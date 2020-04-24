Relevance of radio during the lockdown: what advertisers should know













Why should advertisers consider utilising radio for effective messaging during the lockdown period? The answer lies in what content audiences are engaging with during this period.

The results of a survey done with East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM’s audiences garner deeper insights into what our audiences are looking for on radio platforms.

The survey results show that audiences are adapting to the new norm of lockdown and are turning to radio not only to be informed but also to be entertained.

News, comedy and entertainment content were most consumed via podcasts over the first week of lockdown; 38% of the Jacaranda FM and 27% of East Coast Radio’s audiences searched for music or entertainment podcasts.

While social media is often used to gain information quickly, audiences will use radio to qualify the information shared across social media platforms and rely on radio presenters to give more in-depth information around COVID-19.

COVID-19 specific content is still relevant with our audiences with 38% of the combined audiences searching for daily updates.

The ‘Breakfast with Martin Bester’ team has spoken to several guests to gain useful information for audiences. From medical professionals to pharmaceutical retailers who have provided our audiences with quality information around symptoms of COVID19 and also how to make your own hand sanitiser.

Music remains a big part of radio audiences’ day-to-day life.

Consistent listenership from 6am to 6pm illustrated that 63% of the East Coast Radio audience said they would stream a music concert.

Jacaranda FM has embraced the #StayAtHomeLive hashtag on its website to help inform listeners about live music concerts hosted by local stars such as Jimmy Nevis and Loki Rothman.

Video content is also a favourite among audiences; 88% of Jacaranda FM’s audience consumed video content during the first week of lockdown, compared to 89% of East Coast Radio’s audience.

Short form video provides advertisers an opportunity to get their message across to a captive audience. Branded content is equally relevant now as well as the opportunity to incorporate product placement into video content.

Overall, audiences are consuming multiple content types, including music, news and entertainment across multiple platforms. By engaging with these ecosystems, advertisers have the opportunity to join these conversations.

These engagements offer advertisers numerous opportunities to lean into these conversations and pass on their messaging to a highly captive audience.

Jane Ruinard has extensive experience within the advertising and media sector and management. She has worked in radio, digital, social media, out-of-home and print magazines for the past 19 years. Jane is currently the Commercial Manager at Jacaranda FM. She has previously worked with Media24, Associated Media, Mediamark and Primedia.

