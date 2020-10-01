Media Moves: Lerato Kganyago ambassador for Levi’s Curvy brand, Wallis joins AdOupost, EF-Active partners with the Duminys













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Lerato Kganyago is Levi’s Curvy brand ambassador

Levi’s South Africa has announced award winning television and radio personality, Lerato Kganyago, as the official ambassador for their Curvy range for Summer 2020.

“It’s imperative that the perception of weight issues among young black girls and adolescents is changed. The female body has been under scrutiny for too long; what media portrayed as beautiful was therefore beautiful, and this is just not the case as we progress into 2021 we celebrate our diversity and differences in size, shape and colour.”

With personal body shaming experience from the media under her belt, this campaign stands by Kganyago’s curves and what better way to make the stand than together with Levi’s in support of their Curvy range being a fit solution for ‘curvy’ women?

“We see our Curvy range as catering for an important need, creating jeans in the way bodies are made and meant to be and not the other way around. Celebrating the feminine curve and championing body positivity,” said David Davey, brand manager at Levi’s South Africa. “We need a champion, an ambassador for these young women to look up to and ultimately their co-sign.”

As the Project Runway host, SA Style Awards Most Stylish Media Personality 2019, and now, Levi’s Curvy Ambassador, Kganyago continues in her pursuit to constantly shift the mindsets of African women and their bodies. ‪

People moves

Craig Wallis joins the Ad Outpost team

Craig Wallis, a well-known and respected out of home person, will be joining Ad Outpost to head up the sales division on 1 October. Wallis, as most people in the industry will know, comes with a wealth of media, and more specifically out of home experience.

CEO of Ad Outpost, Dinesh Diar, commented, “It is absolutely fantastic to have someone of Craig’s stature, knowledge and experience join the Ad Outpost team. Craig will play a vital role in helping reposition Ad Outpost as we navigate our way in the so called ‘post Covid new normal’ world we all find ourselves in. I have had the pleasure of working with Craig previously, so I have first-hand experience of the quality he will bring to Ad Outpost”.

Storm Ackermann, who headed up the sales division, is leaving for personal reasons, echoed Diar’s sentiments, and added, ”Craig comes to Ad Outpost at an exciting time, despite all the economic challenges, he inherits a solid and focused team, that are known for punching above their weight. With Craig’s experience, he is the perfect mentor and enabler to help take them to even greater heights, I am delighted for him and the entire Ad Outpost team”.

Black Crown launches Heritage Month collaboration with designer Palesa Mokubung

South Africa’s latest ready-to-drink gin and tonic brand, Black Crown G&T, has partnered with designer Palesa Mokubong as part of their Heritage campaign called #OwnYourCrown.

The campaign is in celebration of the country’s rich and diverse heritage and will see the designer work with kings and queens from mixed heritage households to document their stories and capture their heritage through the lens of fashion.

The campaign is true to the Black Crown G&T ethos of celebrating South African creatives who are pushing boundaries both on the local and international arena. The brand which launched in the country in February this year is the latest addition to the ABinBev portfolio of brands, produced locally on the back of the gin category growth in the local market.

Business moves

EF-Active partners with power couple, JP & Sue Duminy for ‘Protecting Our Family’ outdoor campaign

It’s been a mere sixth months since EF-Active entered the highly competitive FMCG market, and today, the product line is available and racked in major retailers, fast building loyalty thanks to its commitment to quality, affordability, and, most importantly, keeping users effectively sanitised and safe.

With EF-Active’s drive to amplify its reach and positive impact on society, the brand is proud to announce a partnership with Jean-Paul (JP) and Sue Duminy, the much-loved and respected celebrity couple who in their way have added extraordinary value to society. JP as a former international cricketer and his wife, Sue, as a passionate influencer, entrepreneur, and mother to their two beautiful children.

With shared and respected values, the power duo, along with their two daughters will grace EF-Active’s new outdoor media billboard campaign, under the banner of ‘Protecting Our Family’.

“EF-Active has become part of our daily routine and we are delighted to be associated with such a high quality brand,” add JP & Sue Duminy.

From October, across the country, commuters will get to experience the campaign and most excitingly be able to play an active role in sharing the critical messaging that includes encouraging consumers to take precautions and to act responsibly, every single day, during these collectively compromising times.

InSites Consulting rebrands its UK-based acquisition, Join the Dots

Following the acquisition of UK-based Join the Dots by InSites Consulting in July 2019, the global consumer insight agency has now

“Our rebrand to InSites Consulting is an exciting step for our people and great news for our clients. We will continue to offer local, personalised servicing, whilst benefiting from global reach and scale. Our community positioning remains strong, powered by our proprietary insight management platform, and our research toolkit is now the most versatile on the global market so that we can connect even more dots than before!

“Our goal for InSites Consulting UK is to bring people and platforms together. We can now do this more efficiently thanks to our global consumer networks, which include mainstream consumers, leading-edge Illume guides and eÿeka creatives,”said Andy Cumming, managing director at InSites Consulting UK.

The rebrand of Join the Dots in the UK follows the trend of previous acquisitions; Columinate in South Africa and Direction First in Australia.

