership agreements with Google for Startups and Deloitte to extend its reach. Grindstone will greatly increase activities by doubling intake numbers, digitising learning content and running annual programmes in both Cape Town and Johannesburg to add six cohorts of ten scale-up companies each over the next three years.

To manage the programmes and partnerships, Grindstone appointed a new programme director. Will Green. Green is an emerging market entrepreneur and advisor brings over 19 years of business experience, networks and first-hand entrepreneurial knowledge to Grindstone and companies in the cohorts. Green has worked with many start-ups, scale-ups and corporates across different industries within South Africa and abroad.

“I was fortunate to take part in the inaugural Grindstone programme and have been involved as an active alumni and mentor over the past four years. I’m extremely excited to be joining the Grindstone team and work with some of the region’s brightest people to advance the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. With the support of our value-adding partners, it is time to further accelerate the finding, making and growing of innovative South African scale-up companies. I would love to help discover and capitalise the next Discovery Health, Nando’s or Capitec,” said Green.

Grindstone is a structured entrepreneurship development programme, jointly owned by leading venture capital firm Knife Capital and African ecosystem player Thinkroom Consulting

PHD and Omnicom Media Group capture Diageo global media account

Omnicom Media Group has won Diageo’s global media planning and buying account in virtually all of its key markets around the world, Campaign reported.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat was the main incumbent, which faced off Publicis Media and OMG in the final stage. Interpublic’s IPG Mediabrands and WPP’s Group M were both involved at an earlier stage in the process, which began in September 2019.

Isabel Massey, global media director at Diageo, told Campaign it had been “a closely contested review”. She said OMG will be the media agency of record and PHD the strategic media lead”.

Cell C Awarded Level 2 B-BBEEE status

Cell C has been awarded Level 2 B-BBEE status, which markedly increases the company’s scope for growth in the South African economy. This is a significant step up from Level 3 B-BBEE status, which Cell C was awarded last year.

The company has staunchly maintained its scoring in the enterprise and supplier development, socio-economic development, and skills development categories, while improving in management control.

Cell C continues to identify and support incorporating SMEs and emerging enterprises into its overall value chain. In 2019 the company launched the Innovation Challenge, aimed at partnering with SMEs working on innovative ideas giving them financial support, mentorship and the chance to work with Cell C as a supplier. It also supports

the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative, a joint effort between government and the private sector with the aim of providing skills training and employment for local youth.

Agency Actionclub available in webinar format

The newly formed collaboration between Independent Agency Search and Selection (IAS) and ActionCoach Brehndan Botha is now available to participating agencies as a webinar. The move comes amid growing calls for social distancing considering the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s the responsible step to take,” said IAS Founder and CEO Johanna McDowell. “Limited social contact is one of the ways to curb the spread of COVID-19, but it needn’t curb the growth potential of advertising, PR and digital agencies.”

Botha, who facilitates the programme, said the material is presentable in an online seminar format. “We have the capability to run the programme via Zoom, Webinar or Microsoft Teams,” he said.

All delegates will exit the programme with a custom-built 90-day action plan to ensure their learning is embedded into the agency and focused on delivering results.

To enrol in the programme, agencies can reach out to Brehndan Botha at brehndanbotha@actioncoach.com to book their place in the next available cohort.

Jacaranda fFM & Tracker’s Off the Beat ‘n Track postponed

With the South African government declaring COVID-19 a national disaster, Jacaranda FM and Tracker have moved to postpone Off the Beat ‘n Track 2020 – Gauteng’s favourite family fun day of mountain biking and music – until further notice.

According to Jacaranda FM’s marketing manager, Leith Smith, and head of marketing at Tracker, Charlette Roetz: “COVID-19 poses a significant health risk to all South Africans and it’ll take a proactive, collective effort to prevent the spread of this disease and further loss of life. The health and safety of those in attendance are always paramount at any of our events and, following the announcement that gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited within South African borders, the event has been postponed until further notice.”

