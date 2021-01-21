Media Moves: ESPN Africa in brand collaboration with Bob O’Connor, Lactalis SA awards full-service account to HelloFCB+, Offlimit Communications bolsters digital and PR service divisions













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: ESPN Africa announces brand collaboration with Bob O’Connor

Tyson Ngubeni aka Bob O’Connor

In the spirit of its promise to bring the best of American sports to the continent, ESPN Africa has announced a collaboration with comedy character Bob O’Connor. As part of the local brand campaign, O’Connor, the alter ego of actor Tyson Ngubeni, will lend his talents as a special correspondent with delusions of a would-be career as a professional athlete if it were not for an injury caused by stubbing his toe at his high school graduation. He has been stationed in South Africa since 2018.

Catch the first video here

Through his witty humour and sporting knowledge, O’Connor will share insights that will help South African’s foster understanding of American sports both on television and social media. With his unique comedic approach, he draws parallels between the iconic leagues featured on both ESPN and ESPN 2, and our country’s own sporting leagues, all in an effort to help explain some of the facets of American sports that have intrigued audiences for years. He also does occasional pieces of social commentary on South African cultural nuances to hilarious effect.

Viewers can catch the on-air campaign across both ESPN and ESPN 2, as well as National Geographic, National Geographic Wild and Fox. They can also connect to @ESPNAfrica across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as Africa.espn.com to keep up to date with the latest from the hilarious O’Connor, the world of American Sports and beyond.

“This local brand collaboration with Bob O’Connor will walk side by side with fans as we kick off an action-packed year for sport on the ESPN channels in 2021. His self-deprecating humour and signature comedy style are a treat to watch, while also being invaluable in explaining American sporting leagues to viewers and fans across the continent.” said Evert van der Veer, Vice President, Media Networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa.

People moves

Ogilvy names James Kinney as global chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer

James Kinney

Ogilvy has announced that James Nicholas Kinney has been appointed global chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer and chief people officer for North America.

“My life’s work is centered around propelling people towards their purpose and unlocking doors so they can achieve their full potential. It’s an honor to have a global platform to do just that at Ogilvy. I’m looking forward to partnering with Andy, Devika, Jag, and our people to further ignite allyship at Ogilvy and to inject more creativity into the way people work,” Kinney said.

He will partner with leaders across the company’s global network to develop and evolve practices, policies, and programs to ensure Ogilvy has a strong culture of belonging — one that fosters an open environment for everyone to thrive and be their authentic selves. Kinney succeeds Donna Pedro who joined Ogilvy in 2007 as one of the advertising industry’s first Chief Diversity Officers; Pedro recently moved into a role with WPP.

Commenting on the appointment, Andy Main, Global CEO of Ogilvy, said: “James brings with him a passion for people that is contagious and a unique approach to diversity, equity, inclusion, and culture. Our success and sustainability as a business will be the direct result of our people as well as our ability to build a culture where the many dimensions of difference are represented and valued at all levels of the company. I’m thrilled to have James bringing his rich expertise to our leadership team.”

Business moves

Lactalis SA awards full-service account to HelloFCB+

Following a strategic and creative pitch, Lactalis SA has awarded its integrated marketing communications on its Parmalat, Melrose and President Cheese brands, excluding media planning and buying, to HelloFCB+.

According to the dairy brand’s marketing executive, Karolina Laubscher, the Mother City agency was selected, not only because it addressed the brief very well, but because of its ability to respond to feedback demonstrated flexibility and responsiveness.

“HelloFCB+ showcased a strong strategic skillset and interesting creative approach. Their ideas across the board were both creative and unique, with rational and emotional benefits well executed to provide excellent product presence throughout. We are looking forward to opening a new chapter together,” she said.

HelloFCB+ managing director, Danielle Sneiders, added: “In these uncertain times, people are returning to one constant now more than ever – our need for human connection. At HelloFCB+ The Human Connections agency, we know that brands that lead with purpose and put humans at the heart of each consideration set will be rewarded.”

Exciting changes to Biznews.com’s service in 2021

Alec Hogg

BizNews founder Alec Hogg is once again introducing the revamped Daily Insider newsletter. “The changes we have made to our popular morning missive have been well received. Trust this one will also be.

“This frees Jackie Cameron to focus on her considerable interviewing skills, joining our team and Bloomberg’s in delivering the best business podcasts you’ll find in South Africa. And they’re free. So don’t miss out,” said Hogg.

The popular Biznews Digest PDF returns on Saturday, replacing the Weekender. Nadya Swart is attracting quite a following with her superb short-form videos for Biznews TV. Check them on this link.

The Biznews Premium service now includes Hogg’s daily Rational Perspective newsletter which also features a WSJ article most relevant for its community; the interactive monthly share portfolio update; and, of course, full membership of The Wall Street Journal.

