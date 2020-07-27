Biggest worldwide digital OOH campaign launched













The world’s biggest digital out of home campaign, #OurSecondChance, launched on Monday.

It is the first major campaign from New Commercial Arts, the agency formed in May by adam&eve founders James Murphy and David Golding with Ian Heartfield from BBH and Rob Curran from Wunderman Thompson.

“This was a big brief from a major international organisation and a terrific opportunity for the agency to demonstrate its capabilities in a medium we love on a global stage at a pivotal point in time,” said New Commercial Arts chief creative officer, Ian Heartfield.

The campaign is supported by out of home media owners across the world and National Trade Associations with an estimated value of $25 million of prime inventory. Grand Visual is handling campaign production and distribution.

“Our Second Chance reflects the new post-Covid world, in a non-partisan way and highlights the opportunity it gives citizens across the world, to consider their priorities and aspirations,” said WOO president, Tom Goddard.

“New Commercial Arts has produced a stunning campaign that shows the out of Home industry at its best and most striking: a reminder to advertisers and agencies that, as the world re-opens for business, out of home remains the only true global broadcast medium.”

#OurSecondChance is running in Europe, North and South America, Africa, Asia, the Far East including China and Australasia. OOH media owners supporting the campaign include Clear Channel globally; Global, Ocean Outdoor, and Ströer in Europe, OUTFRONT Media in North America, oOh!media in Australasia, Phoenix Metropolitan in China and LIVE BOARD in Japan.

“The quality and ubiquity of screens around the world make DOOH the perfect medium to address global audiences at scale. Centralised localisation and reversioning delivers quality control and maximises creative impact across the diverse DOOH landscape,” said Grand Visual CEO Neil Morris.

Alongside the massive DOOH campaign will be a major social initiative with the hashtag #OurSecondChance deploying Twitter polls to explore consumer attitudes to the choices and opportunities presented in a world changed by Covid-19.