Castle Lager celebrates its homegrown heritage with a brand-new look

In 2020, Mzansi’s most beloved beer brand, Castle Lager turns 125 years old and continues its iconic legacy as an integral part the nation’s heritage and culture.

To memorialise this auspicious occasion, the brand has revealed that it has reimagined its look and feel and has made a number of significant changes which will become Castle Lager’s key feature in telling a 125-year-old tale of resilience and home-grown fervour.

“We’re all about welcoming new friends and bringing South Africans together. No matter who you are, we want you to celebrate with us and raise the new look Castle as a toast not only to our birthday, but also to yourselves for making Castle the brand that it is today…and for having overcome a tough year,” said Castle Lager brand director, Kudzi Mathabire.

Castle Lager is upgrading its current packaging, which has been around since 2007, to a modern design applied to a rich heritage and emphasises on the brand’s 100% homegrown credentials. Consumers can now purchase the new packaging which has subtle, yet powerful changes, made to retain Castle Lager’s heritage, while bringing the brand’s image into a modern age.

Halls breathes new life into the brand

Halls is set to breathe new life into the global brand with a dynamic marketing campaign that repositions Halls from a lozenge to a lifestyle candy with purpose.While Halls has achieved unparalleled success to date as a soothing lozenge for winter coughs, trusted for its product efficacy, the Halls candy is able to offer so much more. The brand is bringing that to the world as a catalyst to establishing a stronger relationship with its consumers.

Category brand manager, Zainab Mohamed, explained: “For Halls the simple truth is that when you breathe better, you feel better, and mental acuity follows. The powerful cooling sensation of mentho-lyptus opens your airways from your mouth to your head, so you can breathe deeply and therefore feel recharged, recentred and refocussed to seize the moment, at any moment.”

The multi-media campaign will see both the brand’s identity and equity reimagined in line with its repositioning as the lifestyle candy with purpose, through refreshed packaging, a global TV campaign, and digital media events alongside a defined advocacy strategy.

The campaign tagline of Get Ready with a Halls Cooling Breath has been localised with #UngapheliUmoya, both embodying Hall’s unique ability to instantly reinvigorate the body, mind and soul.

SABC2 introduces a new reality show Model

SABC2 has introduced a new reality show, Model, a 10 part series that delves into the world of the fashion industry. The show features talented models and wild cards from the auditions across South Africa in this year’s competition, as they hope to cement their place in the model mansion. Model will be broadcast every Friday at 7pm, starting on the 2 October 2020.

Every week presenter Christia Visser will be joined by the judging panel consisting of former Mrs. South Africa 2nd princess and industry professional Kholofelo Mabusela, international model Pieter Black and the late international fashion designer, Coenraad de Mol.

The show gives models the opportunity to work with South Africa’s best fashion photographers and international fashion designers. But, will they have what it takes to endure the vigorous challenges thrown at them by Visser? Emotions run high and models crack under pressure as the challenges test them mentally and physically. Alliances are formed; Friendships are made and broken, and one by one, models are eliminated from the house.

Making moves

Comedians and celebrities salute Trevor Noah as The Daily Show celebrates 5 years

South Africa’s most well-known comedian and global export, Trevor Noah, is celebrating five years at the helm of Comedy Central’s flagship show The Daily Show and the country’s most popular comedians and celebrities are showering him with all the praise.

Tune in to Comedy Central (DStv Channel 122) as we celebrate this iconic milestone on The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah weekdays (Tuesday to Friday) at 22:30 CAT.

Some of South Africa’s most loved stars came together to share their favourite Noah moments. Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout wished Trevor a happy 5th year anniversary and shared fond memories of opening the comedian’s last South African theatre run in 2015. Actress and powerhouse comedian Tumi Morake, who is also based in the US, gave Trevor a major shoutout sharing a funny anecdote of her favourite Trevor Noah moment.

Radio legend and host of the Drive Time show on 94.7, DJ Fresh, congratulated Trevor on the 5-year milestone. “The Big Dawg” confessed that ever since Trevor Noah took over The Daily Show from Jon Stewart, he has not missed a single season.

For the Diary

Aggrey Klaaste Annual Colloquium ‘Surviving 2020 and Media Credibility Going Forward…’

On 19 October 2020, Media Freedom Day, the Aggrey Klaaste Trust (AKT), in partnership with Sowetan, the University of the Witwatersrand, the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) and DM5 Attorneys, will host a virtual Aggrey Klaaste Annual Colloquium.

The aim is to commemorate the events that took place on 19 October 1977, the infamous Black Wednesday.

The Aggrey Klaaste Annual Colloquium aims to celebrate the courageous spirit of all those journalists and activists who spoke against apartheid and helped nurture a people’s desire for freedom. In addition to reflecting on Black Wednesday and its aftermath, the colloquium seeks to address pressing issues facing the media in contemporary South Africa.

The colloquium will be hosted virtually by the University of the Witwatersrand on Zoom. The event will be streamed live on the Wits Journalism and SANEF website: www.journalism.co.za and www.sanef.org.za and on the following social media platforms of the colloquium partners: Facebook – @aggreyklaastetrust; @jocoza; @saeditorsforum; @sowetanlive and on the following YouTube channels: SowetanLIVE; Wits University OFFICIAL and SANEF.

