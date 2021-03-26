Exclusive digital experiences featuring local musician, Jeremy Loops: a priceless moment hosted by Mastercard













[PRESS OFFICE] Mastercard will launch a new PricelessTM digital experience with a video featuring recording artist Jeremy Loops performing his hit song ‘Down South’ on the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.

Loops dedicates his performance to all tourists, locally and abroad, who have in previous years flocked to the Mother City but have not been able to make the trip because of pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Mischief Media, the activations division of Tractor Outdoor, were presented with an opportunity to leverage the existing Mastercard OOH partnership with the Table Mountain Aerial Cable Co (TMACC) and pitched the idea of a SPECIAL performance experience for Priceless.com. The resulting video features Cape Town-based artist Loops performing a tailored version of his hit song Down South with never-before-seen perspectives of Table Mountain as the stage backdrop.

Simon Wall, Mischief and Tractor Outdoor CEO, said: “The partnership between Mastercard and the Table Mountain Aerial Cable Co is a key relationship for multiple stakeholders and, with the current travel restrictions, our objective was to find a creative way to keep the experience of using the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway and the City of Cape Town top of mind as a destination once tourism opens up again. We also wanted to incorporate elements of entertainment and awe into the experience, as well as blending film, music, digital and outdoor. I think we’ve done that!”

Mischief Media commissioned consulting executive creative director Mike Beukes and film director Rick Wall to develop and execute the video. Working closely with Loops and his team, they developed a new version of the song that is both intimate and powerful and paired this with the visuals of a solo journey to the top of Table Mountain on a perfect Cape Town summer day. The experience culminates with a bird’s eye view of Loops and his full band rocking out on a deserted Table Mountain summit at sunset.

Both Table Mountain Aerial Cable Co (TMACC) and Cape Town Tourism were quick to spot the opportunity of creating an alluring viewing experience for a global audience and assisted Mischief Media in obtaining a rare approval from SANParks to film inside Table Mountain National Park using drones. Big Bird speciality camera team were brought onboard to provide world-class drone technology and a highly skilled and experienced crew. The resulting cinematography is compelling and gives perspectives of Table Mountain National Park and the Cableway that have not yet been seen.

Kamini Redhi, Mastercard South Africa Marketing and Communications Director, says: “At Mastercard we are committed to accelerating digital transformation and creating bespoke experiences that connect our audiences to their passions through our long-established Priceless experiences platform.

“For decades we have brought consumers closer to their passions and we are constantly adapting our approach to do this in relevant and meaningful ways. We were thrilled to work with Jeremy Loops and believe that his global appeal, combined with the unique experience afforded by the Table Mountain Aerial Cable Co have allowed us to create a truly unique and PricelessTM video experience for the priceless.com platform.

“We’d also like to extend special thanks to Table Mountain Aerial Cable Co, SANPARKS and Cape Town Tourism for allowing us to create this Priceless experience.”

The PricelessTM digital video experience is available to view exclusively on www.priceless.com and via the link here.

About Jeremy Loops

Jeremy Loops is a South African recording and touring artist. Jeremy’s music has been streamed over 200million times across digital platforms, he has headlined multi-territory tours, played mainstage at the Lollapalooza Paris and Frequency festivals and sold out iconic international music venues including the O2 Academy Brixton. For more information, visit www.jeremyloops.com

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realise their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardMEA

About Mischief Media

As part of Tractor Outdoor, Mischief Media enables seamless transition of consumer engagement with brands in an outdoor environment, from inception, through to implementation of live brand experiences or experiential media. For more information, please visit www.mischiefmedia.co.za

About Priceless Cities

Priceless Cities is enabling unique digital experiences that can be enjoyed from home. For more information, please visit www.priceless.com

For more information about Table Mountain Aerial Cable Co (TMACC), SANPARKS, Big Bird Drones and Cape Town Tourism please visit www.tablemountain.net; www.sanparks.org; www.bigbird.tv; www.capetown.travel

