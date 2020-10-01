Comic strips, real-time dashboards, WhatsApp podcasts: SA newsrooms’ Covid-19 offerings













This year, WAN-IFRA introduced a Members’ Choice Award in the category of Best Covid-19 Special Project as part of its Digital Media Africa Awards competition.

The three finalists recently showcased their successful initiatives during the virtual Digital Media Africa.

Alet Law (engagement editor, News24), Viasen Soobramoney (editor, Coronavirus Monitor.co.za), and Ivor Price and Kobus Louwrens (co-founders, FoodForMzansi.co.za) joined us to make a case for why their brand’s strategy was the best.

Coronavirus Hub, News24

News24, the largest digital news publication in South Africa, launched Coronavirus Hub to provide in-depth coverage of the virus without overwhelming its readers. The portal was intended to be a one-stop shop for the latest COVID-19 related information and data from South Africa and around the world, linked to the main website and the smartphone app.

“Our aim was to make the page, which is updated daily, as easy to navigate as possible. The pandemic has several aspects to it, and we were faced with the challenge of finding real estate for that while also covering the general news,” said Alet Law.

News24’s offerings

News section: The Coronavirus Hub hosts a news section, linked to the main website and a section called “Coronavirus 101,” run by a team of health journalists who have been combating misinformation around the origin of the virus, the symptoms and treatment. This section features basic information about the virus, precautions and emergency contact numbers.

Results

Law said their initial coverage was focused on daily problems inflicted by the virus and not much on how readers could look forward and come out of the crisis. The News24 Opinion team, therefore, commissioned 30 articles from thought leaders across South Africa who wrote about focusing on leadership, inequality, the economy, and how to recover. The articles were a hit and were soon turned into an ebook.

“This project has been a great exercise in creativity and a learning opportunity in presenting the news in a myriad of ways,” Law said. “This creativity spilled onto other sections too; Our business team created a hub for financial advice for readers, especially in the face of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.”

Thandi and Captain Stay Safe, FoodForMzansi.co.za

FoodForMzansi.co.za, an agriculture news and lifestyle brand, was faced with a dilemma and an opportunity in that their readers were adamant that the pandemic didn’t exist. “They wanted to know nothing about it, telling us it was a rich man’s disease, a white man’s disease,” Price said.

Food For Mzansi typically represents people with lower literacy levels who have limited access to mainstream media, limited internet connectivity and a few who have never purchased newspapers. “We realised that ignorance could literally kill them, and we needed to do something to keep our readers safe,” Price said.

Food For Mzansi’s offerings

Results

The brand’s website and social media channels managed to reach 1.5 million people during a 3.5 month period, a 60 percent increase in readership. According to Newsclip, an independent brand tracking company that monitors media channels, Food For Mzansi’s “Thandi and Captain Stay Safe” series generated a PR value of close to R2 million (€1,03,716). The series was also distributed via the Eastern Cape Farmers’ Network WhatsApp database comprising 4,000 small scale farm workers.

Coronavirus Monitor.co.za

Like other news organisations, Coronavirus Monitor.co.za was created to filter the noise, fake news and jargon and bring its consumers rusted viewpoints, resources and important notices from newsrooms across South Africa, without bombarding them with information.

The team was faced with numerous challenges such as the need for verified information, fighting fake news, myths, promoting hygiene and navigating a new normal. The response was to focus on solutions driven content. The focus areas were broken down into news (breaking news, general coronavirus related content, exclusive interviews with ministers, psychologists), data (statistics, visualisations and third party data), safety (self test, precautions, directives from the government), how to’s, myth busters, treatment and quarantine (tips, assistance, mental health, financial health) and resources.

The team had a two-week turnaround time to create a dedicated web and social media platform, decide on a content and social media strategy, and look up a design, UX and build of the website. “Special features and third party plugins were also onboarded and our team of five people embarked on a content creation training,” Soobramoney said. “We established our content sharing and distribution partner network, which included IOL and the African News Agency.”

Coronavirus Monitor’s offerings

Coronavirus Monitor’s content offering ranged from multimedia storytelling, live broadcasts, user generated content, infographics, third party resources and video. The brand created almost 500 videos across various disciplines. The homepage housed breaking news, real time statistics, live threat levels, videos, data sets from Reuters and Johns Hopkins, and third party plugins such as a COVID-19 self test and interactive data visualisation.

Results

The company saw more than 1 700 unique pieces of content, more than 426 000 page views, and had about 27 900 website users. The Coronavirus Monitor content was also distributed to at least 42 publishers across the African continent, with a potential reach of 68 million people, thanks to the African News Agency. The brand managed to reach IOL’s 8.6 million monthly users, and around 3 million readers through newspaper titles across the country.

Food For Mzansi won WAN-IFRA’s Special COVID-19 project entry, after being elected by Digital Media Africa 2020 attendees.