Jacaranda FM & Tracker encourage those who have already bought tickets to hold on to their tickets until a new date for the event has been set. Those who wish to request a refund can contact the race office at info@advendurance.com or (012) 012 5205.

Decorex Cape Town Postponed Due to COVID-19

Reed Exhibitions confirmed that Decorex Cape Town, originally planned for 30 April – 3 May 2020, will not be taking place this year. New dates have been confirmed for 2021 and the show will run from 16 -20 June 2021 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The decision is a result of multiple discussions with the greater industry as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 escalation and upon the advice of local and national health authorities.

SAMRO appeals to financial institutions & landlords to save local artists amid Covid19 onslaught

South Africa’s response to the detection of the coronavirus in the country, as announced by President Ramaphosa, is expected to have a substantial and long-lasting effect on several industries, in particular those that derive their income from hosting and preforming at events.

“SAMRO appreciates and welcomes the President’s swift action to contain the spread of the Corona Virus, we are gravely concerned about what this ban on large gatherings will mean for our members’ financial well-being,” said Nicholas Maweni, chairperson of SAMRO.

SAMRO is responsible for collecting royalty fees and distributing them to more than 16 000 authors, composers and publishers who rely to some degree, on royalties for their livelihoods.

The majority of SAMRO members have two major income streams including royalties collected by SAMRO, which are distributed periodically as well as income from performing at events. The royalties paid by broadcasters to SAMRO on behalf of members, represent considerable sums. However, the average SAMRO member relies on income from events in-between royalty distributions.

“Many will instinctively turn to SAMRO for financial bail outs. The financial pressure this will have on SAMRO is one that we are unable to bear,” said Maweni.

WWE® to hold first-ever talent tryout in South Africa

WWE has announced that it will visit South Africa in search of the next generation of WWE Superstars by holding the first-ever talent tryout in Johannesburg in May 2020 during the WWE Live tour of Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town from 29 April to 2 May. The two-day tryout will give male and female athletes from South Africa the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal being selected to begin training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, U.S.

“South Africa is renowned for producing tough, uncompromising athletes proven by the hugely dominant performance of the Springboks rugby team last year to become world champions,” said Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, WWE executive vice president, Global Talent Strategy & Development. “I want to bring those same dynamic, powerful and entertaining qualities from South Africa’s best male and female athletes to WWE. My message to every athlete and performer in South Africa is simple: this is your chance to change your life. Take this opportunity to follow your dream and represent South Africa on the global stage as a WWE Superstar.”

The official WWE recruitment website at www.wweperformancecenter.com is open for applications.

Believe Advertising & PR set to make headlines with latest service offering

International advertising and public relations agency, Believe Advertising & PR, has unveiled its latest service offering, providing press release distribution services to companies, ultimately acting as a news wire service for media outlets.

The agency is now able to get companies’ news releases into the hands of key, influential journalists across the globe.

“Whether it’s a new innovative product launch, the latest piece of research you have completed, financial results or the hottest celebrity that is now using your product, you can now let the media know about it and the world,” said founder, Adrian Falk.

Making moves

Discovery launches social responsibility initiative supporting Save The Children South Africa

Discovery Inc has launched an initiative called RISE (Reducing Inequality and Supporting Empowerment). It is partnering with Save the Children South Africa (SCSA), an entity established in 2013 to fight for children’s rights.

RISE is a global initiative focused on reducing inequality and supporting empowerment —around the world — by working with local and global organisations focused on addressing social mobility through access to the most basic human needs.

In South Africa the Discovery RISE initiative will support the SCSA’s Children on the Move project. This project, which has been running since 2016, supports authorities in identifying and correctly handling unaccompanied or undocumented minors at borders; it helps minors gain access to critical and basic support (school, health, protection); and provides skills development and psycho-social support.