Hogg added, “As exciting is the imminent launch of Biznews Shares, a new service on JSE-listed companies. We’re in the final stages of a project that’s very close to my heart – there are many unappreciated diamonds on SA’s stock market. We’ll be providing you everything you need to uncover them. Including CEO interviews and specialist reporting by our soon-to-be-CFA Justin Rowe-Roberts.”

Offlimit Communications bolsters digital and PR service divisions

Through-the-line agency, Offlimit Communications (OLC) has announced that they have bolstered their in-house digital and public relations divisions. The digital and social media division will now offer an array of services that include but not limited to strategy, content management, social media, SEO and SEM strategies, PPC, web, multimedia, and CMS.

The agency welcomed highly skilled Jared Kisten who will head up the digital division, and seasoned PR guru, Tia Mthethwa who will lead the OLC PR team

The PR division will see the agency widening their capabilities to expand their service offering to now include internal corporate communication, reputation management, crisis management, and stakeholder management, adding to their existing PR, influencer, and talent management services. This is a major move for the agency that began its grassroots purely as an experiential agency and has seen year-on-year growth in the past 16 years, evolving into a fully-fledged multi-disciplinary services suite, through-the-line agency.

Offlimit Communications recently won work across notable clients such as Pernod Ricard SCA, British American Tobacco DRC, Blue Ribbon Africa, BMW, Castle Lite extra curricula and murals, Western Cape Vodacom Summer TTL marketing, Huawei Black Friday and HMC, Lil-Lets Africa, Ligugu Maize Mail Africa, Iwisa Maize, SMARTSTART, Snowflake, Manhattan Sweets Africa, Nestle, McCain Sure Crisps, McCain Safety, The Beast Foundation Boot Camp: Tendai Mtawarira and Discovery Health.

Chat-based business-recovery resource launched on WhatsApp to assist SMMEs during Covid-19

A chat-based service called SMMEstart has been launched on WhatsApp to provide SMMEs in South Africa with instantly actionable information, guidance and resources to help business owners restart and grow their businesses during the COVID-19 economic recovery period and beyond.

The SMMEstart service on WhatsApp was developed by Praekelt.org in partnership with Arifu and Jozihub with funding support from Google.org. Designed around an easy-to-navigate menu, SMMEstart is a service that is activated by simply texting the word ‘hi’ in a WhatsApp message to +27 60 011 0110 to get started.

The resources included have been developed based on the results of research that was conducted into the needs of micro, small and medium-sized business in South Africa – especially needs brought on by Covid-19.

Among other insights, the needs assessment research confirmed that most businesses in the study experienced severe financial impact from Covid-19. Most respondents indicated that Covid-19 illuminated a need for business skills, predominantly skills relating to implementing sustainable, online business opportunities and digital marketing.

Netherlands national trade association Outreach joins World Out of Home Organisation

WOO has signed a new national association member, Outreach in the Netherlands. Outreach is chaired by Eric Kip who is also managing director of Exterion Media in the country.

Outreach members include Albert Heijn, Centercom, Clear Channel, Exterion Media, Hillenaar Outdoor, JC Decaux, Ocean Outdoor and OV Media.

WOO has recruited a number of new national association members in the last 12 months including the OMA in Australia, OAAN in Nigeria, OHMSA in South Africa and Central de Outdoor in Brazil.

WOO COO Mark Flys said: “Recruiting an important new national association member is a great way for WOO to begin 2021. We look forward to working with Eric and his colleague members to make Out of Home an even more desirable and essential choice for advertisers in the Netherlands.”

Making moves

IAS continues to grow its popular Agency Masterclass Programme

After more than 10 years of running a unique Agency Masteclass programme, the IAS continues to see growth with up to 70 attendees per class, particularly over the past year when the programme went virual. This easy-to-access solution over Covid attracted attendees from all over the country and as far afield as Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.

“The Masterclass Programme will offer a balance of local expertise to cater for our unique South African environment, and international insights which are more important than ever before due to the expenentially increasing pace at which international trends move around the world,” said Johanna McDowell, founder and CEO of the IAS.

The 2021 the Agency Masterclass Programme will offer 10 masterclasses over the year, an increase from previous years, with a focus on international speakers including:

Lisa Colantuono, AAR partner based in New York who will be tackling ‘The must have secrets of successful New Business Development’ based on her very popular published book “@AARLisa: New Biz in 140 Characters (or Less): Pitch Tips for Time-Starved Execs on the Run.

Cesar Vacchiano, global CEO and co-founder of SCOPEN sharing SCOPEN Global trends and insights including first insights from the South African AGENCY SCOPE study

Debbie Morrison, MD, global partnerships, Ebiquity PLC on Convergence of Creative and Media – an unavoidable trend?

The first Marketing Panel Masterclass is on the 17 February and will unpack An Unprecedented Time – What marketers are looking for?. The Marketing Panel will include some of the marketing industry top minds. For further details on the full range of topics to be covered during 2021 please click here.