“Through our partnership with Save the Children South Africa and support of their Children on the Move project, we hope to demonstrate our commitment to improving children’s lives through access to basic human needs and in so doing make a lasting impact in the communities where we live and work,” said Henry Windridge, Discovery Networks head of brand for Middle East & Africa.

#MoreThanADay returns for Cell C’s 18th Take a Girl Child to Work Day

Cell C has put the call out to government departments and corporations to take part in its Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day® initiative for 2020. Registration is now open and companies across the country can now sign up to host girl learners aged 13-18 in their workplace over three days this year, starting on 28 May.

Now in its 18th year, Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day® is one of South Africa’s largest collaborative acts of volunteerism, aimed at encouraging corporates in South Africa to empower and provide guidance to girls on career development.

If you want to get on board, you can register for the 2019 Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work via www.cellcgirlchild.co.za. Follow the conversation by using #GirlChild2020 and #MoreThanADay.

World Out of Home Organisation: Toronto 2020 Congress is cancelled, re-scheduled for June 2021

The World Out of Home Organisation announces with regret that its planned Toronto Congress from 3-5 June is cancelled due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and consequent travel restrictions.

The Congress is being rescheduled for Toronto in June 2021. Attendees who have booked already and other partners should contact Mark Flys on mark@worldooh.org for further details.

Organization President Tom Goddard said, “COVID-19 is now officially designated a pandemic by the World Health Organisation and is impacting Out of Home companies worldwide. Therefore we had no option but to cancel our June gathering and postpone to 2021. We felt it best to make the decision at this time to remove uncertainty for attendees and our partners.”

It is the first Congress cancelled in 61 years.

Children’s Radio Foundation response to COVID-19

Over the past few months, the Children’s Radio Foundation has watched with concern as the unprecedented events of the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded. In line with its mission and values, the Children’s Radio Foundation has taken action to mobilise radio to respond to the pandemic while keeping its youth reporters, colleagues, and partners safe.

Staff in Cape Town is working remotely until further notice, and all ongoing programme activities in South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, and the Democratic Republic of Congo have been suspended. It is re-directing youth radio networks to address the specific needs of communities by providing critical and up-to-date information on COVID-19 to radio audiences.

In partnership with the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and other public health organizations, it responding to COVID-19 across Africa by working with leading health journalists to produce and distributing COVID-19 fact sheets and radio production guides to 72 radio stations partners across Africa.

It will update and distribute these resources weekly as information on the pandemic evolves. In addition to providing fact-based information on the virus, these materials will direct listeners to health-care services in their communities. We will translate them into French and Swahili and make them freely available to radio stations and civil society organizations across Africa.

Epic sport documentaries get prime billing on SuperSport

SuperSport has a treat for fans of storytelling and sports mystique.

The World of Champions has acquired the award winning ‘30 for 30’ series, which SuperSport 1 has rolled out since Monday. There will be multiple broadcasts of each documentary.

This precedes a major programming announcement to follow in the next 24 hours.

Produced by US sport broadcaster ESPN, ‘30 for 30’ is a popular series of documentaries that delves into the lives and events that shaped so much recent sporting history. The series touches on a variety of people and subjects with fresh insights and perspectives lending the films a grand quality.

Among the dozen offerings are “Of Miracles and Men”, “Chasing Tyson”, “Slaying the Badger”, “Nature Boy” and “This is What They Want”.

The titles will also be available on DStv’s Catch up service.

For the Diary

SAFTAs14 Update

In light of the announcement made by President Ramaphosa and the Government’s strict actions in response to the COVID19 (“Coronavirus”) outbreak, the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) would like to inform you that the 14th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs14) will no longer take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 27 – 28 March 2020.

Further details will be communicated in due course.

Join us online for Podmeet!

Jamfest has been canceled in light of the ban of large gatherings and this affects Podmeet Joburg. Thankfully that doesn’t stop Podmeet from chatting about podcasting online, where podcasters feel right at home already.

The organisation is planning a virtual meeting with different speakers and will share the details as soon.

